Paul Stastny | Center | #26

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/27/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: Denver
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (44) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Paul Stastny scored two goals and earned one assist Saturday night as the St Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.
Stastny got the Blues on the board for the first time in the game at the 9:27 minute mark of the first and his assist came later that same period when Vladimir Tarasenko found the back of the net at 16:43. His final point of the night came on a goal at 7:51 in the second. This lifts Stastny to 22 points. Alex Steen earned one assist during the game to claim his 22nd point as well, and the two are now tied for fourth on the team leaderboard. Jan 7 - 11:34 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
38712190242400255.127
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006COL822850784421120016185.151
2007COL662447712224318014138.174
2008COL45112536-922712002118.093
2009COL81205979250916002199.101
2010COL74223557-756415103181.122
2011COL79213253-834712002190.111
2012COL4091524-7142800187.103
2013COL71253560922411014150.167
2014STL7416304654078007143.112
2015STL64103949326212002103.097
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 5CAR1011-10000000.000
Jan 2CHI100000000002.000
Dec 30NAS1000-10000000.000
Dec 28PHI101122000000.000
Dec 22@ TB000000000000.000
Dec 20@ DAL101110000000.000
Dec 19EDM100000000001.000
Dec 17CHI1000-10000003.000
Dec 15NJ101110000001.000
Dec 13@ NAS1000-20000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 