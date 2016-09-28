Player Page

Vladimir Sobotka | Center | #9

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 197
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (106) / BOS
Vladimir Sobotka has signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues.
Sobotka's contract will start with the 2017-18 campaign, but he's able to join the Blues immediately. That's because what's left of the 2016-17 campaign will count as the arbitrator awarded one-year, $2.725 million deal he was given for the 2014-15 season, which was then carried over to whenever he would return to the NHL. He's coming back to the NHL after three campaigns with the KHL's Omsk Avangard. He had nine goals and 30 points in 41 KHL contests in 2016-17. In his last campaign with St. Louis, he had nine goals and 33 points in 61 games in 2013-14. Apr 6 - 6:32 PM
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007BOS481671240000140.025
2008BOS25145-10100000019.053
2009BOS614610-7300000067.060
2010STL6572229-4691410075.093
2011STL7351520124201101117.043
2012STL4881119-4351300269.116
2013STL6192433147216011102.088
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
6Vladimir Sobotka
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Zach Sanford
6Magnus Paajarvi
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Petteri Lindbohm
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 