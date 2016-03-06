Teemu Selanne | Winger | #8

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf was fined the maximum $10,000 for an inappropriate remark made during Game 4 against the Nashville Predators. "Getzlaf's comment in Thursday's game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable," said NHL senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell. "The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League." The fine is apparently for a homophobic slur he directed at another individual on the ice. If that's true, Getzlaf seems to have gotten off easy considering Andrew Shaw was suspended for one playoff game after also using a homophobic slur during the 2016 playoffs.

2 Ryan Kesler Sidelined

Ryan Kesler may be sidelined for four to five months following off-season hip surgery. Kesler's recovery from the procedure is expected to take longer than initially anticipated. It was originally thought that he would be sidelined for 12 weeks, but now he will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks' time.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Anaheim has dominated the faceoff circle against Edmonton. The Ducks have won 119 of the 200 draws (59.5 percent) in the first three games of the series. "You want to touch base with all aspects of the game and you want to put your best foot forward," Antoine Vermette said. "We firmly believe if we start with the puck, we give ourselves a chance to be on the right side of the game." Vermette has a 59.8 winning percentage in the postseason.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson was playing through a hairline fracture in his ankle. Thompson still managed to score two goals and six points in 17 playoff games. He's got plenty of time now to heal up before the start of training camp.

5 Sam Carrick Active

Sam Carrick has agreed to a two-year extension with the Anaheim Ducks. Carrick was acquired from Chicago in March in an AHL trade. He had 11 points in 15 games with the San Diego Gulls during the regular season as well as seven points in 10 playoff contests.

6 Sam Steel Active

Sam Steel, the Ducks first round pick in 2016, is travelling with the team to Nashville for Game 6. Steel led the Western Hockey League with 131 points in the regular season and was second in playoff scoring with 30 so the Ducks picked a good one with the 30th selection. While it is doubtful he will get into the lineup, the experience of being with the playoff team will be invaluable to Steel in the future. Grab him in keeper leagues but don't expect him to crack the Ducks lineup next season.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell's lower-body injury was a high-ankle sprain. Rakell's didn't play in Games 5 or 6 of the Western Conference Final due to the injury. Had the Ducks managed to get into the Stanley Cup Final then Rakell might have been able to return during that series.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie's night ended early in Game 6 against Nashville after he was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. The incident occurred at the 11:38 mark of the first period. Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Ritchie's hit left Viktor Arvidsson bloody, but the Predators didn't add to their lead on the lengthy man advantage. The Ducks battled back in the third, but their playoff run is over following a 6-3 loss.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Although it is not probable, Andrew Cogliano could be on Vegas' draft list. The underrated Ducks' Ironman could be the one player the Knights select in the expansion draft June 21st."It could be weird," Cogliano said. "I haven’t talked to Bob (Ducks GM Bob Murray) and I don’t think he’s said anything on that. It’s just too early in the process and I don’t know how it’s going to work in terms of what if you don’t find out, what if you don’t."It’s kind of a different scenario. I think you have to prepare for it mentally in terms of there’s a possibility. But for me, I just go with my regular business. That I’m here." Knights' GM George McPhee may have other targets in mind on the Ducks. He may choose to scoop up Sami Vantanen if he is left unprotected and is not traded by the 21st. Stay tuned.

4 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase got his second goal of the playoffs in Game 6 versus Nashville. Ryan Getzlaf and Sami Vatanen picked up assists on the play to get Anaheim on the board in the second period. Kase skated on the top line in the contest alongside Getzlaf and Corey Perry. He had two goals and no assists in nine games during Anaheim's playoff run, which came to an end on Monday night.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles Active

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Nicolas Kerdiles to a one-year, two-way deal. The 23-year-old played in just one game during the regular season, but he added four more during the playoffs. He will get $650,000 when in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. There's a good chance he'll start the regular season in the minors again. He has no fantasy value.

6 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw's lower-body injury has been identified as a torn groin muscle. Shaw suffered the injury on May 5. He scored three goals and 10 points in 55 regular season contests.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry has tied the record for the most overtime goals in a single playoff run. As previously reported, Perry netted the game winner in Anaheim's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville in Game 4 Thursday night. That was his third overtime goal of 2017, which matches him with Mel Hall and Maurice Richard from 1939 and 1951 respectively.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Anaheim is projected to protect Jakob Silfverberg from being selected in the expansion draft. The Ducks would like to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Silfverberg is viewed as a core player on the team. He registered personal bests in 2016-17 with 23 goals and 49 points in 79 games. Silfverberg has also posted some impressive numbers in the playoffs over the last three years, with 37 points in 40 matches.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves has signed a three-year contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks. His new deal has an annual average value of $3.15 million. Eaves would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency. He had 32 goals and 51 points in 79 games between Dallas and Anaheim this past season.

