Jaroslav Halak | Goalie | #41

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 181
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 9 (271) / MON
Contract: view contract details
The New York Islanders have put Jaroslav Halak on waivers.
Halak started on Thursday, but stopped just 20 of 24 shots. After the game, Islanders coach Jack Capuano called Halak out for allowing "soft goals," so clearly the team is unhappy with his performance. He has a 6-8-5 record, 3.23 GAA, and .904 save percentage in 21 games. We don't any team is going to take his four-year, $18 million contract, which doesn't expire until 2018. Dec 30 - 12:09 PM
Source: Islanders.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
211188685643.23669605.9041
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2006MON16912106002442.89469425.9062
2007MON628521010102.11151141.9341
2008MON3419311814010922.861077985.9151
2009MON45263026130531052.4013861281.9245
2010STL57329427210731362.4815181382.9107
2011STL4627472612073901.9712111121.9266
2012STL1681365012292.14286257.8993
2013WAS52293929130731102.2513851275.9215
2014NYI59355038170461442.4316731529.9146
2015NYI3620911813045802.30984904.9193
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 29@ MIN135000046.862420.8330
Dec 27WAS160100033.003431.9120
Dec 23BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16@ BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13WAS158010044.143834.8950
Dec 10@ CLM155010066.553832.8420
Dec 8STL0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Casey Cizikas
4Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Jason Chimera
3Josh Bailey
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Stephen Gionta
6Alan Quine
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 