Player Page

Roster

Jannik Hansen | Winger | #36

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 9 (287) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Vancouver Canucks traded Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks for Nikolay Goldobin.
This looks like a terrific trade for the Canucks, as they managed to acquire Goldobin, who was San Jose's first round pick, 27th overall, in 2014. Hansen has just six goals and seven assists in 28 games this season, but he's missed two long stretches because of rib and lower-body injuries. Last season, he managed to score a career-high 22 goals in 67 games. He gives the Sharks another winger with scoring potential for their playoff run. "Jannik has been an important part of our team for over a decade and we would like to thank him, his wife Karen and their children for all they've done and wish them all the best in San Jose," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "While this was a difficult decision to make, this trade helps us with our goal of continuing to build a younger, skilled team for the future." Hansen will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Mar 1 - 12:58 AM
Source: NHL.com/Canucks
More Jannik Hansen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2867132270000156.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007VAN500002000003.000
2008VAN55615215370001164.094
2009VAN479615-5180010367.134
2010VAN8292029133200012113.080
2011VAN82162339183400121137.117
2012VAN471017271281200299.101
2013VAN7111920-94301103112.098
2014VAN81161733-62700122145.110
2015VAN67221638163210105117.188
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 25SJ100000000003.000
Feb 19PHI110110000003.333
Feb 18CAL100000000003.000
Feb 16@ STL100010000000.000
Feb 14@ PIT1000-10000003.000
Feb 12@ BUF100020000000.000
Feb 11@ BOS102220000003.000
Feb 9@ CLM100002000003.000
Feb 7@ NAS1000-10000003.000
Feb 4MIN1011-20000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Chris Tierney
4Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Kevin Labanc
3Mikkel Boedker
4Tomas Hertl
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Jannik Hansen
5Marcus Sorensen
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 