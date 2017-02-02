Player Page

Troy Brouwer | Winger | #36

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 7 (214) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Troy Brouwer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Brouwer helped set up Sam Bennett's game-tying goal (1-1) at the 8:57 mark of the first period. He then added the final goal of the game at the 6:19 mark of the second frame. The offensive output put an end to Brouwer's personal six-game pointless streak. He's up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 54 games this season. Feb 24 - 10:45 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5391019-12223611163.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006CHI10000-77000007.000
2007CHI201110000000.000
2008CHI6910162675044100126.079
2009CHI7822184096676107116.190
2010CHI79171936-23876005122.139
2011WAS82181533-156132015133.135
2012WAS47191433-52879105111.171
2013WAS82251843-692129003161.155
2014WAS82212243115386203145.145
2015STL8218213926273004142.127
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 23@ TB1000-10000001.000
Feb 21@ NAS100000000000.000
Feb 18@ VAN100002000003.000
Feb 15PHI100000000000.000
Feb 13ARI100000000003.000
Feb 7@ PIT1000-10000000.000
Feb 5@ NYR110110000002.500
Feb 3@ NJ100000000003.000
Feb 1MIN101100010001.000
Jan 26@ OTT100010000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Matt Bartkowski
6Ladislav Smid
7Michael Stone
8Jyrki Jokipakka
9Deryk Engelland
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
 

 