Steve Mason | Goalie | #35

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (69) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Steve Mason turned aside all 34 shots he faced in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the New York Rangers.
This game was scoreless heading into the third period, but Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek managed to find the back of the net twice before the end of regulation. Mason has now won back-to-back starts and he's given up just two goals combined during that span. This was also his first shutout of the season. He has a 16-15-6 record with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. Jan 25 - 11:43 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
392096151561022.921007905.8990
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008CLM61366433200771402.2916581518.91610
2009CLM58320120260921633.0616531490.9015
2010CLM54302724210711533.0315411388.9013
2011CLM46253416260341433.3913551212.8941
2012PHI20109078014472.59561514.9160
2013PHI61348633180721452.5017511606.9174
2014PHI512885181801141082.2514901382.9283
2015PHI543150231901071322.5116021470.9184
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 22@ NYI163100021.903836.9470
Jan 21NJ120000013.0043.7500
Jan 15@ WAS147010056.381712.7060
Jan 14@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 12VAN140000046.002420.8330
Jan 10@ BUF156010133.212623.8850
Jan 8@ CLM162000021.942523.9200
Jan 7TB0000000.0000.0000
Jan 4NYR160010144.002723.8520
Jan 1@ ANA165000032.772522.8800

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Brayden Schenn
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Michael Raffl
2Matt Read
3Travis Konecny
4Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 