Johnny Boychuk | Defenseman | #55

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 227
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (61) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Johnny Boychuk is dealing with an upper-body injury.
Boychuk also missed Saturday's contest due to an upper-body injury, though that might not be related. Either way, Scott Mayfield will play instead of Boychuk on Thursday. Jan 19 - 1:38 PM
Source: Islanders.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4059141171110186.058
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007COL400010000003.000
2008BOS100000000000.000
2009BOS515101510430301096.052
2010BOS6931316154511001154.019
2011BOS7751015275300002171.029
2012BOS441565120000075.013
2013BOS7551823314500031142.035
2014NYI72926351514510011192.047
2015NYI7091625173114001165.055
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 16@ BOS100010000000.000
Jan 14@ CAR000000000000.000
Jan 13@ FLA1000-12000004.000
Jan 11FLA1000-10000003.000
Jan 7@ ARI101110000000.000
Jan 6@ COL110100100005.200
Dec 31@ WPG101112000001.000
Dec 29@ MIN1000-10000001.000
Dec 27WAS100000000001.000
Dec 23BUF100005000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 