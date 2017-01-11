Keith Yandle | Defenseman | #3

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov has to wait until Thursday to see his next action. The Panthers went on a four-day bye break following last Friday's 2-1 win over Anaheim. "I've been off for such a long time I want to play right away," Barkov said. "It's all right, get a little rest for all the guys." He returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 28 and earned an assist on Jonathan Huberdeau's game winner. It was the first game of the season that Florida had Barkov and Huberdeau in the lineup.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

With the return of Alexsander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, the Panthers have shuffled their forward lines. Barkov and Huberdeau played with Jaromir Jagr on the first unit, while Vincent Trocheck centered the second line alongside Jussi Jokinen and Reilly Smith. Nick Bjugstad skated with Michael Sgarbossa and Jonathan Marchessaulton the third line, while Shawn Thornton, Derek MacKenzie and Colton Sceviour comprised the fourth unit. Although Trocheck will move down a line, he will still retain fantasy value as he will be able to avoid the opposition's top checking line. Adjust your roster accordingly.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad will indeed return to Thursday's match with Tampa Bay. In 21 games thus far Bjugstad has but a pair of points along with 10 PIMs and 31 hits. Hopefully tonight can be the first in many quality games in row by the 24-year-old, as he and the Panthers begin to turn their ship around.

4 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has earned the trust of Panthers GM and interim coach Tom Rowe. "I like the way he thinks the game, the way he plays," Rowe said. "He's very responsible defensively … is a competitive kid who's really poised with the puck and has a really good feel for the game. We have confidence in him, so why not reward him?" He has chipped in two goals and two assists in 15 appearances with Florida.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault has been bumped to the third line. Hopefully, he can work his way back to the second unit alongside Vincent Trocheck, but for now he is slated to play with Nick Bjugstad and Michael Sgarbossa. Marchessault was given Wednesday's practice off for maintenance because he is a little banged up, but he still could play Thursday. We will let you know if that changes.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen opened scoring shorthanded and then picked up an assist on the power-play in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jokinen took a cross-ice feed from Vincent Trocheck and buried it behind a sprawling Andre Vasilevsky for his 5th goal of the year. After picking up an impressive 60 points last year, Jokinen has produced only 13 points in 40 games this season. He should not be owned in any format. Jonathan Marchessault picked up the game-winning goal for the Panthers.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will get back into the lineup on Tuesday against Calgary. According to interim coach Tom Rowe, McKegg will center the fourth line with Shawn Thornton and Paul Thompson. He has sat out the last four games with an upper-body injury.

4 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau doesn't mind Florida's four-day bye break even though he just returned to the lineup last Friday versus Anaheim. "The break will help us kind of work on ourselves and rest," he said. "We have a tough road trip coming back and I think it's going to be huge that we take the break as a good thing for us." Huberdeau made a triumphant return in his season debut with the game-winning goal and six shots in 17:30 of ice time. Getting him back drastically improves the offensive depth of the Panthers.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

This one is about as clear-cut as it gets. Pittsburgh Penguins owner and uber legend Mario Lemieux didn't mince words when speaking about whether or not he and the franchise will retire Jaromir Jagr's No.68, "Oh, absolutely. He’s been a big part of our franchise," Lemieux said. "He’s won two Cups in Pittsburgh. He’s a Hall of Famer, by far, and I’m sure he’ll be up there eventually." Hey, Mario! He's not just a Hall of Famer, he's one of the Top 100 players ever! Jagr, who recently passed Mark Messier as the game's second all-time leading scorer with 1,897 points as of this writing, sits second only to Lemieux in several offensive categories. Those include games played, goals, assists, points, but does have one on him - game winners. Jagr has 78 to Lemieux's 74.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith scored a power play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Smith's goal cut the Islanders' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as Florida would come to leveling the score. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle picked up the assists on the goal. Smith has nine goals and nine assists in 42 games.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour halted a 39-game goalless drought on Tuesday against Ottawa. "I think relief is probably the best word to describe that," said Sceviour, who scored for the first time since posting his first career hat trick on Oct. 30 against Detroit. "It's been a long time. I'd be lying if I said I didn't know how long it had been. I'd been pressing a bit, so it was nice to get one." He has produced six goals and 14 points in 49 games this year.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton scored his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Saturday. Thornton also has an assist in 19 games this season. He's been good for exactly one goal in each of his last three campaigns, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes the rest of 2016-17 without finding the back of the net again.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

On Thursday the NHL fined Keith Yandle $2,000 for breaking Rule 64 diving/embellishment. This is the second time Yandle has been cited for the infraction, with the initial going un-penalized per the CBA agreement. Players can be fined up to $5,000 for diving/embellishment, but only triggered at the fifth citation. You can check out the video and a bit more explanation in the link below.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers' empty-net goal with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner Tuesday night versus Ottawa. His insurance marker, which made it 6-4 for Florida, proved to be the winner after Derick Brassard scored 22 seconds later. Demers also added an assist in the match to snap his four-game scoring skid. The 28-year-old defender has nine goals and 21 points in 51 games this campaign.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. Matheson opened the scoring just 2:24 into the game and his second of the contest tied the game at four in the middle frame. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal in 18:58 of ice time. Matheson now has five goals and nine assists in 50 games this season. Mark Pysyk, Colton Sceviour, Jonathan Marchessault and Jason Demers also scored for the Panthers tonight.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Greg McKegg will be scratched against the Ducks on Friday. Neither player has posted much fantasy value thus far. Kindl has but four points with 22 PIMs, 28 blocks and 37 hits in 28 games thus far. McKegg meanwhile has posted six points along with 32 hits in 29 games.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic will return to action Thursday against Tampa Bay. Through 16 games so far this season the veteran blue liner has posted five points along with 16 blocks and 31 hits.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo allowed five goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Panthers scored the first goal of the game, but found themselves down 4-2 in the second period. They managed to tie the game before the end of that frame and they scored two of the final three goals in the third. The win puts and end to Luongo's personal four-game losing streak. He has a 14-13-6 record with a 2.53 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage this season.