Player Page

Roster

Kris Letang | Defenseman | #58

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 201
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (62) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

It's official, Kris Letang will play against the Canadiens on Saturday.
If you haven't yet, get him back in your lineup stat! Dec 31 - 6:56 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Kris Letang Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2521719-3201800179.025
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006PIT7202-34200008.250
2007PIT6361117-1231800368.088
2008PIT74102333-72447103138.072
2009PIT733242715105000174.017
2010PIT828425015101420012236.034
2011PIT511032422134411113142.070
2012PIT355333816811200195.053
2013PIT37111122-81666001108.102
2014PIT691143541279222101197.056
2015PIT71165167966522032218.073
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 28CAR000000000000.000
Dec 27@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 23NJ000000000000.000
Dec 22@ CLM000000000000.000
Dec 20NYR000000000000.000
Dec 17@ TOR000000000000.000
Dec 16LA000000000000.000
Dec 14BOS1000-22000004.000
Dec 12ARI101100010000.000
Dec 10@ TB103310020004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Ian Cole
8Chad Ruhwedel
9David Warsofsky
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
3Tristan Jarry
 

 