All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux broke a 12 game goal scoring slump with the overtime winner Sunday. The center scored for the first time in over a month as his last goal was on December 21. Giroux is up to 39 points this season and it appears that his days of being an elite top-10 scorer may be nearing its end.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Couturier helped set up Travis Konecny's power play goal in the first period and he added one of his own in the second to give his team a 3-2 lead. Couturier finished tonight's game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 22:50 of ice time. He has eight goals and four assists in 28 games this season. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, while Claude Giroux scored the winner in the shootout.

3 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn extended his point streak to five games during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The young veteran now has 15 goals and 30 points through 42 games this season. He still has a good chance to top last year's career highs of 26 goals and 59 points.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. This will be his fifth straight game in the press box. Cousins has four goals and six assists in 34 games this season. Boyd Goron and Nick Schultz will also be scratched for this one. Gordon has one goal in 13 games, while Schultz four assists in 12 contests.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

The Flyers recalled Roman Lyubimov, but he'll be a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Flyers then were just trying to saving some money against the cap by demoting him. Through 28 games he has just four points, which unfortunately is not a great production level.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Active

Michal Raffl now has points in consecutive games thanks to the goal he picked up in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. With 11 points in 31 games, Raffl is a nice depth piece for both you and the Flyers. He's coming up on 100 career points, with 92 through the first 248 games of his career.

2 Matt Read Active

Matt Read (lower body) returned to action on Saturday. It was a non-descript return for Read as he had a couple of hits in 11:44 of action which included 2:51 on the penalty kill. He has 11 points in 34 games this season and has little-to-no fantasy value.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny scored the only goal for the Flyers Saturday night as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Devils. This is only Konecny’s eighth goal of the season, but he has been fantasy relevant in recent games with four of these coming in the past nine events. Notably, he has not scored an assist in this period despite accumulating 14 assists and 22 points for the season.

4 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde picked up an assist Saturday and stopped a 15 game pointless drought. The forward has five goals and 11 points in 45 games with a minus-seven rating. He has no real fantasy value.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the New York Rangers. Neither team scored in the first two periods, but Voracek managed to set up Wayne Simmonds' power play goal before scoring one of his own in the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in 18:12 of ice time. Voracek is up to 14 goals and 44 points in 49 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored his 19th goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. Simmonds was pointless in his previous two games during the week, but had a hand in two important goals that sent Sunday's game to overtime and the Flyers eventually won. Simmonds has 19 goals and 36 points in 46 games this season.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a memory to make in his 200th career NHL game. Bellemare picked a goal for his sixth point of the season, and the 32nd of his career during the 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He may never win the Hart Trophy, but he'll always be No. 1 in the NHL hearts of France.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise and Nick Schultz will each be scratched against the Islanders on Sunday. Weise leads the group in terms of fantasy value. Through 41 games he has five points with 15 PIMS and 82 hits. Schultz meanwhile has posted four points with 22 hits and 29 blocks in 13 games.

D 1 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit picked up a point in his long-awaited return to to the Flyers' blue line during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The veteran blue liner hadn't played since Dec. 11th due to a shoulder injury. Through 32 games he now has five goals and 17 points, including his 12th helper today.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere was a minus-two in his return to the Flyers lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday. It was the second time this season that Gostisbehere was sent to the press box. He has four goals and 19 points in 43 games this season. "You can obviously let it rattle you and let it set you back, but I'm going to go out there and do whatever it takes to help the team," he said. "If that's me being in the press box, that's me being in the press box. I'm here to help the team in any way possible." He is still fantasy worthy but Gostisbehere is not the offensive machine he was last season when he finished third in Calder voting with 17 goals and 46 points in 64 games.

3 Michael Del Zotto Sidelined

Michael Del Zotto is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He was injured on Saturday against New Jersey when he was hit in the leg by a puck. Del Zotto took part in the warmup Sunday, but he wasn't able to play against the Islanders. He won't play Wednesday versus the New York Rangers.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will sit out on Wednesday with the Flyers on the road against the New York Rangers. Dale Weise will join Schultz in the press box, for his third straight scratch. Schultz meanwhile has only dressed in 13 games, but has four assists in those games, somewhat peculiar for his skills profile. Tonight's game will be his fifth in a row as a scratch.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return to the Flyers' blue line on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. The burly defender has posted 11 points with 45 PIMs and 81 hits so far this season over just 33 games.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov's fourth goal of the season in the third period sent Sunday's game into overtime. Provorov banked his goal in off Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. "I came off the bench and I saw [Brayden Schenn] was going into the zone, so I took a few hard strides, got the puck from him and I saw it was kind of an odd-man situation," Provorov said. "I held on to the puck a little bit, saw T.K. going backdoor, passed it there and it went off their D skate." Provorov is one of the top rookies this season and be aware of him next season when it comes time to draft.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Capitals on Sunday. Through 39 games thus far Manning has posted just nine points along with 35 blocks, 40 PIMs and 76 hits. Schultz meanwhile has picked up four points plus 22 hits and 29 blocks in just 13 games.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason turned aside all 34 shots he faced in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the New York Rangers. This game was scoreless heading into the third period, but Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek managed to find the back of the net twice before the end of regulation. Mason has now won back-to-back starts and he's given up just two goals combined during that span. This was also his first shutout of the season. He has a 16-15-6 record with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage.