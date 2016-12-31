Player Page

Roster

David Krejci | Center | #46

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (63) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

David Krejci picked up his 500th career point during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
Krejci did it with style, putting his 10th goal and 144th career lit lamp. It only took him 669 games to accomplish the splendid feat, and here's hoping the next 500 points don't take as long. Congratulations! Jan 14 - 5:34 PM
More David Krejci Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4591827-8144400198.092
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006BOS6000-32000002.000
2007BOS5662127-3201911073.082
2008BOS822251733726514226146.151
2009BOS7917355282668023156.109
2010BOS751349622328111002157.083
2011BOS79233962-53629002145.159
2012BOS471023331200700593.108
2013BOS801950693928316006169.112
2014BOS47724317221710170.100
2015BOS72174663432414033143.119
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12@ NAS1000-10000001.000
Jan 10@ STL101110000002.000
Jan 8@ CAR1000-10000004.000
Jan 7@ FLA101110000000.000
Jan 5EDM1101-10100004.250
Jan 2@ NJ1000-10000000.000
Dec 31BUF100010000001.000
Dec 29@ BUF111210100002.500
Dec 27@ CLM111210000008.125
Dec 23@ CAR1011-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Anton Blidh
4Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Zane McIntyre
 

 