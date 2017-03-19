Player Page

Dan Girardi | Defenseman | #5

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/29/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212
Contract: view contract details
Dan Girardi (ankle) will rejoin the Rangers on Saturday.
Girardi was sidelined for about a month. Now that he's healthy again, he's projected to play alongside Ryan McDonagh. Mar 24 - 6:44 PM
Source: Rangers.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5648128160011352.077
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NYR34066780001033.000
2007NYR8210182801456011147.068
2008NYR8241822-145325001122.033
2009NYR8261824-25313101108.056
2010NYR804273173725021110.036
2011NYR8252429132019012122.041
2012NYR4621214-1160200181.025
2013NYR815192461612020100.050
2014NYR8241620122212011111.036
2015NYR742151718200001177.026
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 22NYI000000000000.000
Mar 21@ NJ000000000000.000
Mar 18@ MIN000000000000.000
Mar 17FLA000000000000.000
Mar 13TB000000000000.000
Mar 12@ DET000000000000.000
Mar 9@ CAR000000000000.000
Mar 7@ FLA000000000000.000
Mar 6@ TB000000000000.000
Mar 4MON000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Tanner Glass
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Brady Skjei
3Kevin Klein
4Dan Girardi
5Brendan Smith
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Adam Clendening
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 