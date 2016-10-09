Player Page

Ryan Carter | Winger | #18

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/3/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 202
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Carter is attempting to make a comeback with the Wild this month, according to sources.
Carter, who was released from his PTO in October as he prepared for surgery on a torn right labrum, has been aided by the team in his general recovery. Now, he's poised to start skating with the team as Minnesota rides an eight-game homestand. The White Bear Lake, MN native played in 113 games with the Wild over the last two seasons, posting 25 points and 103 PIMs and 164 blocks. If Carter signs by the March 1st trade deadline, he'll be eligible for the playoffs. Stay tuned. Feb 9 - 8:02 PM
Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007ANA34448-2360000156.071
2008ANA483693520100140.075
2009ANA384590310001138.105
2010FLA62369-1660001063.048
2011NJ 72448-13900000050.080
2012NJ 446915-2310012163.095
2013NJ 627310-6350001269.101
2014MIN53310133550010047.064
2015MIN607512-3480010062.113
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 