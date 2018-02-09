Player Page

Joel Ward | Winger | #42

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/2/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 225
Contract:
The final diagnosis on Joel Ward's shoulder is not as bad as initially feared, and the veteran forward has been given a day-to-day timeline.
Ward was initially believed to be dealing with a separated shoulder but that is not the case. He admits he got "lucky" and is hopeful to be back "soon". However with just 11 points in 46 games this season, the veteran forward has no fantasy upside. Feb 10 - 2:35 PM
Source: Kevin Kurz on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
465611-1200000235.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006MIN11011000000012.000
2008NAS7917183512931212133.128
2009NAS71132134-51831101134.097
2010NAS80101929-14250014157.064
2011WAS736121812200000079.076
2012WAS39812207121210152.154
2013WAS8224254973264204133.180
2014WAS82191534-43065004138.138
2015SJ 79212243-152857113138.152
2016SJ 78101929-23012202105.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 8VGK1000-10000001.000
Feb 6@ COL1101-10000002.500
Feb 4@ CAR101100000002.000
Feb 2@ CLM100002000002.000
Jan 31@ DET100002000001.000
Jan 30@ PIT1000-20000000.000
Jan 25NYR1000-10000001.000
Jan 23WPG101110000000.000
Jan 21@ ANA100002000002.000
Jan 20PIT100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
LW1Kevin Labanc
2Timo Meier
3Mikkel Boedker
4Jannik Hansen
5Melker Karlsson
6Joachim Blichfeld
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
5Daniel O'Regan
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Justin Braun
4Brenden Dillon
5Dylan DeMelo
6Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 