All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares picked up another helper during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The Islanders' Captain is now up to 15 assists and 25 points in 35 games this season. His team may be fledgling, but it's as tough as ever to keep Tavares off the score sheet.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson did something very special at home during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The Warroad, MN native scored a pair of goals in front of his hometown crowd. Which you could tell meant a lot to him. Nelson is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.

3 Casey Cizikas I.L.

Casey Cizikas (upper body) took part in Thursday's practice. Cizikas might be able to return as soon as Saturday, but he'll probably end up coming back next week instead. He has four goals and 13 points in 29 games this season.

4 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Ladd got off to a terrible start with his team, but he's finally showing signs of life. He's now picked up three goals in his last two games. Ladd didn't come away with a game-winning goal tonight, but both markers gave his team the lead (2-1, 3-2). The Islanders forward has seven goals and three assists in 34 games.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-3 win over Washington. Lee has found the back of the net in three of his last four games. He has 13 goals and 17 points in 34 contests in 2016-17.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier netted his fourth goal of the season Friday night. Beauvillier opened the scoring in 5-1 win against Buffalo. He has found the back of the net two times in the last three games.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin is on a three-game point streak. Kulemin registered an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo. He has three goals and eight points in 28 contests in 2016-17.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince picked up his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals. Prince is now up to four goals and eight points in 16 games this season. It's almost as if they should play him more often.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Strome did all his damage in the second period, as his goal made it 2-0 at the 14:36 mark of the frame. He also helped set up John Tavares' goal (3-0) less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old has five goals and five assists in 30 games this season.

2 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera netted his fifth goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. Chimera is now up to 12 points in 35 games this season, which must be an absolute thrill to Islanders fans everywhere.

3 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey recorded an assist in the Islanders' 6-4 loss to Minnesota Thursday night. Bailey has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has five goals and 22 points in 35 contests in 2016-17.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck registered an assist in the Islanders' 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday. Clutterbuck has two goals and 10 points in 27 contests in 2016-17. He recently inked a five-year, $17.5 million extension with the Islanders, which will begin next season.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta is a healthy scratch on Thursday. Gionta was called up on Dec. 21, but hasn't made his NHL season debut yet. He has a goal and two assists in seven AHL contests.

6 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine will tag in for Anthony Beauvillier against Chicago on Thursday. Quine will center New York's third line between Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera. Through 18 games this season Quine has posted just three points along with 12 blocks and 29 hits. Or about as much production as his linemates.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

The Islanders will get Johnny Boychuk back against the Blues on Thursday. The veteran defender has posted four goals and nine points this season with 54 blocks and 56 hits in 24 games this season. Get him back in your lineup.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy picked a good time to end his 14-game goal drought. The Eden Prairie, MN native scored in, you guessed it, Minnesota during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The veteran defender now has five goals and 15 points in 34 games this season.

3 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic had a pair of assists Friday versus Buffalo in a 5-1 win. He has contributed six helpers in the past eight contests to give him 10 on the year. Hamonic has 12 points and a minus-13 rating in 30 appearances this year.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey collected his second straight two-point game during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. Hickey is now up to eight helpers and 11 points in 35 games this season, which unfortunately makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday. He has contributed two assists in one game three times this season, but this was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 5. Seidenberg has chipped in four goals and eight helpers in 26 contests.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech I.L.

Adam Pelech (upper body) was on the ice again on Monday. The NHL roster freeze is now in effect, so Pelech can't be sent down until Dec. 28, if the Islanders wish to do so at all. It's possible that he'll return to the Islanders' lineup on Friday.

8 Ryan Pulock I.L.

Ryan Pulock (broken foot) has been skating but is not close to returning to action. Pulock is with the Islanders as they embark on a California road trip but will continue to get in some conditioning without playing as he closes in on a return. He was injured in his first game back from the minors so he has no stats this season.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss allowed one goal on 29 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Greiss will head into the Christmas break with wins in back-to-back games. He's given up three goals in those outings. Greiss has an 8-5-0 record with a 2.49 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.