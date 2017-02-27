Johnny Oduya | Defenseman | #47

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews has an incredible 13 points over the span of his present six-game point streak. It's bizarre how this season has gone for Toews. Through Jan. 20, Toews had seven goals and 22 points in 39 contests. Now over the course of just 14 games, Toews has more than doubled his 2016-17 point total by scoring nine goals and 24 points. For those that have been patient with him this season, you're getting richly rewarded.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov matched his career-high in goals on Sunday with his 22nd of the season. Anisimov last reached that mark in the 2013-14 campaign as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He's also now just one point shy of his career-high in points, which stands at 44.

3 Tanner Kero Active

The Blackhawks summoned Tanner Kero from AHL Rockford on Thursday. The 24-year-old has posted seven goals and 20 points with the IceHogs this season, and he's also put up 11 points in 39 career NHL games.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (illness) is expected to be available to return Thursday. He didn't play Tuesday against San Jose because of an illness, but he was back on the ice for practice Wednesday.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Panarin picked up the primary assists on goals by Patrick Kane (1-0) and Artem Anisimov (2-1) before he scored an empty net goal in the dying seconds of the game. The 'Hawks forward finished the contest with a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in 16:16 of ice time. He now has 19 goals and 51 points in 56 games this season. Duncan Keith and Marian Hossa also scored for the Blackhawks.

2 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman produced a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He has tallied five goals and six points in nine games this month. Hartman is up to 15 goals, 26 points and 53 penalty minutes in 56 matches this season.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen will be scratched on Sunday against the Blues. through 57 games this season he has four goals and eight points along with 40 hits and 46 blocks while averaging just 12:02 a game this season.

4 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona. He opened the scoring in the contest just 37 seconds into the first period. Schmaltz added an assist on Michal Rozsival's first goal of the season early in the second period to give Chicago a 4-3 lead. The rookie forward has only posted 16 points in 2016-17, but he has nine points in the past seven games.

5 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins, Jordin Tootoo and Vince Hinostroza will be scratched against the Coyotes on Thursday. Through 34 games this season Desjardins has posted a point along with 15 PIMs and 52 hits. Tootoo meanwhile has no points with 21 PIMs and 31 hits in 36 games.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane has been motivated to play better because of Jonathan Toews' hot streak. "There's definitely some motivation there, for sure. You see Jonny get hot, you want to follow him," Kane said. "He's been doing a great job of leading us as of late, so I think that's an important thing." Kane has been scorching hot this month with nine goals and 16 points in 10 games.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa extended his point streak to three straight games on Sunday night. He scored an empty-net goal against Vancouver to give him two markers and three assists in his past three outings. Hossa has 18 goals and 30 points in 43 matches this campaign after he scored just 33 points in 64 contests last year.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik is on a career-high six-game point streak. Panik has four goals and nine points over that span. He's benefited from playing alongside Jonathan Toews, who has been on fire lately. Panik is up to 16 goals and 33 points in 62 contests in 2016-17.

4 Jordin Tootoo Sidelined

Jordin Tootoo has agreed to one-year contract with Chicago. The deal is reportedly worth $700,000. He will meet the requirements to be exposed in the expansion draft in June. Tootoo has zero points in 36 games with the Blackhawks this season.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco will make his Blackhawk debut Sunday on a line with Marcus Kruger and Marian Hossa. Playing with Hossa could be a very good thing for Jurco as the two players are both from Slovakia and play a similar game. Keep an eye on Jurco as he could have a bit of a resurgence with his new team.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith recorded his 500th career point on Sunday. Keith reached that milestone by getting a secondary assist on Patrick Kane's first period goal. Keith was playing in his 895th career contest. The 33-year-old defenseman has 42 points this season, making this his eighth career 40-plus point campaign.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

The Blackhawks have an incredible record when Brent Seabrook blocks a lot of shots in a game. In fact, when Seabrook blocks three or more shots in a contest the Blackhawks are 14-0-0. That's a crazy stat but we thought you might want to know. Seabrook has 87 hits and 92 blocks along with 28 points in 55 games this year.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell will return to Chicago's blue line on Friday night against Carolina. He'll skate to the left of Niklas Hjalmarsson on their third defensive unit. Campbell has three goals and 10 points with 42 blocks over 39 games so far this season.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Sidelined

Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) will miss the next three games. He isn't expected to play at all this week and he hasn't resumed skating since leaving last Thursday's game with an apparent back injury.

5 Johnny Oduya Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly acquired Johnny Oduya from the Dallas Stars for Mark McNeil and a conditional fourth round draft pick. This will be Oduya's second stint with the Blackhawks, as he was with them from 2011-12 to 2014-15. He won a pair of Stanley Cups with the 'Hawks in 2013 and 2015. The 35-year-old one goal and six assists in 37 games this season. He's been averaging 18:10 of ice time with the Stars. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. McNeill was Chicago's first round pick back in 2011, but he's only played in one NHL game since then.

6 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor Van Riemsdyk’s late third-period goal led the Blackhawks to a 5-3 victory against the Stars Saturday night. Defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk scored late in the third period on a rebound shot. This goal put the Blackhawks back in the lead after a surge of scoring by the Stars at the start of the third. Saturday night, both Trevor and his older brother Toronto Maple Leafs’ James Van Riemsdyk scored late game-winning goals. This was the younger Van Riemsdyk brother’s second goal of the season. His first goal came on December 13 in a 2-1 win against the Rangers. Van Riemsdyk’s last point came before the All-star break in the January 26 5-3 loss to the Jets.

7 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will dress Wednesday versus Minnesota. He will be back in the lineup after three straight healthy scratches. Kempny will replace Gustav Forsling, who scored a goal against Dallas last Saturday but struggled defensively.

8 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival and Chicago have signed a one-year extension worth a reported $650,000. He has mostly served as a healthy scratch this season, while suiting up in just 16 contests. Rozsival can be exposed in the expansion draft this June.

G 1 Corey Crawford Sidelined

Corey Crawford will be scratched from his Sunday start due to illness. Crawford has come down with the flu and will miss the game. Scott Darling will start in his place.