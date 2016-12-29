Adam McQuaid | Defenseman | #54

All Positions

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Bergeron's second period-goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the time, but the Oilers responded by scoring three in a row. The Bruins center also helped set up David Krejci's power play goal in the third frame. The 32-year-old is having a disappointing offensive season in 2016-17. He's now scored eight goals and six assists in 38 games.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. He scored during a five-on-three advantage with just 2:56 left in regulation, but the Bruins couldn't get the equalizer. Krejci didn't have a point in his previous two contests, but now he has three goals and three assists over his past six outings.

3 David Backes Active

David Backes will make his return to Scottrade Center Tuesday night when the Bruins visit St. Louis. "I'm going to try to control myself, control my emotions and live in the moment. There are few nights in your career where you get special nights and tonight is definitely going to be a special night for me having spent 10 years here," said Backes. "I've got my wife and daughter coming to the game and they'll be watching the game with a lot of friends. I just want to enjoy every second of it, be in the moment and not look past it and not take anything for granted." Backes has registered 11 goals and 21 points in 35 games with his new team this season.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner was benched for the second half of the third period and all of overtime in Sunday's match against Carolina. Frank Vatrano took Spooner's spot alongside David Krejci and David Backes. Before he was benched, Spooner earned an assist on a goal by Backes early in the third and he finished with 14:30 of ice time.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik is getting second power-play ice time with the Bruins. Boston's first power-play unit features Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner. Czarnik is getting the chance to skate on the second team with David Krejci, David Backes, Frank Vatrano and Colin Miller. Although he has only registered nine points in 35 games thus far, Czarnik has offensive potential as evidenced by his 61-point season with Providence in 2015-16. Keep an eye on him.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller opened the scoring Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has contributed six goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. Schaller's fourth-line teammates Dominic Moore and Riley Nash picked up assists on his second goal in five games.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored his 13th goal of the season in Boston's loss to Carolina on Sunday. Marchand, who has three goals and four points in his last three games, also has three shots and was a plus-one on the evening. The 28-year-old has 13 goals and 35 points in 43 games this season.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey (knee) is expected to sit out another two weeks. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 because of a knee injury and was given a six-week timetable for his return. Beleskey has two goals and three assists in 24 matches this campaign.

3 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh and Joe Morrow will be scratched from Sunday's match against Carolina. Through 14 games Blidh has a pair of points along with 31 hits while seeing an average of just 9:20 of ice time per. Morrow meanwhile has a point with 15 blocks and 21 hits in 13 games. Neither appear to boast much value, unfortunately.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano is projected to start Tuesday's game with David Krejci and David Backes. He took over on that line Sunday against Carolina after Ryan Spooner was benched. Vatrano has two goals and four points in nine games this season. Spooner is projected to center the third line.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak has not recorded a goal in 10 straight games. He has contributed two assists during that span. Pastrnak had two shots in 17:27 of ice time versus Carolina on Sunday, but his goal-scoring slump continued.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes is a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils. He's now been a healthy scratch in two of Boston's last three contests. The 27-year-old has had a disappointing season so far, as he's picked up just two goals and one assist in 33 games. Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug extended his point streak to five games with an assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Krug has picked up seven points, all helpers, during the span as well. With 20 assists and 21 points this season, we'd say the phenom has certainly figured out a way to be offensively effective without putting the puck in the net directly.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara picked up his ninth point of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Chara is now up to seven helpers as well. Chara hasn't failed to hit double-digits in both assists and points since 2000-01, when he was with the Islanders.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid (upper body) is unlikely to return to Tuesday's game against the Blues. McQuaid was hurt after colliding with Blues forward Patrik Berglund in the first period. He stayed down for a while before skating off on his power. We'll provide another update on his status as soon as the Bruins make one available.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

It doesn't matter who is coming back the other way Brandon Carlo isn't going anywhere, according to the Boston Bruins. During Saturday's "Headlines" portion of Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Bruins told the Avalanche that Carlo is a "non-starter" in any deal. Which apparently included Gabriel Landeskog for the second time. Through the first 42 games of the 20-year-old's career, Carlo has eight points with 25 PIMs, 43 hits, and 63 blocks while averaging 21:42 of ice time per night. Yeah, we wouldn't trade him either.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Liles returned to the Bruins lineup on Sunday, after missing 20 games with a concussion. There's a good chance he's being scratched because Boston just doesn't want to give the veteran too much playing time too soon. The 36-year-old logged 15:14 of ice in his return. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal. Jimmy Hayes and Joe Morrow are also expected to watch from the press box.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller has not posted a point in 18 games this season, but he isn't concerned. "I'm not a big points guy," said Miller. "I mean, you want to contribute anywhere you can. It just hasn't gone in for me. If anything, I feel I've been more offensive this year than last year. The pucks just haven't gone in. Sometimes the bounces go in and some times they don't. Last year, they did at times. Right now, not just with me but the whole team, the bounces don't seem to be going our way." Miller had 18 points in 71 games in 2015-16.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Sunday. Through 33 games this season the 24-year-old defender has posted six points along with 21 blocks, 24 PIMs and 34 hits. Unfortunately that's not just very much production for fantasy purposes.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is a healthy scratch on Thursday. This will be the eighth straight game that Morrow hasn't participated in. He has an assist in 13 contests in 2016-17.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask is expected to get the nod for Boston on Tuesday night. He was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate. Rask recorded his fifth shutout of the season Saturday against Florida in his last outing. He owns a 20-9-3 record with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.