David Backes | Center | #42

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored the sixth goal of his season during Boston's 4-2 win over Buffalo. Mark it two goals over his last four games, giving him 11 points in 35 games this season. He has posted a 4.9 shooting percentage this season and that is bound to improve.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci has been playing some good hockey since the end of the Christmas break. He underwent hip surgery in the off-season and has been slowly getting on track. Krejci has picked up a goal and an assist in each of Boston's two games. It's the first time all season that he's posted back-to-back multi-point efforts.

3 David Backes Sidelined

David Backes won't play Saturday afternoon against the Sabres due to a suspected concussion. Backes sustained the upper body injury when William Carrier delivered a high hit during the first period of Thursday's match. Head injuries, or suspected head injuries, are tricky enough to deal with. So expect the Bruins to play it cautious with Backes who has a history of concussions.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner has been playing some of his best hockey of late. Spooner scored two goals in Thursday's win over Buffalo and head coach Claude Julien has been pleased with his effort. "Ryan Spooner, give him credit," said Claude Julien. "He’s been good lately. There have been times when we’ve been hard on him and I think rightfully so, but when he plays well, he deserves the accolades and Ryan Spooner’s been a good player for us lately. You hope he continues to grow." The 24-year-old is currently riding a four-game point streak. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 37 games this season.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik is getting second power-play ice time with the Bruins. Boston's first power-play unit features Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner. Czarnik is getting the chance to skate on the second team with David Krejci, David Backes, Frank Vatrano and Colin Miller. Although he has only registered nine points in 35 games thus far, Czarnik has offensive potential as evidenced by his 61-point season with Providence in 2015-16. Keep an eye on him.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller, Joe Morrow, and Noel Acciari will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Friday. Unfortunately there isn't much fantasy value among the trio. Schaller has managed just 10 points, 19 PIMs and 43 hits in 31 games. Acciari, however, has at least 43 hits in 18 games. Which is a nice rate in the right pool

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand collected his 20th helper of the season during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. Marched now has points in three of his last four games, and 30 points in 38 games overall thus far. He certainly been one of the league's most consistent producers this season, which, if anything, just seems like one big extension of his prowess from the World Cup.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey (knee) is expected to sit out another two weeks. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 because of a knee injury and was given a six-week timetable for his return. Beleskey has two goals and three assists in 24 matches this campaign.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Columbus. This will be Acciari's third consecutive game as a scratch. The 25-year-old has just two assists in 18 games this season. He has no fantasy value going forward. Tim Schaller and Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. With the Bruins trailing 3-0 in the third period, Blidh got his team on the board. Fellow rookie Brandon Carlo and goalie Anton Khudobin picked up the assists on the goal. Blidh has one goal and one assist in seven games this season.

5 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano collected a pair of helpers during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. It's his first multi-point effort of the season, giving him three total points in four games during his second twirl in the NHL. Vatrano now has a trio of multi-point efforts to his brief 43 game career.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak had three shots and hit a post in his return to the lineup Thursday night versus Florida. He was replaced by Riley Nash when the Bruins were protecting the lead. "It was a little tough. I hadn't been on the ice in a game situation in a while. But we got two points, which is important for us," said Pastrnak. He missed two games following an elbow procedure to remove an inflamed bursa sac.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

The Boston Bruins have scratched Jimmy Hayes. Hayes has two goals and three points in 32 games this season. When he does play, he's averaged 9:50 minutes.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug extended his point streak to four games during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. He has recorded six helpers during the span, lifting his season total to 19 helpers and 20 points in 38 games. Krug is about as hot as they come right now, and hopefully this is merely a sign of things to come.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Chara scored the game's first goal at the 12:07 mark of the first period. The Bruins eventually held a 2-0 lead, but they let that slip away. This was Chara's first goal since Oct. 17 (22 games). He has two goals and five assists in 26 games. Austin Czarnkik and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins in the loss.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid picked up 17 PIMs in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. He fought William Carrier late in the first period for injuring David Backes earlier, and picked up both an instigator and game misconduct on top. Tack on his his pair of hits and those who benefit from such ruffian conduct is surely a happy camper.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo leads all rookies in average ice time per game at 22:16. Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev is just behind him with 22:03 of average playing time. Carlo is being groomed for a shutdown role alongside veteran Zdeno Chara, but he has contributed two goals and six assists in 36 contests as well.

5 John-Michael Liles Sidelined

A timetable remains uncertain for John-Michael Liles' return from a concussion. "I haven't heard much as far as the next step," said coach Claude Julien. "But right now he's skating with us, he's getting a little bit more involved. That shows me he's inching closer. But they haven't told me anything that gives me the impression he's going to be back anytime soon." Liles has missed the last 16 games.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller has not posted a point in 18 games this season, but he isn't concerned. "I'm not a big points guy," said Miller. "I mean, you want to contribute anywhere you can. It just hasn't gone in for me. If anything, I feel I've been more offensive this year than last year. The pucks just haven't gone in. Sometimes the bounces go in and some times they don't. Last year, they did at times. Right now, not just with me but the whole team, the bounces don't seem to be going our way." Miller had 18 points in 71 games in 2015-16.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller has dressed for the Bruins' last five contests and appears to be gaining confidence in his game. Miller, who is also getting second power-play ice time ahead of Zdeno Chara, has taken 11 shots on goal in his last four games. We recommend you keep an eye on MIller if you need a depth defenseman.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is a healthy scratch on Thursday. This will be the eighth straight game that Morrow hasn't participated in. He has an assist in 13 contests in 2016-17.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask takes on the Sabres on Saturday afternoon. Like most teams this season, Rask has played Buffalo exceptionally well. He's 3-0 with just three goals against over 101 combined shots. So we'd play the all-world netminder with confidence.