Brandon Dubinsky | Center | #17

|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Brandon Dubinsky
Active
Brandon Dubinsky has been removed from the Blue Jackets' second power-play unit.
Dubinksy, who has only three goals this season, has not tallied in 15 straight games, so this move should not come as no surprise. William Karslsson took Dubinsky's spot with the man advantage Friday night. Columbus coach John Tortorella had this to say about Dubi's demotion: "It’s great to say, ‘Yeah, I’m getting chances!’ Yeah, well, chances aren’t good enough now, because the league has gotten better." Ouch! If you have Dubinsky on your fantasy team, you may want to bench him for a while if you have not already done so.
Jan 14
|2
|Sam Gagner
Active
Sam Gagner had a couple of assists on Saturday.
Gagner is enjoying a renaissance in his career as he has 14 goals and 30 points in 37 games after only eight goals and 16 points last season with the Flyers in 53 contests. Gagner is also a plus-13 after being a combined minus-57 for Edmonton and Arizona in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. It's a nice story for the 27-year-old who had a tough time getting a contract in the off-season before signing on August 1 for $650,000.
Jan 8
|3
|Alexander Wennberg
Active
Alexander Wennberg now owns a four-game point streak.
The talented center picked up a pair of goals, giving him those goals and six points during the streak. He has eight goals and 32 points in 34 games so far this season.
Dec 30
|4
|William Karlsson
Active
William Karlsson scored his first NHL power play goal Tuesday.
The forward is more known for his defensive play, especially killing penalties but he picked up some power play time and quickly converted. He has six goals and 13 points and like everyone else (or so it seems) on the Blue Jackets, he has an excellent plus/minus at plus-10. For the record, it was his 138th career NHL contest.
Jan 4
|5
|Lukas Sedlak
Active
Lukas Sedlak is on the cusp of double-digit points for his career.
Sedlak picked up his third goal of the season during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets. He has nine points through the first 32 games of his career.
Dec 30
|LW
|1
|Boone Jenner
Active
Boone Jenner was demoted to the Blue Jackets' third line for Friday's game against the Lightning.
Scott Hartnell replaced him on the team's third unit alongside Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foligno. Jenner played alongside William Karlsson and Josh Anderson. Jenner has not scored in nine games so this move is not surprising. Look for the talented Jenner to rebound after a few games.
Jan 14
|2
|Brandon Saad
Active
Brandon Saad had two assists Saturday as he ran his points streak to five games.
Saad has been a stud this season with 14 goals and 32 points in 35 games. The forward, who was a great acquisition from Chicago in the summer of 2015, has 10 goals and 20 points in his last 20 games. He is a must-own as he potted 31 goals last season so there is a track record.
Jan 1
|3
|Scott Hartnell
Active
Scott Hartnell scored one goal and had an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets lost 5-4 to the New York Rangers Saturday night.
Hartnell’s goal came at the 15:57 minute mark of the first. His assist came on Lukas Sedlak’s goal 3:00 minutes into the second. Hartnell has 24 points on the season, but he entered Saturday night’s contest with a four-game streak in which he failed to score a single point. Notably, the last time he scored was against the Bruins December 27th and he has one goal and one assist in that game as well.
Jan 8
|4
|Matt Calvert
Active
Matt Calvert (illness) is expected to play on Friday.
That's a pleasant surprise as Calvert was originally regarded as questionable for Friday and Saturday's contests. As it is, it looks like he'll return after only missing one game.
Jan 12
|5
|Markus Hannikainen
Active
Markus Hannikainen was recalled on Thursday from AHL Cleveland.
In 24 games for the Monsters this season he's posted nine goals and 14 points. However he's gone pointless in five games with the Blue Jackets this season.
Jan 12
|RW
|1
|Cam Atkinson
Active
Cam Atkinson scored his 20th goal of the season in Tuesday's game against Carolina.
Atkinson scored less than two minutes into the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, they ended up losing the game 5-3. Atkinson was one of the biggest snubs from the All-Star Game rosters that were unveiled today. Not many people expected him to produce at this clip, but he's shown that he can be a solid fantasy producer on a regular basis. The 27-year-old has 40 points in 40 games this season.
Jan 10
|2
|Nick Foligno
Active
Nick Foligno scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Blue Jackets captain scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and his team never looked back. It was his eighth power play marker of the season. Foligno has been hot of late, as he's scored 13 points in his last 11 contests. He's now up to 15 goals and 36 points in 39 games this season. Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner (SHG) also scored for Columbus.
