T.J. Oshie | Winger | #77

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom hit the 500 career assist mark Saturday. Backstrom did it in 691 games, incredibly quick these days in the NHL as he became the fourth fastest player in 27 years to do so. Only Peter Forsberg, Sidney Crosby and Jaromir Jagr have done it quicker of late. He has nine goals and 32 points this season in 39 games and is due for a hot streak.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been handed a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment. Kuznetsov received a warning on Oct. 20th, but the first offense doesn't come with a fine. The reason he needs to write a check now is because of a second incident on Dec. 29.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia Wednesday night. That was Eller's first multi-point game since Oct. 10, 2015. He has three goals and six points in 30 contests this season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle scored his sixth goal of the year during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Now with 14 points this season, it would appear that Beagle just might crack the 20-point plateau for the second time in his career.

5 Liam O'Brien Active

Liam O'Brien and Taylor Chorney will be scratched against Ottawa on Saturday. The 22-year-old O'Brien has posted 18 points and 48 PIMs in 28 games with AHL Hershey, and could provide a nice boost to a team who could use one. "He deserved to come up," coach Barry Trotz said. "He's been playing very well for probably the last eight weeks. He's been a difference maker in Hershey and you try to reward someone who's done very, very well. It's just on merit."

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime game winner Tuesday. Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet on the Capitals five previous goals Tuesday but came through when they needed it the most as he took a nice feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov and slapped the puck by Frederik Andersen. It was his 18th goal of the season and he is now only eight behind Sidney Crosby in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored another goal, this time during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Johansson is now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. MoJo is on track to potentially collect his first career 50-point campaign.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This was his first game back in the lineup since being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games and he responded in a big way. He opened the scoring late in the first period and he helped set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the second. The 21-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 28 games. Last season, he got off to a similarly slow start, but managed to get hot in the second half of the year. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Sidelined

T.J. Oshie (upper body) won't play Monday night versus Montreal. He was hurt on Saturday night and is listed as day-to-day. If you are looking for a silver lining, Oshie was a full participant at the team's morning skate.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams had a goal and two assists against the Maple Leafs Tuesday. Williams has been on a tear of late with three goals and eight points in his last five games, giving him 10 goals and 19 points in 37 games. He got off to an extremely slow start but has really come on of late and deserves to be in someone's lineup at this time in fantasy hockey.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson (lower body) is fine to play Monday night. He missed Sunday's practice with a lower-body injury, but he is OK to play.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season during the 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up five points in 21 games this season, which unfortunate still probably relegates him to the waiver wire in most pools.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. And with that, the Capitals snapped the Blue Jackets' 16 game winning streak, which was one short of tying an NHL record. Carlson's goal in the first period gave the Caps a 2-0 lead at the time and his assist on Andre Burakovsky's second period-goal made it 4-0. He's up to five goals and 17 assists in 38 games this season. Daniel Winnik, Nate Schmidt and Justin Williams also found the back of the net for the Capitals.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen collected a pair of assists during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils on Saturday. The talented blue liner is now up to 15 assists and 17 games in 34 games this seaosn. Niskanen is right on track for another season of 30-something points.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner pitched in a rare goal during Washington's 2-1 win over the Senators on Sunday. The 28-year-old veteran now has three goals and six points in 36 games this season. Alzner's career high is five goals, which he set in 2014-2015.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik is turning into a scoring machine with three assists in his past two games. Well, maybe a scoring machine is a bit much but with a helper on Sunday and a couple on Saturday, it was a great weekend for the veteran defenseman. He has nine assists in 36 games this season so we don't suggest that you run to your league to pick him up but he has been hot this week.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov had a goal and an assist Tuesday. The two points gives Orlov 18 this season including two goals. He had eight goals and 29 points last season and is well on his way to surpassing those totals. He is worth owning in deeper leagues.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney may be the new Babe Ruth as he called his shot before the start of the third period. Chorney, who had only two career goals in 129 games going into Sunday's match scored the winner at 2:43 of the third. He has been a healthy scratch most of the season and it was only his seventh game of the year. Defenseman Karl Alzner spilled the beans after the game about Chorney calling his shot. "I was just joking," Chorney said of telling his teammates that he felt a game-winner coming. "I wasn’t expecting to score, but I did. When we walked out, I said, ‘It would be nice to get the first of the year on a game-winner.’ It just worked out." He must be a great teammate as the rest of the Capitals were thrilled for him. Despite the called shot, Chorney has no fantasy value but could be a good sidekick for the Amazing Kreskin.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby was perfect against 30 shots Saturday night as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0. This was Holtby’s fifth shutout of the season and his second in his last two starts. Holtby led the Caps to a 5-0 victory against the Blue Jackets Thursday night and faced 29 shots in that game. Holtby also had two shutouts in the month of December.