Bryan Bickell | Winger | #29

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 223
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (41) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
The Carolina Hurricanes have waived Bryan Bickell.
Bickell hasn't played since Oct. 30 as he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He resumed practicing a month ago and if he clears waivers, he'll be sent to the AHL so that he can get back into the swing of things. Feb 23 - 12:15 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7101-14100016.167
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006CHI3202100000010.200
2007CHI4000-12000003.000
2009CHI16314450000120.150
2010CHI7817203764021002130.131
2011CHI7191524-3480000084.107
2012CHI489142312250000282.110
2013CHI5911415-6280000293.118
2014CHI8014142853812003113.124
2015CHI25022-520000021.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21PIT000000000000.000
Feb 19TOR000000000000.000
Feb 17COL000000000000.000
Feb 11@ DAL000000000000.000
Feb 7@ WAS000000000000.000
Feb 4@ NYI000000000000.000
Feb 3EDM000000000000.000
Jan 31PHI000000000000.000
Jan 26LA000000000000.000
Jan 23@ WAS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Phil Di Giuseppe
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Ryan Murphy
6Klas Dahlbeck
7Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
 

 