Nikolay Kulemin | Winger | #86

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 228
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (44) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Nikolay Kulemin underwent successful surgery for his "upper-body injury" and he will be out of action for six months.
Kulemin was injured on Nov. 7 against Edmonton and he won't be back during the regular season. He accounted for one goal and two assists in 13 games for the Islanders. Nov 13 - 12:53 PM
Source: New York Islanders on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1312300000007.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008TOR73151631-81827001129.116
2009TOR7816203601602103145.110
2010TOR8230275772658105173.173
2011TOR70721282614011107.065
2012TOR4871623-5220000072.097
2013TOR7091120-4240000481.111
2014NYI8215163172100310115.130
2015NYI819132213220000392.098
2016NYI721211233181111474.162
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 11@ STL000000000000.000
Nov 10@ DAL000000000000.000
Nov 7EDM100000000000.000
Nov 5COL1000-10000000.000
Nov 2@ WAS1000-20000001.000
Oct 30VGK1112200000011.000
Oct 28@ NAS100000000000.000
Oct 26@ MIN100010000002.000
Oct 24ARI1000-10000000.000
Oct 21SJ000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
5Alan Quine
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Joshua Ho-Sang
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Jason Chimera
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 