Player Page

Roster

Alexander Edler | Defenseman | #23

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (91) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Alexander Edler suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Canucks have already announced that he won't be returning to the game. The injury occurred after Edler tried to hit Mark Scheifele into the boards. We'll consider him day-to-day for now. Oct 13 - 12:12 AM
Source: Sportsnet.ca
More Alexander Edler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
201102000004.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006VAN22123360000010.100
2007VAN758122064246000124.065
2008VAN801027371154516001145.069
2009VAN7653742040217000161.031
2010VAN51825331324512001121.066
2011VAN82113849034517100228.048
2012VAN4581422-53755000113.071
2013VAN6371522-395048000178.039
2014VAN7482331135459002175.046
2015VAN5261420-84636000111.054
2016VAN6861521-203622000138.043
Alexander Edler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Alexander Edler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Alexander Edler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Alexander Edler's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 10OTT1000-10000002.000
Oct 7EDM101112000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Markus Granlund
4Brandon Sutter
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 