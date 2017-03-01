Player Page

Roster

P. A. Parenteau | Winger | #11

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/24/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 9 (264) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

PA Parenteau will make his Predators debut against the Sharks on Saturday.
He'll skate to the left of Mike Fisher and Colin Smith on the team's second line. Through 59 previous games with the Devils this season, Parenteau has posted 13 goals and 27 points with 35 PIMs and 51 hits. Mar 11 - 3:43 PM
Source: Thomas Willis on Twitter
More P. A. Parenteau Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
59131427-163544002109.119
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006CHI5011-12010007.000
2009NYR22358-241200038.079
2010NYI81203353-846911002161.124
2011NYI80184967-889613002167.108
2012COL48182543-113867001105.171
2013COL5514193333012001110.127
2014MON56814220303100197.082
2015TOR7720214106874003168.119
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 9@ LA000000000000.000
Mar 7@ ANA000000000000.000
Mar 4CHI000000000000.000
Mar 2@ MON000000000000.000
Feb 27MON000000000000.000
Feb 25NYR101110000001.000
Feb 21OTT1000-10000002.000
Feb 19@ NYI1000-30000001.000
Feb 18NYI1011-10010001.000
Feb 16OTT100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Vernon Fiddler
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Austin Watson
4Cody McLeod
5Harry Zolnierczyk
6Miikka Salomaki
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3P. A. Parenteau
4Viktor Arvidsson
5Craig Smith
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Brad Hunt
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 