4 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner scored for a second straight playoff game on Monday night. He scored three goals in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and two of those goals came against Nashville in the Western Conference Final.

5 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll was dealing with a bad back. Boll appeared in eight playoff games and averaged 4:30 minutes in those contests. He's entering the second season of his two-year, $1.8 million deal.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Sidelined

The Anaheim Ducks did not protect defenseman Sami Vatanen. This was not a surprise as the Ducks protected only three blueliners and Kevin Bieksa had to be kept as he had a no-move clause. But expect Vatanen back with the Ducks next season once he recovers from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out until the 2017-18 season is underway as the Ducks reportedly have a deal in place with Vegas. Look for the Golden Knights to get a prospect and a 2018 first round pick from Anaheim in exchange for not taking either Vatanen or Josh Manson.

2 Cam Fowler Active

"All signs point towards an extension" being signed between the Anaheim Ducks and Cam Fowler, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The two sides have engaged in positive contract talks that are set to resume next week. Fowler can't officially re-sign with the Ducks until July 1, but whatever he agrees to will presumably involve a substantial raise from the five-year, $20 million deal that's set to end in the summer of 2018. He had 11 goals and 39 points in 80 games this season while averaging 24:51 minutes per contest.

3 Hampus Lindholm Sidelined

Hampus Lindholm will need to undergo shoulder surgery this summer. It will take Lindholm about four-to-five months to recovery from the surgery, so it's entirely possible that he won't be ready for the start of the season. On top of that there is some danger that he'll get off to a sluggish start because his recovery could impact his ability to get ready for the 2017-18 campaign over the summer. He had six goals and 20 points in 66 contests this season.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

According to reports, Kevin Bieksa was not asked to waive his no-movement clause. It's believed that Anaheim has a deal worked out with the Vegas Golden Knights to keep some of their talented blueliners on the roster. Bieksa has been mentioned as a potential buyout candidate, but that may not be necessary now either.

5 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour recorded an assist in the Ducks' 4-3 overtime win versus Edmonton in Game 4 on Wednesday. Montour has only been held off the scoresheet in one of his last four games. He has four assists in eight playoff contests in 2017. Not bad for someone who only had 27 games worth of NHL experience going into this postseason run.

6 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer has signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.8 million total with the Anaheim Ducks. Holzer is 29 years old and couldn't crack the Ducks' lineup very often last season, while playing in just 32 games. There might be an opening for Holzer to see regular action in 2017-18 now that Clayton Stoner and Shea Theadore are on the Vegas Golden Knights.

7 Josh Manson Active

The Anaheim Ducks did not protect defenseman Josh Manson in the expansion draft. Rumor has it that the Ducks have made a deal with Vegas not to take Manson but that will be revealed on Wednesday. The players kept by Anaheim include: Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Rickard Rakell, Ryan Kesler, Andrew Cogliano, Antoine Vermette, Jakub Silfverberg, Kevin Bieksa, Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and John Gibson. Sami Vatanen was also left unprotected.

G 1 John Gibson Sidelined

John Gibson was unable to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final because of a hamstring injury. Jonathan Bernier started for the Ducks in Gibson's place and he surrendered four goals on 16 shots in a 6-3 loss. Gibson posted a 2.59 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in the postseason. The Ducks were eliminated on Monday night in six games.

2 Jonathan Bernier Active

Goalie Jonathan Bernier, making his first postseason start because of a lower-body injury to first-stringer John Gibson, had a forgettable night Monday, stopping only 12 of the 16 shots he faced in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-3 loss to the Predators in Nashville. The Preds, who qualified for the first Stanley Cup Final in their history with the victory in the sixth game of the Western Conference Final, scored on Bernier on two of their first three shots. Bernier settled down somewhat after that but didn't get much work and allowed four goals on 16 Nashville shots. Bernier's postseason goals-against average in four appearances was 3.28 and his save percentage, .873.