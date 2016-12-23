Player Page

Roster

Brandon Dubinsky | Center | #17

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/29/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (60) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Dubinsky has been removed from the Blue Jackets' second power-play unit.
Dubinksy, who has only three goals this season, has not tallied in 15 straight games, so this move should not come as no surprise. William Karslsson took Dubinsky's spot with the man advantage Friday night. Columbus coach John Tortorella had this to say about Dubi's demotion: "It’s great to say, ‘Yeah, I’m getting chances!’ Yeah, well, chances aren’t good enough now, because the league has gotten better." Ouch! If you have Dubinsky on your fantasy team, you may want to bench him for a while if you have not already done so. Jan 14 - 9:22 AM
Source: Columbus Dispatch
More Brandon Dubinsky Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39312155310300252.058
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NYR600002000009.000
2007NYR8214264087916000157.089
2008NYR82132841-611235117188.069
2009NYR6920244495464205165.121
2010NYR77243054-310047222202.119
2011NYR771024341611002121140.071
2012CLM29218202761601050.040
2013CLM7616345059846222189.085
2014CLM47132336114307101100.130
2015CLM75173148-167155003158.108
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13@ TB100010000003.000
Jan 10@ CAR100012000001.000
Jan 8PHI1000-10000001.000
Jan 7NYR1000-20000001.000
Jan 5@ WAS1000-40000002.000
Jan 3EDM100005000002.000
Dec 31@ MIN101120000002.000
Dec 29@ WPG100000000001.000
Dec 27BOS1000-10000000.000
Dec 23MON100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Dalton Prout
7Scott Harrington
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Anton Forsberg
3Joonas Korpisalo
 

 