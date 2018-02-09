Joel Ward | Winger | #42

All Positions

C 1 Logan Couture Active

The Sharks can exhale as Logan Couture appears to be OK after getting a puck to the mouth in Friday night's 3-1 win over Columbus. Couture left the game in the third period but did return and seems to have escaped without serious injury. He will need a trip to the dentist upon his return to San Jose, however.

2 Joe Thornton I.L.

Joe Thornton could miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing right knee surgery. There is no timetable for his return and that has to be a big blow for the playoff chances of the Sharks as Thornton was having a nice bounce back season with 13 goals and 36 points in 47 games after a 50 point campaign last season. Stay tuned.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl registered an assist in a 5-2 loss against Pittsburgh Tuesday night. Hertl has recorded a point in six of his last seven games. He has 14 goals and 30 points in 49 contests this season. If he maintains this pace, he can reach the 50-point milestone for the first time in his career.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory at Winnipeg. The 23-year-old from Ontario has a new career high in goals (12), best the 11 goals he posted last season across 80 contests. He also has three power-play goals this season, equaling his production in the category across his first 202 NHL outings. He has emerged as a decent No. 3 center in fantasy pools of 12 or more teams.

LW 1 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Labanc picked up both of his points on the power play, as he registered the primary assist on Logan Couture's goal before adding one of his own in the second period. The 22-year-old has now racked up six points in his last four outings. Labanc has seven goals and 22 assists in 46 games this season. Despite the recent surge of offense in his game, he won't be worth owning in standard fantasy leagues. Marc-Edouard Vlasic also found the back of the net for the Sharks in the win.

2 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored his 12th of the season in a 3-1 San Jose win over Carolina. Meier has been sneaky hot as he leads the Sharks with 10 goals since December 1. The ninth player selected in the 2015 Draft is in his second NHL season and it looks like he is finally establishing himself as a top-six forward. He has 18 points in 51 games with 37 penalty minutes. Keep an eye on him.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored two goals and picked up an assist in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Boedker took a pass from Marc-Edouard Vlasic before firing a perfect snap shot in behind a screened John Gibson for his 100th career goal. Boedker then followed it up with a goal on a 3-on-1 rush that Gibson would probably love to get back. The Danish forward is now up to seven goals and 15 points in 38 games this season. The former eighth overall pick has developed into a two-way winger but does not warrant being on any fantasy squads. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Melker Karlsson and Joe Thornton also scored in the win.

4 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. This will be the sixth straight game he watches from the press box. The 31-year-old has no goals, four assists and a minus-3 rating in 28 games this season. Tim Heed and Marcus Sorensen will also be scratched on Tuesday night.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday November 28. Karlsson was credited with two hits over 11:20 minutes of ice time. It was his first game since Nov. 18.

6 Joachim Blichfeld Active

Joachim Blichfeld has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld has 13 goals and 30 points in 26 WHL games this season. He was taken with the 210th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. "Joachim is a natural goal scorer and can change a game with his shooting ability and hockey sense," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "He has proven to be one of the top goal scorers in the Western Hockey League and his puck possession game fits well with the way we want to play. We're excited to see Joachim continue to evolve as a player."

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski scored twice in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday. Despite the two goal performance, the American forward couldn't power his team to victory. The only other Sharks' goal was scored by Timo Meier. Pavelski now has 12 goals and 38 points in 54 games played.

2 Joel Ward Sidelined

The final diagnosis on Joel Ward's shoulder is not as bad as initially feared, and the veteran forward has been given a day-to-day timeline. Ward was initially believed to be dealing with a separated shoulder but that is not the case. He admits he got "lucky" and is hopeful to be back "soon". However with just 11 points in 46 games this season, the veteran forward has no fantasy upside.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi (flu) returned to action on Thursday January 25. Donskoi missed two games due to the illness. He had two shots and three blocks in 15:15 minutes of playing time Thursday night.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow returned to action Friday night against Ottawa. Goodrow had missed the last month with an upper-body injury but was able to dress against the Senators. He was five for 15 in the face-off dot and had 9:10 of ice time over 17 shifts. Goodrow is obviously not fanatasy worthy.

5 Daniel O'Regan Active

Daniel O'Regan has been promoted to the Sharks. O'Regan has contributed four assists in 10 NHL appearances this season. He has 22 points over 28 matches in the minors.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Burns earned his 35th helper of the season on a goal by Timo Meier, which opened the scoring. He got his ninth marker of 2017-18 2:03 into the second period to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead. Burns ranks second among all defenders in scoring with 44 points in 52 contests.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Vlasic now has three points in his last four games for the Sharks. Vlasic scored the second goal of the Sharks' attempted comeback, coming after Timo Meier's goal and preceding Joe Thornton's goal. Vlasic has six goals and 15 points in 43 games this season.

3 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun is on a three-game point streak. Braun reached that point by registering an assist on Monday. He's up to a goal and 15 points in 32 contests this season. At this rate he'll shatter his career-high of 23 points.

4 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has completed his one-game suspension for slashing Madison Bowey. With that done, Dillon can return to the Sharks' lineup on Saturday. He has five assists in 26 contests in 2017-18.

5 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo registered two assists in San Jose's 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Monday. It was certainly a nice showing from DeMelo in his return from an illness that cost him three straight games. This was DeMelo's first multi-point showing of the season. He has no goals and seven assists in 23 contests.

6 Joakim Ryan Active

Joakim Ryan has been summoned by the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has three assists in 24 games with the Sharks this season. He also has a goal and an assist in two AHL contests.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones made 28 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Jones has now just one win in his last six games. His record falls to 15-14-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .912 save percentage.