Cory Schneider | Goalie | #35

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (26) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Devils goalie Cory Schneider, who allowed three goals or more in 12 of his 15 previous starts, started the new year in impressive fashion Monday night.
Schneider kicked away the 22 shots he faced from the Boston Bruins for a 3-0 shutout in New Jersey. Schneider was on the bench for the Devils' previous two games, both against the Washington Capitals. Keith Kinkaid took his spot. Schneider's win improved his record to one game below .500, at 11-12-5. His goals-against average is now 2.80 and his save percentage is .906. These are un-Schneider-like numbers and there's no sense in picking him for your fantasy team at this point. Jan 2 - 11:14 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
27163510125792.90819740.9041
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008VAN835524010203.38162142.8770
2009VAN2790100053.805954.9150
2010VAN251372164020512.23714663.9291
2011VAN331833208012601.96945885.9373
2012VAN301733179041612.11835774.9275
2013NJ 45268016150128881.9711071019.9213
2014NJ 693924263109121482.2619821834.9255
2015NJ 58341227250661222.1515971475.9244
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 31WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27PIT159010144.072824.8570
Dec 23@ PIT160010044.003935.8970
Dec 22PHI16010000.0016161.0001
Dec 20NAS159010055.083227.8440
Dec 18@ NYR165000021.852725.9260
Dec 17@ OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15@ STL159010144.073026.8670
Dec 11@ NYR159010055.083126.8390

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Adam Henrique
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Reid Boucher
4Miles Wood
5Luke Gazdic
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3P. A. Parenteau
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 