C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Senators. Sedin did absolutely nothing in the season opener, failing to record a shot in just 13:30 of ice time. He was much more involved in this one and the two-point game should get him going. He also skated 16:00 after limited shifts in the first outing.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat netted two goals in Vancouver's 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Saturday's opener. Horvat scored his first goal of the season on a first-period power play and he posted what became the game winner 32 seconds into the second stanza. Brandon Sutter had the Canucks' other goal in the win.

3 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Granlund had the fifth most amount of points on the Canucks last season, but he did that in only 69 games. The 24-year-old had 19 goals and 32 points in 2016-17, which isn't a bad season. Look for him to post similar numbers this season. Unfortunately, scoring 30 to 40 points doesn't make him relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Canucks head coach Travis Green told Daniel Sedin that "we were not good enough last year" in their first meeting. Not exactly a groundbreaking statement from Green, but it does suggest that he intends to be straightforward with his players. Green, who enjoyed a 970-game NHL career as a forward, is gearing up for his first season as a bench boss. Expectations are low for Vancouver this season and for Daniel Sedin, who was limited to 44 points in 2016-17 and will turn 37-years-old on Sept. 26.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson hopes to bounce back this season after he posted just 24 points in 65 games last year. However, it may be difficult for him to secure a spot on a scoring line. Vancouver signed Sam Gagner and Thomas Vanek in the summer and Brock Boeser appears to be poised to claim a top-six forward spot. That could place Eriksson on the third line going into 2017-18.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Vancouver forward Sven Baertschi (illness) was not present at the start of practice. We will keep you updated when one is provided at the conclusion of practice. Hopefully Baertschi won't miss much time as he was playing well during the pre-season and was a popular breakout candidate.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov will be a healthy scratch on Thursday. Burmistrov is being pulled from the lineup to clear a spot for Brock Boeser, who is making his NHL debut. It sounds like this isn't about Burmistrov's play specifically.

5 Brendan Gaunce I.L.

Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) will be out until at least November. It's a tough break for the former first-round pick, as he finally was able to push for a roster spot last season. In 2016-17, he scored no goals and five assists in 57 contests with the Canucks. Even when he does come back to the lineup, Gaunce still won't have any value in standard fantasy leagues.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser is expected to make his season debut on Thursday. Boeser is one of the most promising players on the Vancouver Canucks, but he was a healthy scratch for the Canucks' first two regular season contests. Now that he's set to play though, he should get a fair shot to make an impact as he'll be on a line with Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi. While the time off was disappointing, it might have been good for Boeser. "I’m feeling a lot faster," said Boeser. "I thought camp was a grind, but I feel like my legs are back under me. My legs felt a little heavy and maybe that was an issue playing all those games at the end of pre-season. It got tougher as the pre-season went on." Keep in mind that Boeser is transitioning to the NHL from the NCAA, which plays in far fewer games over the course of their season, so endurance is going to be a potential issue for him throughout the campaign.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored a goal in the Canucks' 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. It was Vanek's first goal in two games this season. He had 17 goals and 48 points in 68 games with Detroit and Florida in 2016-17. It wouldn't be surprising to see him finish with similar numbers this season. Keep in mind that he's averaged just 13:20 minutes over his first two games with Vancouver, so his ice time could end up being a limiting factor.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner has not been a factor playing on a line with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. It was thought that the trio would make up the top line when Gagner signed in July with Vancouver but the chemistry does not seem to be there. The Canucks could still try someone else with the Swedish twins and with opening night less than two weeks away, a decision should be made soon. Gagner had 18 goals and 50 points with Columbus last season but a return to those numbers with an offensively-challenged Vancouver team, may be in doubt.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen scored on Saturday and ended the preseason with four goals and six points in six games. The youngster was the sixth overall pick in 2014 but last season was a disaster as Virtanen ended up playing most of the season in the AHL. But he seems to have clicked with new Vancouver coach Travis Green, who was his coach in Utica last season as Virtanen has been a new player this season. Look for Virtanen to get 15 goals and 35-40 points as he finally gives the Canucks something to cheer about this season.

5 Derek Dorsett Active

Derek Dorsett (neck) is skating and will be ready for training camp, according to agent Jason Davidson. Dorsett underwent cervical fusion surgery back in early December due to disc degeneration in his neck. Davidson said that Dorsett hasn't experienced any issues. He contributed four points and 33 penalty minutes in 14 appearances with the Canucks last season.

D 1 Alexander Edler Sidelined

Alexander Edler suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The Canucks have already announced that he won't be returning to the game. The injury occurred after Edler tried to hit Mark Scheifele into the boards. We'll consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev buried his first goal of the season in the first period of Tuesday's game against visiting Ottawa. Tanev stepped in front of a shot and he picked up a minor penalty. He managed just two goals across 53 games in 2016-17, so don't expect much in the way of offense from the veteran rearguard. He is only useful to fantasy owners in deeper pools for occasional blocked shots.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto wants to put his past injury woes behind him. "A big thing I've been working on, more rest and treatment this off-season, not trying to push myself too much so I can last a little bit longer in the season," said Del Zotto. He signed a two-year contract with Vancouver in the summer and should fit into the team's top-four defense group. Del Zotto will probably get a look on the Canucks' power play as well.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher picked up an assist with two shots on goal in 13:40 of ice time Tuesday night against Ottawa. Stecher posted three goals with 24 points and a dismal minus-16 rating across 71 games in his initial NHL campaign last season while logging one power-play goal and seven assists on the man advantage. He'll chip in with an occasional hit and blocked shot, but he only warrant fantasy consideration in the deepest of pools due to his marginal offensive output.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega and Philip Larsen are the projected scratches for Vancouver against Arizona on Thursday. Biega has picked up three helpers along with 94 hits in 34 games this season. While Larsen has picked up six points with 22 blocks in 25 games.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The Canucks acquired Pouliot from the Penguins earlier this month. He still hasn't suited up in a game for his new team though. Alexander Burmistrov and Alex Biega will also serve as scratches tonight.

8 Erik Gudbranson Active

According to the Miami Herald, Gudbranson was nearly dealt back to the Florida Panthers on Sunday but Jason Demers nixed the trade. Demers, who has a modified no-trade clause, was eventually dealt to Arizona later in the day. Gudbranson played for the Panthers for five seasons before moving to Vancouver last season. He has little to no fantasy value.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom will play between the pipes on Thursday. Markstrom lost Tuesday's game against Ottawa in a shootout, but he did turn aside 40 of 42 shots in regulation. He has a 1.94 GAA and .948 save percentage in two contests this season.