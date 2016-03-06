Player Page

Teemu Selanne | Winger | #8

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (46) / 7/3/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 209
Drafted: 1988 / Rd. 1 (10) / WPG
Teemu Selanne has indeed been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Selanne was expected to be a lock in his first year of eligibility and he is just the second Finnish-born player to be elected following the induction of Jari Kurri. He compiled 684 goals and 1,457 points in 1,451 career games. Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, Paul Kariya and Danielle Goyette were also elected in the player category, while Jeremy Jacobs and Clare Drake will be inducted in the builder category. Jun 26 - 3:37 PM
Source: NHL.com
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993WIN51252954-2322110000191.131
1994WIN452226481280200167.132
1995ANA79406810852290100267.150
1996ANA7851581092834110100273.187
1997ANA735234861230100100268.194
1998ANA7547601071830250000281.167
1999ANA79335285612823006236.140
2000SJ 73333972-7361219007233.142
2001SJ 82292554-1140912108202.144
2002SJ 82283664-630716015253.111
2003COL7816163223263104182.088
2005ANA8040509028441822005267.150
2006ANA82484694268225230010257.187
2007ANA26121123587500287.138
2008ANA65272754-3361612005186.145
2009ANA542721483161413005173.156
2010ANA733149806491618005213.146
2011ANA82264066-1501216004210.124
2012ANA46121224-10283400196.125
2013ANA649182781244003111.081
