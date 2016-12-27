Player Page

David Backes | Center | #42

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 221
College: Minnesota State U-Mankato
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (62) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

David Backes won't play Saturday afternoon against the Sabres due to a suspected concussion.
Backes sustained the upper body injury when William Carrier delivered a high hit during the first period of Thursday's match. Head injuries, or suspected head injuries, are tricky enough to deal with. So expect the Bruins to play it cautious with Backes who has a history of concussions. Dec 31 - 12:24 PM
Source: Kevin Paul Dupont on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3391019-2312200189.101
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006STL491013236372100289.112
2007STL72131831-119934002129.101
2008STL82312354-316565211208.149
2009STL79173148-410653013163.104
2010STL823131623293510012211.147
2011STL822430541510189214234.103
2012STL486222856214011100.060
2013STL7427305714119106005165.164
2014STL802632587104106003183.142
2015STL7921244548385003168.125
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29@ BUF1000-10000000.000
Dec 27@ CLM111210000004.250
Dec 23@ CAR1000-20000007.000
Dec 22@ FLA110110000004.250
Dec 20NYI1000-14000004.000
Dec 18LA100000000005.000
Dec 15ANA102202010001.000
Dec 14@ PIT101110000002.000
Dec 12@ MON1000-12000001.000
Dec 10TOR1011-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Noel Acciari
4Anton Blidh
5Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 