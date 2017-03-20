Matt Moulson | Winger | #26

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly enjoyed a successful month of March with 13 points in 14 matches. He picked up an assist on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Columbus to stretch his point streak to three straight games. O'Reilly has two goals and two assists during that span.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel was one of two Buffalo players to register two assists in the Sabres' 4-2 triumph over the visiting Florida Panthers Monday night. Eichel grabbed assists on Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal in the first period and Marcus Foligno's even-strength goal in the second. Matt Moulson was the other Sabre with two assists. He assisted on Zach Bogosian's goal in the first and Brian Gionta's goal in the second. Eichel now has 32 assists. Moulson has 17. O'Reilly has 19 goals. Foligno, 13. Gionta, 15. Bogosian, two.

3 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored his first goal since Jan. 24 during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He has generated just seven markers and 16 points through 71 games this season.

4 Johan Larsson I.L.

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane is closing in on 30 goals this season. He picked up his 27th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. With just a week's worth of action to go, who says he can't post his second career 30-goal season?

2 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis is expected to skate on the top line again Monday night. He was moved to a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Jack Eichel last Friday. Ennis wants to make the most of this opportunity. He doesn't have a point in his last 11 games.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona. He got Buffalo on the board in the first period with a shorthanded marker after the Coyotes took a 1-0 lead and he helped seal the victory with an empty-netter in the third. Foligno has produced a personal best 12 goals along with 19 points and 60 penalty minutes this season. He also ranks third in the NHL with 222 hits.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers is expected to be scratched against the Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Through 39 games this season the rugged winger has picked up two helpers along with 38 PIMs and 108 hits. He's also seen a career-low of 6:59 of average ice time per game, a 3:33 drop from his career average.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against the Maple Leafs. Carrier has missed 24 games because of a knee injury, but it sounds like he'll be good to go. He has four goals and two assists in 35 games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

6 Alexander Nylander Active

Alexander Nylander will start on a line with Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Foligno during his NHL debut on Monday night. "I think it's been a process for Alex this year to develop part of his game and one he's still in," coach Dan Bylsma said. "The situation is such for our team that he's going to get that opportunity starting tonight against the Leafs in the NHL." Nylander will get to play against his older brother, William, in the contest.

7 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Sidelined

Kyle Okposo (illness) won't return to the lineup on Monday. Coach Dan Bylsma said that Okposo "is still under the weather and not able to play." This will be the third straight game he has missed.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart described the decision to bench him on Tuesday as tough to swallow. Reinhart was being punished for being late. "To be honest, it was just a mistake," Reinhart said. "When I woke up I was sitting in my bed and misread the text. It was a team stretch that was 10:30. I thought it was 11." The Sabres had put a policy in place that imposed a one-game suspension for players that are late and Reinhart's attempt to plead his case didn't result in leniency. Buffalo might have simply made him a healthy scratch, but the Sabres didn't have an extra forward to replace Reinhart with, so instead he spent the entire game warming the bench.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Toronto. Rookie Alex Nylander is making his NHL debut and he'll take Moulson's spot in the lineup. Moulson has 14 goals and 18 assists this season, but he has just one goal in his last nine contests. Justin Falk and Nicolas Deslauriers will also watch from the press box tonight.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta skated in his 1,000th career game on Monday night. He tallied his 15th goal of the season in a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Gionta has played in 224 contests with the Sabres since the 2014-15 campaign. He has 33 points this year.

5 Nicholas Baptiste Active

Nicholas Baptiste, Justin Falk and Nicolas Deslauriers will be scratched from Saturday's match with the Avalanche. Baptiste has managed to post four points along with 12 hits in 14 games this season with the Sabres. Falk has seven assists with 21 PIMs, 28 blocks and 77 hits in 41 games. Deslauriers meanwhile has accumulated 23 PIMs and 80 hits in 31 games.

6 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rodrigues cut his team's deficit to 2-1 midway through the second period, but that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Ryan O'Reilly and Jake McCabe picked up the assists on Buffalo's only goal. Rodrigues now has four goals and two assists in 25 games. He isn't worth owning in any fantasy league.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen is anxious to get back in the lineup on Sunday. He admitted that he didn't watch much of Buffalo's games during his three-game suspension and worked out most of the time instead. "I don't like resting, but obviously I can't say it didn't feel good," Ristolainen said. "I got some good sleep, a couple days off so I feel really fresh right now."

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian logged a career-high 33:29 of ice time on Tuesday night. He got some increased responsibility after Rasmus Ristolainen was ejected early into the match for a hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel. Buffalo has a banged up defense right now, with recent call-ups Brady Austin and Casey Nelson in the lineup, so that also contributed to Bogosian's playing time.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov participated in his 500th career game on Saturday. The milestone caught Kulikov by surprise. "I thought I was 10, 15 away from 500," Kulikov said. "It was a good surprise and a good 500." He would have gotten there sooner, but he was sidelined for roughly three weeks with an upper-body injury before returning on Saturday. He scored a goal and registered an assist in his 500th game.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Expect Jake McCabe to get some time on the power play this weekend. McCabe will get a crack at playing on Buffalo's second PP unit because Kyle Okposo will miss both games on Saturday and Sunday. McCabe is currently riding a three-game point streak. He has two goals and 13 assists in 59 games.

5 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges will return against the Senators on Saturday. Gorges has been absent since Jan. 5th. Through 34 games this season he has posted one point along with 25 PIMs, 62 blocks and 77 hits. Get him back in your lineup if you're in a pool that supports his talents.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson will be back in fold on Monday night. He has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury. In 65 games this season, Franson has three goals and 19 points.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk (calf) is ready to return on Saturday. Falk has missed the Sabres' last four games. He has seven assists in 46 games this season.

8 Taylor Fedun Sidelined

Taylor Fedun is considered day-to-day with a foot injury. It doesn't sound like he'll be able to play on Monday against Detroit, but we'll keep you posted. He has seven points with 16 PIMs and 20 blocks in 27 games this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner will get the nod again on Monday night. He was in the cage for Sunday's 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders and will face Toronto on Monday. Lehner has two wins in four starts against the Leafs this season with one no-decision.