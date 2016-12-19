Player Page

Patrick Kane | Winger | #88

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 177
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (1) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Patrick Kane notched his 700th career point during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
The milestone was reached via an unassisted goal with just over five minutes remaining in the game, and turned out to be his 47th career winner. He now has 262 career goals with 11 coming this season. Just 80 more points to catch and surpass Doug Wilson, yes, that one, and crack the top-five in points all-time for Chicago. Dec 30 - 3:15 AM
More Patrick Kane Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3811263762029003123.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CHI82215172-552721004191.110
2008CHI80254570-2421322004254.098
2009CHI823058881620920016261.115
2010CHI73274673728519002216.125
2011CHI8223436674048005253.091
2012CHI4723325511889003138.167
2013CHI692940697221015006227.128
2014CHI612737641010616005186.145
2015CHI82466010617301720009287.160
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29@ NAS111210010014.250
Dec 27WPG101110000004.000
Dec 23COL1000-10000002.000
Dec 20OTT102200010006.000
Dec 18SJ110120000004.250
Dec 17@ STL111220000004.250
Dec 15@ NYI1011-22010002.000
Dec 13@ NYR100000000005.000
Dec 11DAL101100010003.000
Dec 9NYR100002000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 