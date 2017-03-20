Player Page

Matt Moulson | Winger | #26

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/1/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 9 (263) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Matt Moulson will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Toronto.
Rookie Alex Nylander is making his NHL debut and he'll take Moulson's spot in the lineup. Moulson has 14 goals and 18 assists this season, but he has just one goal in his last nine contests. Justin Falk and Nicolas Deslauriers will also watch from the press box tonight. Apr 3 - 6:42 PM
Source: Joe Yerdon on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
78141832-110117002131.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007LA 22549240000035.143
2008LA 7101-42000016.167
2009NYI82301848-21687005208.144
2010NYI82312253-102496003237.131
2011NYI82363369161410005219.164
2012NYI47152944-3487000154.097
2013MIN75232851234910005176.131
2014BUF77132841-11438002156.083
2015BUF8181321-51625001111.072
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 2NYI1011-10000001.000
Mar 28@ CLM100000000000.000
Mar 27FLA102212010001.000
Mar 25TOR100000000002.000
Mar 21PIT1000-10000002.000
Mar 20@ DET110100100012.500
Mar 17@ ANA100000000001.000
Mar 16@ LA100000000001.000
Mar 14@ SJ1011-20000001.000
Mar 11CLM110110100003.333

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Zemgus Girgensons
4Johan Larsson
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5William Carrier
6Alexander Nylander
7Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Nicholas Baptiste
6Evan Rodrigues
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 