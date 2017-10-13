Andrew Cogliano | Winger | #7

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf I.L.

Ryan Getzlaf (face) has been placed on injured reserve. Getzlaf suffered a facial injury on Sunday when he was struck by the puck. He won't play in at least Anaheim's next three games and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

2 Ryan Kesler I.L.

Anaheim GM Bob Murray hopes to have Ryan Kesler back in the lineup by Christmas. However, there is no official timeline for Kesler's return. He underwent hip surgery on June 8. Kesler appeared in all 82 games with the Ducks last season, while accounting for 22 goals, 58 points and 83 penalty minutes.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette notched a goal and a helper in a 6-2 win against Montreal on Friday night. Vermette and linemates Chris Wagner and Corey Perry combined for two goals and five points in the contest. Wagner has three points, including two goals, in his last two appearances.

4 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner registered two assists in an 8-3 loss to Florida on Thursday. That was Wagner's first career multi-point game. He has two goals and five points in nine contests this season.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant registered an assist in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. Grant has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He's up to three goals and six points in 12 contests this season. That points total matches what he had accomplished over 85 career games prior to the 2017-18 campaign.

6 Kalle Kossila Active

Kalle Kossila was called up from the minors on Wednesday November 1. Kossila had only been sent to the minors on Saturday. He has a goal and an assist in three games with Anaheim this season.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell served as a winger on a line with Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry on Tuesday. The Ducks have been experimenting with using Rakell as a center this season due in part to the injuries to Ryan Kesler and Getzlaf. Kesler is still unavailable and will be for a while yet, but now that Getzlaf is healthy, the Ducks' need for centers is a little less urgent. We might see Rakell shift between center and the wing frequently going forward.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie left Tuesday's practice early after he got hit with a puck. It's currently unclear if Ritchie will be available to play Wednesday night against Toronto. We should get a better idea of his status following the morning skate.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano will suit up for his 800th straight game tonight when the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks. Cogliano will join Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914) and Steve Larmer (884) as the only other NHL players to hit 800 straight games. Cogliano and Jarvis will be the only two to have done it from the start of their careers. "Pretty amazing," said Corey Perry, who has played with Cogliano the last seven seasons. "In this day and age, the way the game is played, how quick it is, how big players are, how fast, it’s pretty amazing to hear and have somebody that you respect on the team to go through something like that."He’s a professional day in and day out. He does his work and he puts his work in and puts his time in." Cogliano currently has 342 points in 799 games, with nine points in 13 games this season.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Florida. Rasmussen was also a healthy scratch in Anaheim's last game on Tuesday night. He has one goal and a plus-1 rating in seven games this season. Jared Boll will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw's lower-body injury has been identified as a torn groin muscle. Shaw suffered the injury on May 5. He scored three goals and 10 points in 55 regular season contests.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry scored the lone goal of the shootout to help the Anaheim Ducks complete the comeback in a 4-3 win over Carolina on Sunday. Perry, who has two goals and five points in 11 games, helped the Ducks come back from a 3-2 third period deficit and the loss of captain Ryan Getzlaf, who left when taking a puck to the face. Andrew Cogliano and Justin Williams had two assists each while Ryan Miller got his first win as a Duck.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg scored his first of the season on Sunday. Silfverberg's goal tied the game at three with less than five minutes to go in the third and sent it into overtime. He had 23 goals and 49 points last season so to see him go the first 10 games of the season without a goal, hurt the Ducks and fantasy owners. "Obviously it’s been a little bit of a struggle for so far this year," Silfverberg said. "It was the first goal of the year. I kind of just closed my eyes and tried to shoot it."

3 Patrick Eaves Sidelined

Patrick Eaves was in the intensive care unit of the hospital last week with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Eaves is out of the ICU as he has improved. The illness is 'a disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system'. Eaves played another game before being sidelined again. It was when he visited with specialists to detect the source of his feelings of physical weakness that the rare disorder was diagnosed and immediate hospitalization was required. The Ducks say he is expected to make a full recovery. "I want to thank Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe for their early diagnosis of my condition, along with the proactive Ducks medical team," Eaves said in a statement released Monday. "Thanks to them and the incredible nurses at Hoag Hospital, I’m on the road to recovery. I’ve received tremendous amount of support over the last few days, most importantly from my family, friends and teammates. I’m determined to fully overcome this and return to the ice as soon as possible." We wish Eaves a speedy recovery.

4 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase accounted for the only goal of the evening for his team in a 3-1 loss against the visiting Maple Leafs. Kase has goals in back-to-back games, and he has managed five goals with seven points with a plus-4 rating through nine outings. He has emerged as a surprising fantasy option on an Anaheim team that is banged up and in need of offense.

5 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be scratched for a fourth straight game Sunday evening against Carolina. Boll has no points and four penalty minutes in six appearances this campaign. Reto Berra and Sami Vatanen were Anaheim's other scratches for Sunday's contest.

D 1 Cam Fowler I.L.

Ducks GM Bob Murray has announced that Cam Fowler (knee) will be sidelined for four-to-eight weeks from when he was hurt on Oct. 20. In other words, he will be out for at least three more weeks. An early report suggested that the Ducks were waiting to see if he could avoid surgery, but that wasn't addressed directly by Anaheim. Either way, Fowler is going to be out for a while, but at least it looks like the Ducks will have him back by Christmas even in a worst case scenario.

2 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin has reportedly signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. He confirmed the news to TVA Sports on Monday. He can earn another $500,000 in performance bonuses. Beauchemin was bought out by the Colorado Avalanche during the off-season, but the veteran seems to have landed in a good situation with his former team. He spent parts of five seasons with the Ducks between 2011 and 2015 and another three seasons with them between 2006 and 2009. He had five goals and 18 points in 81 games with the Avs last season. Don't expect him to carry much fantasy value going into next season.

3 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson missed practice on Monday with the flu. Manson is expected to play on Tuesday but if he is unable to go, you will know why. He has four assists in seven games but has taken only one minor thus far this season.

4 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour will take over the quarterbacking duties on the first power play from the injured Cam Fowler. The boost in Montour's fantasy value will be big as he now plays with the big boys on the first unit. He had a goal and an assist Friday and has two of each in seven games. Get him in your lineup.

5 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa (hand) will make his return to the lineup on Friday night. Bieksa missed Anaheim's last four games because of the injury. The veteran has two assists in seven contests this season.

6 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Toronto. Holzer has no points and a minus-3 rating in six games this season. Jared Boll and Reto Berra will also serve as healthy scratches tonight.

7 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen will not play Sunday against Carolina. Vatanen is listed as a healthy scratch for the match after he got back in the lineup on Saturday night. He was on the ice for the pregame warmup, but he didn't take part in line rushes. Anaheim doesn't want to play him back-to-back after he just returned, which is understandable.

8 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Lindholm took the puck off the face off and fired it passed Rinne for his second goal of the season. Lindholm missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury but he has four points in six games. He is worthy of a spot on your fantasy roster.

9 Jaycob Megna Active

Jaycob Megna will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Nashville Predators. Megna has played in nine games this year, but has just one assist to show for it. Korbinian Holzer and Kalle Kossila will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. Wasn't the best night for Gibson. He has now lost three of his last four starts and might begin to lose starts to Ryan Miller if he doesn't turn his game around. Gibson's record now sits at 5-5-1.