|John Tavares
Active
John Tavares picked up another helper during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
The Islanders' Captain is now up to 15 assists and 25 points in 35 games this season. His team may be fledgling, but it's as tough as ever to keep Tavares off the score sheet.
Dec 30
|2
|Brock Nelson
Active
Brock Nelson did something very special at home during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
The Warroad, MN native scored a pair of goals in front of his hometown crowd. Which you could tell meant a lot to him. Nelson is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.
Dec 30
|3
|Casey Cizikas
I.L.
Casey Cizikas (upper body) took part in Thursday's practice.
Cizikas might be able to return as soon as Saturday, but he'll probably end up coming back next week instead. He has four goals and 13 points in 29 games this season.
Dec 29
|4
|Mikhail Grabovski
I.L.
Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list.
Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.
Sep 26
|LW
|1
|Andrew Ladd
Active
Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals.
Ladd got off to a terrible start with his team, but he's finally showing signs of life. He's now picked up three goals in his last two games. Ladd didn't come away with a game-winning goal tonight, but both markers gave his team the lead (2-1, 3-2). The Islanders forward has seven goals and three assists in 34 games.
Dec 27
|2
|Anders Lee
Active
Anders Lee scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-3 win over Washington.
Lee has found the back of the net in three of his last four games. He has 13 goals and 17 points in 34 contests in 2016-17.
Dec 28
|3
|Anthony Beauvillier
Active
Anthony Beauvillier netted his fourth goal of the season Friday night.
Beauvillier opened the scoring in 5-1 win against Buffalo. He has found the back of the net two times in the last three games.
Dec 24
|4
|Nikolay Kulemin
Active
Nikolay Kulemin is on a three-game point streak.
Kulemin registered an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo. He has three goals and eight points in 28 contests in 2016-17.
Dec 17
|5
|Shane Prince
Active
Shane Prince picked up his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
Prince is now up to four goals and eight points in 16 games this season. It's almost as if they should play him more often.
Dec 2
|RW
|1
|Ryan Strome
Active
Ryan Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Strome did all his damage in the second period, as his goal made it 2-0 at the 14:36 mark of the frame. He also helped set up John Tavares' goal (3-0) less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old has five goals and five assists in 30 games this season.
Dec 23
|2
|Jason Chimera
Active
Jason Chimera netted his fifth goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Chimera is now up to 12 points in 35 games this season, which must be an absolute thrill to Islanders fans everywhere.
Dec 30
|3
|Josh Bailey
Active
Josh Bailey recorded an assist in the Islanders' 6-4 loss to Minnesota Thursday night.
Bailey has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has five goals and 22 points in 35 contests in 2016-17.
Dec 30
|4
|Cal Clutterbuck
Active
Cal Clutterbuck registered an assist in the Islanders' 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday.
Clutterbuck has two goals and 10 points in 27 contests in 2016-17. He recently inked a five-year, $17.5 million extension with the Islanders, which will begin next season.
Dec 14
|5
|Stephen Gionta
Active
Stephen Gionta is a healthy scratch on Thursday.
Gionta was called up on Dec. 21, but hasn't made his NHL season debut yet. He has a goal and two assists in seven AHL contests.
Dec 29
|6
|Alan Quine
Active
Alan Quine will tag in for Anthony Beauvillier against Chicago on Thursday.
Quine will center New York's third line between Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera. Through 18 games this season Quine has posted just three points along with 12 blocks and 29 hits. Or about as much production as his linemates.
Dec 15
|D
|1
|Johnny Boychuk
Active
The Islanders will get Johnny Boychuk back against the Blues on Thursday.
The veteran defender has posted four goals and nine points this season with 54 blocks and 56 hits in 24 games this season. Get him back in your lineup.
Dec 8
|2
|Nick Leddy
Active
Nick Leddy picked a good time to end his 14-game goal drought.
The Eden Prairie, MN native scored in, you guessed it, Minnesota during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The veteran defender now has five goals and 15 points in 34 games this season.
Dec 30
|3
|Travis Hamonic
Active
Travis Hamonic had a pair of assists Friday versus Buffalo in a 5-1 win.
He has contributed six helpers in the past eight contests to give him 10 on the year. Hamonic has 12 points and a minus-13 rating in 30 appearances this year.
Dec 24
|4
|Thomas Hickey
Active
Thomas Hickey collected his second straight two-point game during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Hickey is now up to eight helpers and 11 points in 35 games this season, which unfortunately makes him better suited for the waiver wire.
Dec 30
|5
|Dennis Seidenberg
Active
Dennis Seidenberg picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday.
He has contributed two assists in one game three times this season, but this was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 5. Seidenberg has chipped in four goals and eight helpers in 26 contests.
Dec 24
|6
|Calvin de Haan
Active
Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo.
He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.
Dec 24
|7
|Adam Pelech
I.L.
Adam Pelech (upper body) was on the ice again on Monday.
The NHL roster freeze is now in effect, so Pelech can't be sent down until Dec. 28, if the Islanders wish to do so at all. It's possible that he'll return to the Islanders' lineup on Friday.
Dec 20
|8
|Ryan Pulock
I.L.
Ryan Pulock (broken foot) has been skating but is not close to returning to action.
Pulock is with the Islanders as they embark on a California road trip but will continue to get in some conditioning without playing as he closes in on a return. He was injured in his first game back from the minors so he has no stats this season.
Nov 20
|G
|1
|Thomas Greiss
Active
Thomas Greiss allowed one goal on 29 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Greiss will head into the Christmas break with wins in back-to-back games. He's given up three goals in those outings. Greiss has an 8-5-0 record with a 2.49 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.
Dec 23
|2
|Jean-Francois Berube
Active
Jean-Francois Berube got saddled with the loss during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Berube replaced starter Jaroslav Halak 35 minutes into the game, but eventually was offered the lead in the third period. Unfortunately, Minnesota wouldn't have any of it and took the victory. Berube stopped 10 of 11 shots sent his way, dropping his record to 0-2-1 in the effort.
Dec 30