Curtis McElhinney | Goalie | #30

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/23/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 6 (176) / CAL
Curtis McElhinney has been claimed by Toronto off waivers from Columbus.
The Maple Leafs have been in the market for a backup goalie since losing faith in Jhonas Enroth. McElhinney will get a look after posting a 2-1-2 record along with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage as a member of the Blue Jackets this season. Jan 10 - 12:24 PM
Source: Kristen Shilton on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
7376212152.39198183.9240
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007CAL51500200152.005146.9020
2008CAL1451816013313.59280249.8890
2009ANA20102385021512.99523472.9020
2010OTT281395913011743.18721647.8972
2011CLM2721000021.673634.9440
2013CLM2814231011013642.70703639.9092
2014CLM3217101214025822.88949867.9140
2015CLM1883527035463.31417371.8900
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 8PHI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7NYR160010055.003429.8530
Jan 5@ WAS11400000.00441.0000
Jan 3EDM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23MON0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20LA165100021.854644.9570

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Frederik Gauthier
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
3Jhonas Enroth
 

 