C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares had a minus-3 rating in the Islanders' 5-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night. This was a pretty brutal performance from the Islanders, as they found themselves down 3-0 in the first period. Tavares only managed to fire two shots on goal in 17:06 of ice time. The Islanders captain has 12 goals and six assists in 16 games this season, but he's failed to pick up a point in back-to-back games.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Matthew Barzal registered an assist in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Barzal has seven assists in his last three games, including a five-assist effort this past Sunday. The 20-year old has three goals and 14 points in 15 games for the Islanders.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Nelson was left wide open alone in front of the net and quickly buried the feed Josh Ho-Sang for his 3rd goal of the season. All three have come in the last two games for the Islanders. Nelson is up to four points in four games but should finish off the season around the 40-50 point mark. Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders in the win.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas's third goal of the season wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss in Los Angeles. Cizikas now has three goals and five points through six games in a productive start to the season. The 26-year-old has a career high of 29 points.

5 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Islanders. Quine hasn't suited up in a single game this season. He had five goals and 13 assists in 61 games this season. Dennis Seidenberg and Adam Pelech will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Lee picked up the only assist on John Tavares' first-period goal and he added one of his own with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. The Isles forward finished the game with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in 15:53 of ice time. Lee now has nine goals and eight assists in 17 games this season. Casey Cizikas, Josh Ho-Sang and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Isles tonight.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers and Islanders played two split-squad games tonight. The Isles won this game, which was played in Brooklyn, while the Flyers won the game played in Lehigh Valley. Ladd's first year in New York was disappointing, as he scored 23 goals and just 31 points in 78 games. Expect him to be a little more comfortable now that he's entering his second year with the Islanders, but that might not translate into more fantasy success.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Sidelined

Anthony Beauvillier will miss Saturday night's contest against the St. Louis Blues with a leg injury. Beauvillier hurt his right leg after blocking two shots during game action on Friday. As a result, Josh Ho-Sang was an emergency call-up for the Isles. Ryan Pulock and Thomas Hickey will be healthy scratches for New York.

4 Nikolay Kulemin I.L.

Nikolay Kulemin underwent successful surgery for his "upper-body injury" and he will be out of action for six months. Kulemin was injured on Nov. 7 against Edmonton and he won't be back during the regular season. He accounted for one goal and two assists in 13 games for the Islanders.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle found the back of the net against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Eberle, his goal wasn't enough as the Islanders went on to suffer a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton. Eberle's having a strong season so far with five goals and 12 points in 15 contests.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey has earned the NHL's second star of the week for the period ending Nov. 5. Bailey assisted on seven goals by the Islanders in three games. He is currently riding a career-high, nine-game point streak. Bailey has two goals and 14 helpers during that span.

3 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang scored his first of the season Saturday. The forward had four points in six games when the Islanders sent him to the minors over two weeks ago to work on certain parts of his game. "Pretty interesting test, right? He’s coming up at a time when the team’s been struggling with some of the things he was struggling with," coach Doug Weight said. "We talked about it before. The kid’s got work ethic, he has talent and he has no fear. Those are three really good things. He’s got to put that consistency and that predictability in his game while using his talent as well." Ho-Sang is on an emergency recall after picking up six points in six AHL games.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) returned to action on Saturday October 14. Clutterbuck was sidelined for three straight games. He found the back of the net in his return.

5 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy punched in two goals and an assist in a solid night's work during the Isles' 6-4 win over Colorado. Leddy is producing at a terrific pace this season, with three goals and 10 points in 14 games. The 26-year-old is gunning for his career high of 46 points, posted last season.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan recorded an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. de Haan had been held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first three games. He had five goals and 25 points in 82 contests in 2016-17 and should finish around there again this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will be in the press box Sunday evening against Colorado. Hickey picked up an assist and logged 16:23 of ice time in a 4-3 loss to Washington this past Thursday. He has earned three helpers in 11 appearances this season. Scott Mayfield will instead.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Friday's tilt against the Dallas Stars. The veteran has played in four of the Islanders' last five games, and he's played more than 19 minutes in each of those games. Seidenberg has two assists in six games this season.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield scored his second of the season Sunday. The Islanders blueliners had four of the six goals Sunday as Johnny Boychuk notched his first of the campaign and Nick Leddy scored twice. Mayfield has three points in nine games thus far so his fantasy relevance is negligible.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock was a force on the power play Saturday with a goal and an assist. It was Pulock's third game of the season as he has been a healthy scratch for eight games. He is up to a goal and three points and that's not too shabby for a blueliner. We guess he will be back in the lineup Monday against Vegas with a performance like Saturday's under his belt.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss allowed two goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Islanders a much better effort on Saturday than they did in Friday's ugly 5-0 loss to Dallas. New York scored three goals in the first period and never looked back. Greiss now has a 4-2-2 record with a 3.28 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage this season.