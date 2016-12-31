Player Page

T.J. Oshie | Winger | #77

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/23/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 189
College: North Dakota
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (24) / STL
Contract: view contract details
T.J. Oshie (upper body) won't play Monday night versus Montreal.
He was hurt on Saturday night and is listed as day-to-day. If you are looking for a silver lining, Oshie was a full participant at the team's morning skate. Jan 9 - 3:04 PM
Source: Washington Post
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
321372016122211369.188
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008STL57142539163067131101.139
2009STL76183048-136114103158.114
2010STL49122234101536103103.117
2011STL801935541550313113188.101
2012STL3071320-5152811165.108
2013STL792139601942510215152.138
2014STL721936551751310004162.117
2015WAS802625511634116005185.141
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7@ OTT110110000012.500
Jan 5CLM100012000001.000
Jan 3TOR110110000002.500
Jan 1OTT101110000003.000
Dec 31@ NJ1112100000111.000
Dec 29NJ100000000004.000
Dec 27@ NYI1000-10000003.000
Dec 23TB100010000002.000
Dec 21@ PHI100000000002.000
Dec 17MON1000-20000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Liam O'Brien
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 