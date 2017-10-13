Player Page

Roster

Andrew Cogliano | Winger | #7

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 177
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (25) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Andrew Cogliano will suit up for his 800th straight game tonight when the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks.
Cogliano will join Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914) and Steve Larmer (884) as the only other NHL players to hit 800 straight games. Cogliano and Jarvis will be the only two to have done it from the start of their careers. "Pretty amazing," said Corey Perry, who has played with Cogliano the last seven seasons. "In this day and age, the way the game is played, how quick it is, how big players are, how fast, it’s pretty amazing to hear and have somebody that you respect on the team to go through something like that."He’s a professional day in and day out. He does his work and he puts his work in and puts his time in." Cogliano currently has 342 points in 799 games, with nine points in 13 games this season. Nov 4 - 12:51 PM
Source: The Orange County Register
More Andrew Cogliano Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13369640001029.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007EDM821827451201621598.184
2008EDM82182038-62245004116.155
2009EDM82101828-53112001139.072
2010EDM82112435-126405123129.085
2011ANA82131326-41521002115.113
2012ANA481310231460020179.165
2013ANA82212142132600325157.134
2014ANA8215142951400302134.112
2015ANA829233222800213131.069
2016ANA82161935112600312178.090
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 3NAS100000000006.000
Nov 1TOR100000000001.000
Oct 29@ CAR102210000001.000
Oct 28@ TB100000000002.000
Oct 26@ FLA110100000005.200
Oct 24@ PHI1000-12000001.000
Oct 20MON100010000004.000
Oct 15BUF100000000001.000
Oct 13@ COL101110000001.000
Oct 11NYI111220000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Chris Wagner
5Derek Grant
6Kalle Kossila
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Dennis Rasmussen
5Logan Shaw
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Ondrej Kase
5Jared Boll
D1Cam Fowler
2Francois Beauchemin
3Josh Manson
4Brandon Montour
5Kevin Bieksa
6Korbinian Holzer
7Sami Vatanen
8Hampus Lindholm
9Jaycob Megna
G1John Gibson
2Ryan Miller
 

 