Player Page

Roster

Ryan Callahan | Winger | #24

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 187
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 4 (127) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Callahan (hip) will be sidelined for at least another four weeks.
At this point the question isn't just about when Callahan will return, but if he'll be back at all this season. Callahan had surgery on his hip in June and has been limited to just 18 games in 2016-17 due to ongoing issues with it. If there doesn't appear to be much progress in the next few weeks, it's possible that Tampa Bay will put him on the long-term injured reserve list, shutting him down and potentially using the saved cap space during the trade deadline. Jan 16 - 11:51 AM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
More Ryan Callahan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
18224-4230000122.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NYR14426590000140.100
2007NYR5285137310010192.087
2008NYR8122184074522101237.093
2009NYR77191837-1248911013204.093
2010NYR60232548-746105025179.128
2011NYR76292554-861134129235.123
2012NYR4516153191262214144.111
2013TB 6517193612475103163.104
2014TB 77243054941106004191.126
2015TB 73101828-54522001156.064
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13CLM000000000000.000
Jan 12BUF000000000000.000
Jan 8@ PIT000000000000.000
Jan 7@ PHI1000-20000000.000
Jan 5NAS1000-22000000.000
Jan 3WPG1000-20000002.000
Dec 31CAR000000000000.000
Dec 29TOR000000000000.000
Dec 28MON000000000000.000
Dec 23@ WAS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
5Gabriel Dumont
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
6Michael Bournival
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Erik Condra
6Joel Vermin
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Luke Witkowski
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
 

 