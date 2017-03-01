P. A. Parenteau | Winger | #11

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen

Ryan Johansen produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT win over Buffalo. He finally reached the 10-goal mark and stretched his point streak to five straight contests. Johansen has nine points during his scoring spree. He is up to 49 points in 63 games this season.

2 Mike Fisher

Mike Fisher snapped a nine-game goalless drought on Tuesday night. He sealed Nashville's 4-2 win over Vancouver with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period. Fisher has recorded 13 goals and 31 points in 49 games this season. He has collected 11 points in the past 17 contests.

3 Vernon Fiddler

Vernon Fiddler finally scored his first goal during his second stint with the Predators on Sunday as they beat the Oilers, 5-4. It only took 10 games but then again, it's his second goal and fourth point of the season through 49 combined games with Nashville and New Jersey.

4 Calle Jarnkrok

Calle Jarnkrok scored in the Predators 3-2 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday. Jarnkrok has points in three straight games, a stretch where he has tallied two goals on two assists for four points. He has 14 goals and 27 points in 67 games. Kevin Fiala scored other goal for the Preds in the losing cause.

5 Colton Sissons

Colton Sissons will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. This is Sissons' fourth straight night in the press box. He has five goals and two assists in 42 games this season. Brad Hunt and Anthony Bitetto will also be scratched tonight.

LW 1 Colin Wilson

Colin Wilson picked up his 10th goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. He now has double-digit goal totals in five of his eight seasons with Nashville even though he has reached the 20-goal plateau just one time.

2 Kevin Fiala

Kevin Fiala will be scratched against the Sharks on Saturday. Through 41 games this season the youngster has posted four goals and 11 points along with 40 hits and averaging 13:22 per night.

3 Austin Watson

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

4 Cody McLeod

Cody McLeod will return to the lineup on Thursday for the Predators against the Canadiens. The pugilistic veteran winger has been out since Feb. 11th. In 13 games for the Preds since coming over from the Avalanche he's posted three goals and four points along with 30 PIMs and 43 hits.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk

Harry Zolnierczyk and Brad Hunt will be scratched from Saturday's match with the Sharks. Zolnierczyk has posted three points with 10 PIMs and 24 hits in 22 games this season with the Predators. Hunt has yet to dress.

6 Miikka Salomaki

Miikka Salomaki was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, he was also taken off of I/R. Salomaki posted one goal in four games down on the farm. He has not played in the NHL since Oct. 15th due to a lower body injury. He posted 10 points in 61 games with the Predators last season in his rookie campaign.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg

Filip Forsberg scored a shorthanded goal in the second, but it was not enough to stem a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks Tuesday night. It appeared that Forsberg’s goal would provide a little insurance as the Predators took a 3-1 lead with less than half of the game remaining. Forsberg has been remarkable in recent games. This was his 11th goal and 16th point in the last nine outings. He failed to score only once in that span, against Montreal on Thursday.

2 James Neal

James Neal racked up a trio of helpers during Sunday's big 5-4 win over the Oilers. The power forward now has six assists over his last five games, giving him 15 helpers and 33 points through 53 games thus far. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come.

3 P. A. Parenteau

PA Parenteau will make his Predators debut against the Sharks on Saturday. He'll skate to the left of Mike Fisher and Colin Smith on the team's second line. Through 59 previous games with the Devils this season, Parenteau has posted 13 goals and 27 points with 35 PIMs and 51 hits.

4 Viktor Arvidsson

Viktor Arvidsson's point total improvement over last season is the largest in the NHL. Arvidsson had 16 points in 56 games last season and now has a whopping 47 in 63 contests. That represents a 31-point improvement and Nashville still has 18 games to play. We think Arvidsson is an excellent hockey player but worry that he is due for a correction next season.

5 Craig Smith

Craig Smith picked up a couple of goals in a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Smith beat Bobrovsky from a tight-angle to give the Preds a 4-2 lead in the third period, a goal we are sure Bobrovsky would love to have back. Smith's points-per-game are now dipping for a third straight season, falling from 0.66 to 0.34. With 16 points in 47 games, he is not worth rostering in fantasy circles. Calle Jarnkrok and Harry Zolnierczyk also scored for the Preds in the win.

D 1 P.K. Subban

P.K. Subban picked up an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. It was the first time Subban returned to Montreal since being traded to Nashville over the summer. The Canadiens played an emotional video tribute for Subban prior to the game and the former Hab shed a few tears. Subban picked up the primary assist on Ryan Ellis' power play goal in the first period to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. Subban finished the game with five hits and five blocked shots in 24:33 of ice time. After a slow start with his new team, Subban is rounding into form. He has 13 points in his last 11 games and he's up to 31 points in 48 games in 2016-17.

2 Roman Josi

Roman Josi posted his third straight two-point game during Sunday's 5-4 win to the Oilers. He extended his point streak to five games in the effort, giving him two goals and eight points over that span. He also has points in nine of his last 10 games, with six goals and 14 points over that span. Suffice it to say, the man's on fire.

3 Ryan Ellis

Ryan Ellis will return to the blue line on Saturday against the Sharks. He'll pair with PK Subban as the team's second defensive unit. Through 57 games this season Ellis has posted 12 goals and 30 points with 57 hits and 105 blocks.

4 Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 win against Columbus Thursday night. He got the primary helper on both goals by Craig Smith during the third period. Ekholm has collected 18 points in 49 matches this year.

5 Anthony Bitetto

Anthony Bitetto will suit up on Saturday against Chicago. He will replace Ryan Ellis in the lineup. It will mark his first game since Feb. 2.

6 Matt Irwin

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Brad Hunt

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames. Hunt is an offensive-minded defenseman, but he doesn't get into the lineup regularly. Hunt will be joined in the press box by Anthony Bitetto and Harry Zolnierczyk. None of these three players have value in standard fantasy leagues.

8 Yannick Weber

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne

Pekka Rinne made 31 saves but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 OTL to Los Angeles on Thursday. It's been a bit of a tough stretch for Rinne who has failed to record a win in three straight games despite allowing just eight goals over that stretch of games. It doesn't get any easier for him and the Preds though with a game at SJ next and then hosting quality teams in the Jets and the Capitals afterwards. Rinne brings a 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage into his next start.