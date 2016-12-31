David Krejci | Center | #46

All Positions

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Don't look now, but Patrice Bergeron is starting to heat up as he picked up his ninth goal of the season during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. Bergeron has picked up four goals and nine points over his last 10 games, which is a substantial chunk of his 18 points for the season. Now may be the time to buy low.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci picked up his 500th career point during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. Krejci did it with style, putting his 10th goal and 144th career lit lamp. It only took him 669 games to accomplish the splendid feat, and here's hoping the next 500 points don't take as long. Congratulations!

3 David Backes Active

David Backes amassed 17 minutes in penalties in his first game back to St. Louis. He was standing up for current teammate David Krejci when he went after Blues defender Joel Edmundson. Before that incident, Backes was welcomed back with a video tribute and standing ovation from the crowd. "It was special, certainly something I never experienced before," Backes said afterward. "It was great to be back in the building. I think thankfully we jumped out to a decent lead because trying to bottle up everything that was going on on the ice was tough, no question about it."

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner was benched for the second half of the third period and all of overtime in Sunday's match against Carolina. Frank Vatrano took Spooner's spot alongside David Krejci and David Backes. Before he was benched, Spooner earned an assist on a goal by Backes early in the third and he finished with 14:30 of ice time.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik is getting second power-play ice time with the Bruins. Boston's first power-play unit features Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner. Czarnik is getting the chance to skate on the second team with David Krejci, David Backes, Frank Vatrano and Colin Miller. Although he has only registered nine points in 35 games thus far, Czarnik has offensive potential as evidenced by his 61-point season with Providence in 2015-16. Keep an eye on him.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller opened the scoring Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has contributed six goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. Schaller's fourth-line teammates Dominic Moore and Riley Nash picked up assists on his second goal in five games.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

The Flyers couldn't stop Brad Marchand on Saturday, they could only hope to contain him. Marchand picked up two goals and five points during Saturday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia. It was his second two-goal effort of the week as well. For the season he has 17 goals and 43 points in 46 games.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey (knee) returned to practice on Friday. Beleskey has been out since Dec. 3 and although he's getting closer to returning, he still hasn't been cleared for contract. He remains day-to-day for now.

3 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh and Joe Morrow will be scratched from Sunday's match against Carolina. Through 14 games Blidh has a pair of points along with 31 hits while seeing an average of just 9:20 of ice time per. Morrow meanwhile has a point with 15 blocks and 21 hits in 13 games. Neither appear to boast much value, unfortunately.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano notched a goal and an assist against St. Louis on Tuesday night. He got plenty of time on the power play (3:04) in the contest and that is where he opened the scoring Tuesday night. Vatrano also played with David Krejci and Dave Backes at even strength. He has six points in 10 games and is worth picking up at this time.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak picked up a pair of helpers in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. Mark it 14 assists and 33 points in 39 games for the talented teenager. One wonders if he can't give Patrik Laine a run for his money as the second half of the season gets going.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes and Joe Morrow will be scratched against the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, neither have provided much fantasy value this season. Through 36 games thus far Hayes has posted just three points along with 24 PIMs and 50 hits. Morrow through 13 games has posted 15 blocks and 21 hits.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug continued his scoring ways during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. Krug picked up his second two-point game over his last three, collecting both a goal and an assist again. Over the three game span he has two goals and five points, giving him four goals and 28 points in 46 games this season.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara scored his first goal in 13 games during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. Chara now has 11 points on the season. He'll never win the Norris Trophy again, but much respect is in order for what he can still do on the ice.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid (upper body) will return Thursday night. Meanwhile the Bruins will be without blueliner Colin Miller due to a lower-body injury. McQuaid is projected to play alongside Torey Krug.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo scored his third goal of the year Tuesday night. He also had four penalty minutes, three blocks, two hits and a plus-2 rating. The rookie blueliner didn't have a point in his previous nine outings, but now he has his ninth point of he season.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Liles returned to the Bruins lineup on Sunday, after missing 20 games with a concussion. There's a good chance he's being scratched because Boston just doesn't want to give the veteran too much playing time too soon. The 36-year-old logged 15:14 of ice in his return. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal. Jimmy Hayes and Joe Morrow are also expected to watch from the press box.

6 Kevan Miller Sidelined

Kevan Miller left Saturday's match with the Flyers due to an upper body injury. Miller saw just 7:42 of action without making a note on the stat sheet before departing. He is considered day-to-day for now.

7 Colin Miller Sidelined

Colin Miller (lower body) won't return on Saturday. Miller is missing his second straight contest. He has three goals and six points in 34 games this season.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow could be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has been a healthy scratch for the last 14 games. Colin Miller is doubtful to play because of a lower-body injury and Adam McQuaid's status is unclear after he sustained an upper-body injury on Tuesday.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask continued his mastery over the Flyers during Saturday's 6-3 victory. Rask stopped 21 of 24 shots, though neither of the shots he saw on the penalty kill. He's now 11-2-3 with 36 goals against in 17 career versus Philadelphia.