Troy Brouwer | Winger | #36

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan netted his 100th career goal on Thursday. At the age of 22 and 134 days, Monahan became the youngest 100-goal player in the Flames' franchise history, taking the record away from Joe Nieuwendyk. "I don’t know exactly what the record is," Monahan said. "But it’s pretty cool. It’s special to get goals like that, especially in big wins like this." Monahan has 20 goals and 39 points in 61 contests in 2016-17.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored a goal and registered an assist in a 3-2 win against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Backlund has been red hot lately with three goals and five points in his last four games. That gives him 18 goals and 43 points in 61 games in 2016-17. He's pulled just four points shy of his career-high.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett had root canal surgery Wednesday morning. He also required 10 stitches after he took a stick to the mouth from teammate Deryk Engelland. However, Bennett said he will be ready to play on Thursday night.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. He suited up in last night's game against the Leafs, but Micheal Ferland will take his spot tonight. Jyrki Jokipakka will also serve as a healthy scratch.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau registered four assists in Calgary's 6-5 OT win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Three of his four assists were of the primary variety. Gaudreau helped set up goals by Micheal Ferland (twice), Dougie Hamilton and Mark Giordano (game-winning goal). Johnny Hockey finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and a takeaway in 19:56 of ice time. The Flames forward also put his four-game pointless streak to bed in the process. He has 11 goals and 28 assists in 50 games this season.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk has five points in his last three games. Tkachuk registered two assists in a 6-5 overtime win against Nashville Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and 39 points in 56 contests this season, which is good for fifth place in the rookie scoring race.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland scored twice in Calgary's 6-5 overtime win against Nashville Tuesday night. Ferland has 10 goals and 17 points in 56 contests this season. That's a huge jump from his four markers in 71 contests in 2015-16. His jump is thanks to a 14.3 shooting percentage as opposed to an increase in SOG per game.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will draw back in Wednesday night. He has sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Bouma has three goals and two assists in 37 games with the Flames this season. Garnet Hathaway will be in the press box against Philadelphia so that Bouma can return.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored in Calgary's 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He snapped his seven-game goalless drought in the process. Frolik's goal at the 18:03 mark of the second period made it 2-0 for Calgary, but that's when things got interesting. The Penguins managed to tie the game by scoring twice in the third frame. Luckily for the Flames, Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout to give Calgary the win. Frolik has 13 goals and 31 points in 56 games this season. Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Brouwer helped set up Sam Bennett's game-tying goal (1-1) at the 8:57 mark of the first period. He then added the final goal of the game at the 6:19 mark of the second frame. The offensive output put an end to Brouwer's personal six-game pointless streak. He's up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 54 games this season.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg skated on the top line during Friday's practice. He joined a combination with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, which bumped Troy Brouwer to a line alongside Sam Bennett and Micheal Ferland. Versteeg has two points in the last 10 games and could be a great position to get back on track versus Vancouver on Saturday night.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson, Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Chiasson has posted eight goals and 15 points along with 40 PIMs and 61 hits in 58 games this season. Hathaway meanwhile has a point with 44 PIMs and 56 hits in 26 games.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano is on a four-game point streak. Giordano extended that by registering an assist in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. He has nine goals and 27 points in 61 contests this season.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie picked up four assists in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the New Jersey Devils. Brodie helped set up goals by Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg, Matt Stajan and Mikael Backlund (overtime winner). Brodie finished tonight's game with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 22:48 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and 22 points in 54 games this season.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hamilton registered assists on second-period goals by Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan before scoring one of his own (on the power play) to extend Calgary's lead to 3-1 in the third frame. Hamilton finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 19:57 of ice time. The Flames defenseman has quietly put together a solid fantasy year, as he's up to 10 goals and 39 points in 60 games.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman, Jyrki Jokipakka and Freddie Hamilton will each be scratched against Florida on Friday. The long time veteran Wideman has posted three goals and 16 points with 30 PIMs, 59 hits and 66 blocks through 52 games. Jokipakka meanwhile has posted six points with 25 hits and 30 blocks in 38 games.

5 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski isn't sure if his Flames debut will come on Saturday night against Vancouver. Coach Glen Gulutzan said he hasn't made a decision yet. "We wanted to make sure he got through a good practice here," said the Calgary bench boss after Friday's session. "(Thursday) we gave him our five-on-five plan. But like I said, Bart's familiar with a lot of what we do ... we'll make a decision (Saturday). It'll either be (Bartowski) or Joki (Jyrki Jokipakka)."

6 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

7 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone made his Flames debut on Tuesday. Stone registered an assist and finished with a neutral plus/minus in a 6-5 overtime win against Nashville. He logged 17:09 minutes of ice time, which is a step down from the 20:13 minutes per game he averaged in Arizona.

8 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Calgary Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers. Jokipakka has one goal and six points in 38 games this season, hardly fantasy worthy stock and merely a depth defenseman in the organization. He's appeared in three of the last eight games, and this will be his third straight scratch. With him in the press box will be Freddie Hamilton who hasn't dressed since January 23, 2017 and Garnet Hathaway who dressed in two games before this scratch. Lance Bouma will take his spot on the roster.

9 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Elliott gave up a goal early in the first period, but the Lightning didn't score again until Nikita Kucherov added a power play marker with just over a minute left in the game. Elliott is 3-0-1 in his last four games and he's given up two goals or less in three of those outings. He has a 14-13-3 record with a 2.81 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage. His fantasy stock is slowly starting climb.