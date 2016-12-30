Player Page

John Tavares | Center | #91

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
John Tavares scored a hat trick in Friday's 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Tavares' goals gave the Islanders 2-0, 4-2 and 5-2 leads. The Islanders' captain finished the night with a plus-3 rating and six shots on goal, while winning 75 percent of his face-offs. Tavares' fantasy owners will welcome tonight's production, as he had found the back of the net just two times in his previous 12 games. Tavares has 14 goals and 30 points in 40 games this season. Hopefully this is the turning point of his year. Jan 13 - 11:23 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39111627-22644000115.096
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009NYI82243054-14221114002186.129
2010NYI79293867-1653915004243.119
2011NYI82315081-626718008286.108
2012NYI48281947-21897005162.173
2013NYI59244266-640817004188.128
2014NYI823848865461318018278.137
2015NYI78333770638712005250.132
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 11FLA1000-10000001.000
Jan 7@ ARI100000000004.000
Jan 6@ COL100000000005.000
Dec 31@ WPG111224000003.333
Dec 29@ MIN1011-30010002.000
Dec 27WAS100000000002.000
Dec 23BUF110110100003.333
Dec 20@ BOS100010000002.000
Dec 18OTT1000-20000003.000
Dec 16@ BUF1000-20000005.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Mikhail Grabovski
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Alan Quine
6Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 