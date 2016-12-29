Player Page

Adam McQuaid | Defenseman | #54

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/12/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (55) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Adam McQuaid (upper body) is unlikely to return to Tuesday's game against the Blues.
McQuaid was hurt after colliding with Blues forward Patrik Berglund in the first period. He stayed down for a while before skating off on his power. We'll provide another update on his status as soon as the Bruins make one available. Jan 10 - 9:39 PM
Source: Boston Bruins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
380113420000041.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009BOS19101-5210000110.100
2010BOS673121530960000046.065
2011BOS72281016990000063.032
2012BOS321340600001026.038
2013BOS3015612690000025.040
2014BOS63167-2850000060.017
2015BOS641896890000042.024
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Jan 7@ FLA100000000003.000
Jan 5EDM1000-10000000.000
Jan 2@ NJ100004000001.000
Dec 31BUF100000000000.000
Dec 29@ BUF1000017000001.000
Dec 27@ CLM100002000000.000
Dec 23@ CAR100002000001.000
Dec 22@ FLA100020000003.000
Dec 20NYI1000-12000000.000

