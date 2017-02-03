Player Page

Frans Nielsen | Center | #51

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/24/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (87) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Frans Nielsen (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve.
He hasn't played since Feb. 3 against the Islanders after he sustained an upper-body injury. The move allowed the Red Wings to activate Steve Ott. Nielsen will miss at least Detroit's next two games before he is eligible to come off injured reserve. Feb 6 - 11:33 AM
Source: Ansar Khan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
51101626-121017200101.099
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NYI15112-200000116.063
2007NYI16213100000017.118
2008NYI5992433-418313112101.089
2009NYI761226384608111136.088
2010NYI71133144133808711156.083
2011NYI82173047-36510001133.128
2012NYI4862329-3122810193.065
2013NYI80253358-118515210167.150
2014NYI78142943812414124157.089
2015NYI81203252112713202181.110
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4@ NAS000000000000.000
Feb 3NYI1000-14000002.000
Jan 31NJ1000-20000002.000
Jan 25TOR100000000001.000
Jan 24@ BOS1000-10000003.000
Jan 22NYR100000000001.000
Jan 20@ BUF110102100002.500
Jan 18BOS100000000001.000
Jan 16MON101110000001.000
Jan 14PIT110120000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
RW1Thomas Vanek
2Gustav Nyquist
3Andreas Athanasiou
4Justin Abdelkader
5Riley Sheahan
6Tomas Jurco
7Johan Franzen
8Joe Vitale
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Jonathan Ericsson
4Xavier Ouellet
5Brendan Smith
6Niklas Kronwall
7Ryan Sproul
8Nick Jensen
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jared Coreau
 

 