All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton will turn 38 in July, but he's still going strong. With five goals and 39 points in 60 games, Joe Thornton has seen his production decline this season, but he shouldn't have an issue securing a new contract as a UFA this summer, if not with the Sharks then with another club. It sounds like he'll be seeking one too. "For me, it’s all about my health," Thornton said. "If my health is there, if my desire’s there, if my love for the game is still there, I think I’ll play as long as I can. As soon as that wavers, I think I’ll know it’s time." Meanwhile he's just two assists from the 1,000th of his career.

2 Logan Couture Active

With an authoritative power-play goal in the San Jose Sharks' 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Logan Couture hit the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his career. Not bad for a guy who will turn 28 on March 28. He has some impressive peers; Joe Pavelski's hit the 2-0 on eight occasions while Patrick Marleau's done it 14 times. Couture also has 20 assists in 2016-17, giving him 40 points in 59 games this season.

3 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney had one goal and two assists in 21 games prior to breaking out Thursday versus Vancouver. He scored two goals on five shots in a 4-1 win for the Sharks. The two-goal performance also snapped a seven-game pointless slump. Tierney has 15 points in 52 games this season.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in the 4-1 win against the Coyotes Saturday night. This was Haley’s fourth goal of his career. Last year he scored one goal in 16 games with the Sharks, but failed to earn another point. So far in 2016-2017, he has earned nine assists in addition to his goal, making it his most productive season at the top level. This is the second time this season Haley has scored two points in a game; his first such effort came January 10 against the Oilers.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau scored his 98th career GWG in his team's 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, placing him alone at sixth all-time. Marleau went into the night tied with Guy Lafleur and Jarome Iginla, with the latter active (thus able to possibly tie or go back ahead of Marleau). There's no denying who's the most effective of the two this season overall, however, as Marleau now has 22 goals and seems almost ageless.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has been called up by San Jose. He has accounted for seven goals and 18 points in 45 appearances with the Sharks this campaign. Labanc was expected to be back with the big club after the team's bye week. San Jose returns to action on Saturday against Vancouver.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored his first goal in 20 games on Saturday. It has been feast or famine for Boedker and it has mostly been famine as it was only his seventh goal of the season. He scored four goals in three games in January but has only three other goals in 57 games of action including the one on Saturday. He should not be in your lineup or anyone else's for that matter.

4 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl’s score late in the third lifted the Sharks over the Maple Leafs as they won a 3-1 contest Tuesday night. Hertl has not been particularly productive in his last 10 games. In that span he has earned only three goals and three assists with one multi-point effort. That came in a 6-3 loss to the Bruins February 9.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over Arizona. The fourth line was dynamite for San Jose Saturday as they were involved in each of the first three goals. Karlsson has eight goals and 17 points this season but had only one goal and nary an assist in his previous nine games.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski scored twice in the third to tie the game and force overtime in a 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Pavelski had a piece of four of the five goals made by the Sharks. Pavelski scored two goals in the third period to force a tie when his trailed 5-3. Pavelski’s second goal came with only 38 second left in regulation and resulted in Panther’s Roberto Luongo leaving the ice with an undisclosed lower body injury. Pavelski’s season totals grew to 20 goals and 32 assists.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward found the back of the net in a 6-5 overtime loss to Florida on Wednesday. Ward has recorded a point in four of his last five games. That gives him seven goals and 23 points in 56 contests in 2016-17.

3 Joonas Donskoi Sidelined

Joonas Donskoi (flu/upper body) took part in Monday's practice. Donskoi won't be able to return on Tuesday, but he probably won't be out for much longer. "He looks good. Getting closer," Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. "Obviously, it’s been awhile. It’s his first real practice and contact. So, it’s a good step." Donskoi has six goals and 15 points in 44 games this season.

4 Jannik Hansen Active

The Vancouver Canucks traded Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks for Nikolay Goldobin. This looks like a terrific trade for the Canucks, as they managed to acquire Goldobin, who was San Jose's first round pick, 27th overall, in 2014. Hansen has just six goals and seven assists in 28 games this season, but he's missed two long stretches because of rib and lower-body injuries. Last season, he managed to score a career-high 22 goals in 67 games. He gives the Sharks another winger with scoring potential for their playoff run. "Jannik has been an important part of our team for over a decade and we would like to thank him, his wife Karen and their children for all they've done and wish them all the best in San Jose," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "While this was a difficult decision to make, this trade helps us with our goal of continuing to build a younger, skilled team for the future." Hansen will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

5 Marcus Sorensen Active

The San Jose Sharks have promoted Marcus Sorensen. Sorensen has an assist in two games with San Jose this season. He also has 17 goals and 34 points in 43 AHL contests.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns picked up an assist on the Sharks lone goal Sunday and now is only three points in arrears of Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead. Burns also had a whopping seven shots on goal and leads the NHL with 242 shots. His 64 points including 27 goals are truly amazing for a defenseman with over a week still to go in February. He is a must-start.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is hoping NHL players get to participate in the 2018 Olympics. Vlasic also doesn't like using the condensed schedule argument against the NHL agreeing to the Winter Games. "Condensed schedule, we had it this year because of the World Cup. So, it’s OK for the World Cup and not the Olympics?" Vlasic asked. "We’re hockey players that play in the NHL, but as the best athletes [we] should have the right to go to the Olympics. I was fortunate enough to experience it once, and would love to go again. If guys that haven’t experienced it get a chance to go, they should. We should. Hopefully, they reach an agreement." Right now it seems like the NHL will break its run of allowing its players to participate in the Olympics, but no decision has been made yet.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. That ended a four-game point drought for Martin. He has three goals and 16 points in 45 contests this season, which is pretty good for him. The 35-year-old blueliner finished with 20 points in each of the last two campaigns.

4 Justin Braun Active

With his seventh assist of the season, Justin Braun is on the cusp of a noteworthy accomplishment. With just one more point he'll have reached the double-digit plateau sixth time in seven career season. Which, as far as defensive defenders go, is pretty great. the Sharks meanwhile went on to beat the Devils 4-1 on Sunday.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Dylan DeMelo Sidelined

Dylan DeMelo is still seven-ten days away from returning to action from a wrist injury according to coach Peter DeBoer. DeMelo was taken off injured reserve on Monday as the Sharks returned four players to the minors during their mandatory five day break. DeMelo has a goal and four points in 14 games this season so he has not been missed fantasy-wise.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko provided the OTGWG as the San Jose Sharks managed a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It was Schlemko's first OT game-winner in the NHL and the fourth GWG of his career. This marks his second tally and 10th point of 2016-17, breaking a seven-game pointless slump. That game featured all rare-scorers (the top scorer hit his fifth goal of the season), so Schlemko seems like an inspired choice to make the difference.

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. In 38 games down on the farm with the Barracuda, Heed has posted 11 goals and 42 points.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones will be between the pipes on Tuesday against Toronto. Jones has posted three wins in his last eight starts, while posting a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday in his last appearance.