Dan Girardi | Defenseman | #5

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan snapped his 23-game goalless drought in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It wasn't the nicest goal of his career, but he'll definitely take it. "That’s how you break those, and it felt good," Stepan said. "It was a rough stretch, though, I’ll tell you that." He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 69 games this season.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Center Mike Zibanejad scored on a breakaway with 1:04 remaining in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 1-0 victory over the Lightning in Tampa Bay Monday night. Zibanejad ended the goalies' duel with his ninth goal of the season. Zibanejad was set up nicely by defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who posted his 32nd assist of the season. The Rangers were outshot 38-34 in the game. Rick Nash led all shooters with eight shots on goal.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored once and assisted on another in the Rangers 3-2 win Monday. The 24-year-old potted his 15th of the season and now has 42 points, six more than last seasons. He is only three behind his career mark set in the 2014-15 season and has been particularly hot of late with two goals and seven points in his last four games. He is a nice pickup in most leagues if available, at this time.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel will be scratched against the Islanders on Wednesday. Pirri remains at eight goals and 18 points through 57 games this season. Meanwhile, Puempel is at six goals and eight points over 23 games since being claimed off waivers from Ottawa.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg registered an assist in the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday. That puts Lindberg on a three-game point streak. He has seven goals and 19 points in 57 contests this season.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash scored his 20th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Nash's goal at the 6:36 mark of the second period gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but they watched as the Islanders scored back-to-back in the third period. After going nine games without a goal, Nash has now found the back of the net in back-to-back games. He's up to 35 points in 61 games in 2016-17. The Rangers have now lost seven consecutive games on home ice.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Kreider was left alone in front off a scramble and buried his 26th goal of the year to break a 0-26 skid on the power play for the Rangers. He has now tied his career high of 46 points in just 62 games. He is an excellent fantasy option as he brings a nice blend of goals, points and penalty minutes to your lineup.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Rangers forward Michael Grabner notched an unassisted goal in New York's 3-2 loss Monday night to the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. The goal, which tied the game at 2-2 at 10:22 of the second period, was Grabner's 27th of the season. Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer opened the scoring at 5:53 of the first period with his first goal. Mats Zuccarello picked up his 36th assist of the season on the Kampfer goal.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will be in the lineup Thursday night. He will replace injured forward Rick Nash after he was scratched for the last two games. Puempel is slated to play with Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored for the first time in 15 games Saturday. "I thought we had a good game together," Vesey said. "Obviously it feels good to score, but I think except for the last game [Friday against Florida at the Garden] I’ve been skating well. "I have a different role on this line, but I’m just trying my best to learn and do what I can to help us win." Vesey has 15 goals and 25 points this season but expect more next season.

6 Tanner Glass Active

Tanner Glass will play and Pavel Buchnevich will be scratched as the Rangers take on the Islanders on Wednesday. This is certainly more a stylistic adjustment than anything else, as Glass has contributed two points along with a fight and 17 hits in just six games. The rookie Buchnevich meanwhile has picked up eight goals and 20 points in 35 games this season.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello scored his 15th goal of the season on Wednesday. This is the fourth straight season that Zuccarello has recorded at least 15 goals, though he'll almost certainly finish significantly below his 2015-16 total of 26 markers. At any rate, he's been hot as the season's nears its end as he has recorded at least a point in five of his last six contests.

2 J.T. Miller Active

It looks like every team wanting to make a blockbuster deal with the Rangers is asking about J.T. Miller according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. According to Brooks, the answer has been no. Miller is having an outstanding season with 19 goals and 47 points in 61 games, already surpassing his career best of 43 set last season. At age 24, it looks like Miller is on an upward trend for a few more years at least. He should be owned in all formats of fantasy hockey.

3 Jesper Fast Active

The Rangers will welcome Jesper Fast back to the lineup on Friday against the Panthers. Through 59 games this season Fast has posted five goals and 20 points, along with 33 blocks and 90 hits while seeing just under 14 minutes per game on average.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich will be scratched on Wednesday against the Islanders. He's not exactly 100% healthy either, as he indicated to reporter Steve Zipay that he's "so-so" after sliding into the boards in practice the other day. With two more games coming up this weekend in California, Tanner Glass will step into the lineup against the Islanders tonight.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh is starting to get comfortable playing on the right side of the defense. McDonagh is a left-handed shot that is used to playing the left side, but he's been playing on the opposite side on a pairing with Marc Staal lately. On Sunday, he managed to score two goals in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. "I’m getting more comfortable, seeing more plays happen again over and over," McDonagh said. "Obviously playing with an experienced guy like Marc, he’s very talkative back there and we’ve been working through some plays in our stretch of playing together. It’s been a lot of fun. A little bit of a challenge, but pretty fun at the same time."

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei scored in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Skjei got the Rangers off on the right foot, as his goal made it 1-0 just 5:08 into the game. Unfortunately for New York, the Capitals woke up in the second period and scored four unanswered goals over the last 40 minutes. Skjei is putting together an impressive season. He's up to three goals and 30 points in 62 games.

3 Kevin Klein Sidelined

Kevin Klein (back) took to the ice for 40 minutes on Saturday. Klein has missed 13 of the Rangers' last 15 games with the ailment. This is a positive sign however that he's making good progress in his recovery. Consider Klein still to be day-to-day.

4 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi (ankle) will rejoin the Rangers on Saturday. Girardi was sidelined for about a month. Now that he's healthy again, he's projected to play alongside Ryan McDonagh.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith will face his original club for the first time on Sunday. "I'm excited to be back here," Smith said. "I'm sad this will be the last time, but I'm going to take every moment in, and it will be fun to play against all the guys I've been competing against in practice for the last six years." Smith was drafted 27th overall in 2007 by the Red Wings and spent the first 291 games of his career wearing the winged wheel. Since joining New York he's posted no points with five hits and 11 blocks in five games while playing over 22 minutes per game on average.

6 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (flu) will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Staal feels ready to play after recovering from the flu. Staal has six points and a plus-11 rating in 43 matches this season.

7 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

8 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes. Through 27 games this season the well-traveled defender has posted two goals and 10 points along with 17 PIMs, 19 hits and 25 blocks.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist (hip) plans to start on Sunday. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg was returned to the minors on Thursday, so Lundqvist will likely serve as the backup netminder on Saturday before making his first start back. Lundqvist last played on March 7.