Johnny Oduya | Defenseman | #47

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (35) / 10/1/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 7 (221) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly acquired Johnny Oduya from the Dallas Stars for Mark McNeil and a conditional fourth round draft pick.
This will be Oduya's second stint with the Blackhawks, as he was with them from 2011-12 to 2014-15. He won a pair of Stanley Cups with the 'Hawks in 2013 and 2015. The 35-year-old one goal and six assists in 37 games this season. He's been averaging 18:10 of ice time with the Stars. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. McNeill was Chicago's first round pick back in 2011, but he's only played in one NHL game since then. Feb 28 - 7:46 PM
Source: Pierre LeBrun on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
37167-2100000024.042
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NJ 762911-5610200055.036
2007NJ 756202627462600063.095
2008NJ 8272229213014104108.065
2009WPG67310138300100068.044
2010WPG8221517-15220400090.022
2011CHI8131518-6330000182.037
2012CHI48391212100101052.058
2013CHI773131611380001183.036
2014CHI7628105260000076.026
2015DAL82417218260011063.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 26BOS1000-20000001.000
Feb 24ARI000000000000.000
Feb 18TB000000000000.000
Feb 16@ MIN000000000000.000
Feb 14@ WPG000000000000.000
Feb 12@ NAS000000000000.000
Feb 11CAR000000000000.000
Feb 9@ OTT000000000000.000
Feb 7@ TOR000000000000.000
Feb 4CHI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Tanner Kero
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Ryan Hartman
3Dennis Rasmussen
4Nick Schmaltz
5Andrew Desjardins
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Jordin Tootoo
5Tomas Jurco
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Johnny Oduya
6Trevor van Riemsdyk
7Michal Kempny
8Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 