All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews did not register a point in Saturday night's 5-3 loss to Montreal ending his streak at eight games. Matthews was attempting to tie a franchise record with a nine-game rookie scoring streak. Gus Bodnar, Bob Nevin and Dan Daoust, for now, maintain the record. We would not be shocked if Matthews or Mitch Marner went on a run to threaten that record again before the end of the season.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Not only did Toronto score all four of their goals in the opening period, but three of them came courtesy of their special teams. Kadri and Tyler Bozak scored on the power play, while Connor Brown added a shorthanded marker. Auston Matthews had the other marker, his 21st of the year, in the contest. Kadri has 15 goals and nine assists in 38 games this season.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Leafs scored four goals, including two on the power play and one shorthanded, in the first period, but they didn't generate much else. They even failed to register a shot on goal in the final frame, but still managed to hold on for the win. Both of Bozak's points came on the power play. He has eight goals and 15 assists in 35 games this season.

4 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been recalled by Toronto. He suited up for the Marlies on Monday, but before that he dressed in three games with the Maple Leafs. Gautheir has contributed one goal and one assist with the big club this year.

5 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith underwent surgery on his hand Wednesday. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time. The Maple Leafs also put him on injured reserve Wednesday.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk had a piece of all three goals Saturday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a 5-3 game to the Montreal Canadiens. Van Riemsdyk earned his 18th and 19th assists for the season on Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri’s second period goals respectively. He earned his 14th goal of the season at the 18:15 minute mark of the second to momentarily close the Leafs to within one of the Habs. He is now on a five-game streak in which he scored a point; his last three games have each produced multiple points. With 33, he closed to within two of Auston Matthews for the top of the team leaderboard. Matthews failed to score a point Saturday night.

2 Leo Komarov Active

"Uncle" Leo Komarov kicked off the scoring for the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The tally gives him six on the season with 13 points in 33 games. Over his 207 game NHL career thus far he has 37 goals and 84 points.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman extended his point streak to four games during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit during the Centennial Classic. Hyman picked up a pair of helpers in the effort, giving him 11 assists and 16 points in 36 games thus far. He's up to nine goals and 22 points through the first 51 games of his NHL career.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin answered the bell wrung by Steve Ott during Sunday's Centennial Classic. Just as the blood was boiling between the two teams early on in the third period, Martin and Ott dropped the mitts. Martin also delivered four hits in the game, giving him 70 PIMs and 140 hits in 36 games thus far.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo will tag in for the injured Nikita Soshnikov against Montreal on Saturday. It'll be Leivo's second game of the season up in the bigs, and the 30th of his career. The 23-year-old has eight points to his credit with 17 hits in the NHL.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner leads all NHL rookies with 22 assists in 39 games. He recorded three helpers against Montreal on Saturday prior to Toronto's bye week. Marner leads the Leafs with four three-point games and 10 multi-point games. He also has tallied 10 goals on 108 shots. If this rookie class wasn't so deep then Marner would be a top contender for the Calder Trophy.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander extended his point streak to five games with a helper during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. He now has two goals and five points during the streak, giving him eight goals and 25 points in 35 games thus far. He'd be in rookie of the year considerations in almost any other year.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Devils goalie Cory Schneider made life easy for Brown. Schneider took too long to play the puck and Brown was able to steal it and put it into a gaping cage. He became the first Maple Leafs rookie to score a shorthanded goal since Christian Hanson last did it in 2010. Brown has nine goals and nine assists in 38 games this season.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov will be scratched from Saturday's match with Montreal with an upper body injury. Through 29 games this season the youngster has posted four points with 55 hits to his credit. Not too shabby for the pesky winger.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly picked up his 17th point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. it was Rielly's 16th helper of the season as well. Last year was another banner year where he posted 27 helpers and 36 points in 82 games, and it would seem that Rielly is well on his well surpassing both sums.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner picked up his fifth points over his last five games during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The talented blue liner now has 13 assists and 19 points in 36 games this season. He appears well on his way to setting all sorts of personal highs by season's end.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev just continues to put up points for the Maple Leafs. The rookie phenom on the blue line picked up his 14th helper of the season, giving him 15 points in 35 games thus far. He has points in three of his last five games, with four helpers in that span.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick played In Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. He had been out of action for eight games due to a lower-body injury but seemed fine against Pittsburgh logging 20:30 of ice time and registering an assist on the only Toronto goal. If you for some reason you need Hunwick, feeel free to activate him.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

6 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick collected his third point of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Now through 84 games in his NHL career, 34 this season, the youngster has four goals and 13 points. Not quite fantasy-worthy, but something to get excited about if you're a Leafs fan anyway.

7 Martin Marincin I.L.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Martin Marincin on injured reserve. The 24-year-old's missed three straight games with a lower-body injury. "Initially, we were told it was nothing," said head coach Mike Babcock. "Now it’s a lot more. It’s unfortunate it happened (but) somebody gets an opportunity because of it." He should be back sometime before February.

8 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen is on pace for almost 70 starts this season. His personal high is 53, which he set in 2014-15 with the Anaheim Ducks and he should easily surpass that in his first year with the Maple Leafs. Andersen has started 33 of Toronto's 39 games. If anyone on the Leafs' roster needed this five-day break it was him. "You want that chance to let your body recover," Andersen said. "You take that opportunity every time, and this week is a good time for that." Toronto's rookies have played a key role in the success of the team this season, but Andersen's addition has been just as important. Managing his workload will be important in the second half, especially if the team stays in the playoff hunt.

2 Curtis McElhinney Active

Curtis McElhinney has been claimed by Toronto off waivers from Columbus. The Maple Leafs have been in the market for a backup goalie since losing faith in Jhonas Enroth. McElhinney will get a look after posting a 2-1-2 record along with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage as a member of the Blue Jackets this season.