Jan 13
|3
|Josh Anderson
Active
Josh Anderson was one of the main reasons the Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in their three-game series this season.
The Jackets outscored the Lightning 13-5 in the three contests and Anderson scored in all three games, registering five points and a plus-three rating. Anderson has been a nice surprise for the Jackets in 2016-17. The question is--can he keep it up?
Jan 14
|4
|David Clarkson
I.L.
David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve.
He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.
Oct 11
|D
|1
|Seth Jones
Active
Seth Jones picked up an assist on William Karlsson's power play goal for his 100th career point.
The defenseman has settled in nicely in Columbus and is a major reason the Blue Jackets are the best team in the NHL. He has seven goals and 17 points with a plus-eight rating this season in 30 games as he missed six games earlier in the season with a hairline fracture in his foot. He returned on November 21 and the Blue Jackets are 17-1-2 since then.
Jan 4
|2
|Ryan Murray
Active
Ryan Murray (head) will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Tuesday.
That's not surprising after Murray participated in Monday's practice. He was absent for four straight games. Dalton Prout will probably be scratched as a result of Murray's return.
Nov 1
|3
|Jack Johnson
Active
Jack Johnson scored for only the second time this season Saturday.
Johnson, who had 40 points in 2014-15, has only ten points this season as he has lost a lot of playing time on the power play to Zach Werenski and Seth Jones. But he has become a complete player and is an amazing plus-21 this season, giving him plenty of fantasy value. If you need plus/minus and he is available, grab him immediately.
Jan 1
|4
|Zach Werenski
Active
Zach Werenski now owns his first six two-point games of his career.
The talented rookie blue liner posted a pair of helpers during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets. Five of his two-point games were with a pair of assists, as well. Werenski now has 18 assists and 24 points in 34 games thus far.
Dec 30
|5
|David Savard
Active
David Savard led the Blue Jackets with five shots on goal Wednesday.
The Blue Jackets were shut out for the first time all season as they dropped a 2-0 decision to Calgary. Savard has seen his power play time go down this season with rookie Zach Werenski picking up his slack but Savard has been a solid member of the blueline corps this season. "He doesn't get a lot of attention at that position, and at that position that’s a good thing," coach John Tortorella said. "He’s a foundation guy. You can't win without a guy like that, and he's served that role very well." Savard has a goal and three assists this season so he is not worth having in your fantasy lineup.
Nov 24
|6
|Dalton Prout
Active
Dalton Prout, Scott Harrington and Markus Hannikainen will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Friday.
The trio have played just 17 combined games this season for the Blue Jackets, led by Prout's nine. He's posted eight PIMs with 11 blocks and 20 hits while seeing an average of 13:49 time on ice.
Jan 13
|7
|Scott Harrington
Active
The Columbus Blue Jackets scratched Scott Harrington for Tuesday's contest against the Edmonton Oilers.
Harringotn hasn't played since Nov. 20. The Blue Jackets have also scratched Dalton Prout and Markus Hannikainen. Neither of the three players have much of any fantasy upside moving forward.
Jan 3
|8
|Markus Nutivaara
Active
Markus Nutivaara scored his first career NHL goal Saturday.
The defenseman was a surprise addition to the Blue Jackets blue line during training camp as he made the squad. He has played well for most of the season but has seen his play slip of late with defensive miscues. Nevertheless, he potted his first of the season Saturday and now has two points in 13 games with a plus-two rating. He should not be on your fantasy radar at this time.
Nov 13
|G
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
Active
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will be the Blue Jackets' starter on Friday.
Bobrovsky was too sick to play on Tuesday. He has a 26-6-2 record, 2.00 GAA, and .931 save percentage in 34 contests this season.
Jan 12
|2
|Anton Forsberg
Active
Anton Forsberg allowed four goals on 27 shots in Columbus' 5-3 loss to Carolina.
Forsberg got the start because Sergei Bobrovsky was out with an illness. Clearly, Bobrovsky shouldn't be worried about losing his job. After rattling off 16 wins in a row, the Blue Jackets have now dropped three of their last four contests. With Curtis McElhinney now in Toronto, there's a good chance Forsberg will be the team's backup goalie.
Jan 10
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
Active
Look for Joonas Korpisalo to get the start Saturday night against Florida.
It will be his second consecutive start as Sergei Bobrovsky has been battling the flu. Korpisalo was stellar in the Blue Jackets' 3-1 win over Tampa Friday night turning aside 31 shots in his first action of the season.
Jan 14