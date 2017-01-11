Player Page

Keith Yandle | Defenseman | #3

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (105) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

On Thursday the NHL fined Keith Yandle $2,000 for breaking Rule 64 diving/embellishment.
This is the second time Yandle has been cited for the infraction, with the initial going un-penalized per the CBA agreement. Players can be fined up to $5,000 for diving/embellishment, but only triggered at the fifth citation. You can check out the video and a bit more explanation in the link below. Feb 9 - 2:18 PM
Source: NHL
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
523242712429010121.025
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006ARI7022080200010.000
2007ARI435712-12144400072.069
2008ARI6942630-437112000118.034
2009ARI821229411645511002145.083
2010ARI821148591268323010199.055
2011ARI82113243551011002196.056
2012ARI4810203045455003130.077
2013ARI8284553-2363328002241.033
2014NYR8464652-2640227002232.026
2015NYR8254247-440220001160.031
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 3ANA102210000006.000
Jan 31OTT100032000000.000
Jan 26TB102212010003.000
Jan 23@ ARI100000000002.000
Jan 20@ VAN1000-10000002.000
Jan 18@ EDM101110000002.000
Jan 17@ CAL100000000001.000
Jan 14CLM100000000001.000
Jan 13NYI102210010003.000
Jan 11@ NYI1101100000011.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Michael Sgarbossa
5Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2Jussi Jokinen
3Greg McKegg
4Jonathan Huberdeau
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Michael Matheson
6Jakub Kindl
7Alex Petrovic
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 