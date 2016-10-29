Player Page

Ondrej Pavelec | Goalie | #31

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/31/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (41) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Ondrej Pavelec has been called up by the Winnipeg Jets.
He has posted an 8-7-2 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season. Winnipeg has one win in the last six games and the goaltending hasn't been steady this year, so Pavelec could get some playing time. Jan 17 - 11:09 AM
Source: WinnipegJets.com
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007WPG734733001183.11190172.9050
2008WPG1259937002363.61301265.8800
2009WPG42231714180741273.2913531226.9062
2010WPG58322521230981472.7317051558.9144
2011WPG68393229280971912.9120361845.9064
2012WPG44255321200351192.8012511132.9050
2013WPG57324822260731633.0116441481.9011
2014WPG50283822160861082.2813531245.9205
2015WPG3318991313047882.78918830.9041
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Julian Melchiori
8Paul Postma
9Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 