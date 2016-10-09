Ryan Carter | Winger | #18

All Positions

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal had four shots and a goal in a 4-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He scored his 16th goal of the season and reached the 40-point mark in his 44th game with the Wild. Staal has enjoyed a great bounce-back season in Minnesota after he registered 39 points in 83 combined games with Carolina and the New York Rangers last year.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu tickled the twine with his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night. He wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an illness, but got back in the fold for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. Koivu has racked up 34 points in 46 games this year.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Haula scored a big goal, as he tied the game at three with just over three minutes remaining in regulation. He finished the game with three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in 11:41 of ice time. Haula is up to 11 goals and seven assists in 43 games this season. Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac will be a healthy scratch in the lone game Wednesday night when the Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks. Graovac has scored six goals in 43 games, without an assist, averaging fourth line minutes, 9:59 per game on average. This is the second healthy scratch during the season and the second in the last 10 games - his lone scratch was eight games ago. Sitting with him is defenseman Christian Folin, pulled after dressing in three straight. Nate Prosser will take his place in the lineup.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago challenged the marker, claiming the play was offside, but after a lengthy and controversial review it was determined to be inconclusive so the goal counted. The Blackhawks scored the first two goals of the game, but Jared Spurgeon and Parise were able to tie the game at two. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Jonathan Toews scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Parise has now scored three goals in his last five games. He's up to 11 goals and 25 points in 44 games this season.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund has been chosen as the second star of the week. He produced three goals, including his first career hat trick, and three assists in three games. Granlund extended his franchise record 12-game point streak in the process. He has recorded five goals and 12 assists over that span for the longest point spree in the NHL thus far this season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker leads the league with a plus-33 rating. He has amassed 14 goals, 30 points and a plus-24 rating in 32 games since he was moved to a line with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund. The decision to put them together back on Nov. 25 has helped Koivu put up 13 goals, 30 points and a plus-30 rating in 31 games, while Granlund has accounted for 11 goals, 36 points and a plus-27 rating in 32 contests.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak. Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter earned two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Wednesday night. He has produced four points in the last two games. Niederreiter has already matched his personal high of 23 assists, which he established last season, and he is close to surpassing the 43 points he scored in 2015-16 as well. The 24-year-old winger has racked up 40 points through 53 contests this year.

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle racked up three assists in a 4-2 victory versus the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. He had the primary helper on Minnesota's first three goals of the match. Coyle played between Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter and the combination clicked early and often in the win.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville scored two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. It was another solid night at the office for Pominville, who has 13 points in his last nine contests. His goals gave the Wild 2-0 and 3-0 leads. He also helped set up both of Nino Niederreiter's markers. Pominville is up to 10 goals and 31 points in 52 games this season. He probably won't be able to keep producing at this rate, but it might be time to add him in deeper leagues.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal. The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon tallied his seventh goal of the season Wednesday night. He got Minnesota on the board in the second period shortly after Chicago took a 2-0 lead in what would eventually become a 4-3 overtime loss. Spurgeon got off to a sluggish start this season, but now he has 25 points in 49 games. He also has a plus-31 rating, which ties him with fellow Wild defender Ryan Suter for the best mark among all blueliners.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night. He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.

4 Jonas Brodin Sidelined

Jonas Brodin (finger) has been skating regularly, but he is still roughly 10 days away from being ready to return. Brodin hasn't touched any pucks since breaking his finger on Jan. 17, so that will be the next step in his recovery. He has missed the last nine games and the 10th will come Wednesday night.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin and Jordan Schroeder will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Through 35 games Folin has posted five points 40 hits and 55 blocks. Schroeder meanwhile has picked up eight points in 20 games.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser could be back in the lineup on Wednesday night. It's believed he may be paired with Gustav Olofsson, while Christian Folin would head to the press box.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson has been brought up by the Minnesota Wild. He has suited up in one game with the big club this year. In the minors with Iowa, Olofsson has five goals and 21 points in 45 contests. The 22-year-old defender has three total matches of NHL experience under his belt so far.

9 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk stopped 38 of 40 shots in Minnesota's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Dubnyk just continues to pile up wins this season. He's won two of his last three games and six of his last seven games. Dubnyk improves his record to 29-9-3 this season. He'll enter his next start with a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .933 save percentage in 2016-17.