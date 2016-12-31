Player Page

Matt Niskanen | Defenseman | #2

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/6/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Matt Niskanen doubled his season's goal total during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.
Niskanen now has four goals and 20 points in 42 games this season, which puts him on pace to outclass his previous highs with the Capitals of five goals and 32 points. Jan 15 - 3:38 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
412161812141101178.026
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007DAL787192622362600099.071
2008DAL8062935-115228000111.054
2009DAL7431215-151806002110.027
2010PIT631910-3500500077.013
2011PIT754172194735000118.034
2012PIT40410144120200267.060
2013PIT811036463351312006162.062
2014WAS824273174728010117.034
2015WAS82527321038214003150.033
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13CHI100010000000.000
Jan 11PIT100030000002.000
Jan 9@ MON100000000002.000
Jan 7@ OTT100000000001.000
Jan 5CLM100002000001.000
Jan 3TOR101110000005.000
Jan 1OTT1000-10000002.000
Dec 31@ NJ102220000001.000
Dec 29NJ1000-10000001.000
Dec 27@ NYI101100000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 