C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos has been granted clearance to increase his workload, as he continues to rehab from knee surgery. "Everything is very encouraging," GM Steve Yzerman said. Tampa Bay has not provided a timetable for when Stamkos will be available to return, but his recovery appears to be going well and sometime in March remains a possibility for when he will be ready to play again.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson scored a power play goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Johnson's second period-goal cut Nashville's lead to 2-1 at the time, but that's as close as the Lightning would come to making it a game. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn picked up the assists on Tampa Bay's only goal. Johnson is now up to 12 goals and 12 assists in 40 games.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula got back in the lineup Thursday night. He was kept out of Wednesday's match versus Montreal because he missed a team meeting. Filppula led all Tampa Bay forwards with 23:16 of ice time against Toronto in his return. He had a plus-1 rating, two shots, two penalty minutes and no points in a 3-2 overtime loss. His goaltender interference infraction in overtime led to the Maple Leafs' game winner from Nazem Kadri.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Tampa Bay will get Brian Boyle back from his lower body injury on Thursday against the Sabres. He's expected to line up to the left of Valtteri Filppula and Jonathan Drouin on the team's second line after a four-game absence. Boyle has 10 goals and 13 points in 36 games this season.

5 Gabriel Dumont Active

Tampa Bay has called up Gabriel Dumont. In the AHL this year, he has posted five goals and five assists in 19 games. He has three points in 18 career NHL appearances, but all those matches came with Montreal.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Palat's power-play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his marker in the second period made it 2-1 for the Bolts. He also helped set up Nikita Kucherov's goal in the middle frame. The 25-year-old now has nine goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn extended his scoring streak to four games during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. He now has two goals and four points in that span. The rugged winger now has 13 goals, thanks to the marker he picked up today, with 22 points in 41 games this season.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov has a three-game point streak. He has collected one goal and two assists during that span. Namestnikov has been centering Tampa Bay's top line between Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat.

4 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin scores Tampa Bay's only goal in their 3-1 loss to Columbus on Friday night. Drouin opened the scoring at the 16:18 mark of the first period to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there. Drouin has picked up at least one point in four straight games and in seven of his last eight. The Lightning forward is up to 13 goals and 28 points in 36 games in 2016-17.

5 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette (lower body) will return to the Lightning's lineup on Thursday. Paquette missed six straight contests. He'll probably play alongside Michael Bournival and J.T. Brown in his return.

6 Michael Bournival Active

The Lightning have recalled Michael Bournival from Syracuse of the AHL for Sunday's game. He will likely be needed as J.T. Brown was injured Saturday night after taking a shoulder to the head from Wayne Simmonds. Bournival has no fantasy value.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov netted his 17th goal of 2016-17 in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo. Kucherov has been on a roll since returning from a lower-body injury. He has produced 10 points in his last eight contests to give him 40 points on the year.

2 Ryan Callahan Sidelined

Ryan Callahan (hip) will be sidelined for at least another four weeks. At this point the question isn't just about when Callahan will return, but if he'll be back at all this season. Callahan had surgery on his hip in June and has been limited to just 18 games in 2016-17 due to ongoing issues with it. If there doesn't appear to be much progress in the next few weeks, it's possible that Tampa Bay will put him on the long-term injured reserve list, shutting him down and potentially using the saved cap space during the trade deadline.

3 Brayden Point I.L.

Despite taking warm-ups on Saturday against the Flyers, Brayden Point (upper body) is still on I/R and will not play in the match. Curious that he was able to skate but not play, but it would seem that he's nearing a return and may just beat his late-January/early-February timeline. He has three goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.

4 J.T. Brown I.L.

J.T. Brown (upper body) won't be eligible to return until next week's road trip. The Lightning will begin that road swing in Los Angeles on Monday. Brown will not be available for games on Thursday and Friday after he was placed on injured reserve. He was hurt after taking a hit to the head from Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds on Saturday.

5 Erik Condra Active

Erik Condra and Luke Witkowski will be scratched against Columbus on Friday. There's just one point between them through 18 combined games, and it isn't a goal. Unfortunately, that's also about the extent of their production at the NHL level.

6 Joel Vermin Active

The Lightning summoned Joel Vermin from AHL Syracuse on Sunday. The 24-year-old has posted just three points in 14 career NHL games. Meanwhile he has picked up seven goals and 13 points in 23 games down on the farm.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman will be going to the NHL All-Star Game. This is his first All-Star nod. Hedman is deserving of the selection and ranks second in the league in scoring among defensemen with 37 points in 42 matches.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman posted two assists in a 5-2 win against St. Louis Thursday night. He has three helpers in the past two outings. Stralman has accounted for one goal and 11 points in 25 appearances this year.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (lower body) has declared himself ready to play Thursday. Garrison is projected to play alongside Andrej Sustr. He missed two contests due to the ailment.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn suited up in Thursday's match against Buffalo. He was regarded as a game-time decision, but played after taking part in the pregame warmup. Coburn missed two games due to an upper-body injury.

5 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov will be scratched from Sunday's tilt with the Penguins. The physical defender has posted just 24 points through the first 112 games of his career, which unfortunately doesn't amount to much in fantasy.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr was a healthy scratch Thursday night. He didn't play due to a coach's decision. It was the first time that he missed a game this season. In 39 matches, Sustr has six points, 50 blocks and 29 penalty minutes.

7 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be scratched against Buffalo on Thursday. Witkowski has posted five points and 59 PIMs through 19 games with AHL Syracuse this season. However through 10 games with the Lightning he has a point and little else to his credit.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

Ben Bishop stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. After missing nine games with a lower-body injury, the Lightning finally got their starting goaltender back tonight. Despite having not played since Dec. 20, Bishop turned in a solid overall performance. With Andrei Vasilevskiy struggling badly right now, don't be surprised if Bishop reclaims his number one job with ease. He has a 10-10-2 record with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage in 2016-17.