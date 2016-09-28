Vladimir Sobotka | Center | #9

All Positions

C 1 Paul Stastny Sidelined

Paul Stastny (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day. He was week-to-week with a lower-body, so he appears to be making some progress. We'll keep you posted on his status when more information is available.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arizona. With his 22nd marker of the season, Berglund has matched the career high he set back in 2010-11. He has 33 points in 76 games.

3 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera got a goal on Tuesday night in his return to the lineup from a concussion. It was his first goal since Feb. 16 and his seventh of the season. Lehtera has 20 points in 62 games, as his offensive totals have dropped for a third straight year.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak, Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will be scratched against the Jets on Friday. Brodziak has posted seven goals and 11 points along with 27 PIMs and 42 hits over 51 games this season. Jaskin meanwhile has but 10 points and 85 hits in 43 games.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev scored on his lone shot during a 3-2 loss to Calgary Saturday night. Barbashev opened up scoring for the Blues Saturday night with the only goal of the second period. Barbashev’s goal was assisted by (D) Colton Parayko and (W) Nail Yakupov. This was his fourth goal since his NHL debut in January. Five of his eight points have come during the month of March as he is on a three-game point streak

6 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka has signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues. Sobotka's contract will start with the 2017-18 campaign, but he's able to join the Blues immediately. That's because what's left of the 2016-17 campaign will count as the arbitrator awarded one-year, $2.725 million deal he was given for the 2014-15 season, which was then carried over to whenever he would return to the NHL. He's coming back to the NHL after three campaigns with the KHL's Omsk Avangard. He had nine goals and 30 points in 41 KHL contests in 2016-17. In his last campaign with St. Louis, he had nine goals and 33 points in 61 games in 2013-14.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen didn't practice Wednesday, but he is expected to play Thursday. He took the session off for maintenance. Steen has generated 15 goals and 50 points in 73 games this season.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz stayed hot, picking up a helper in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. He has produced 14 points in the past 16 matches. Through 74 games this season Schwartz has posted 18 goals and 52 points.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Well the Blues' worst fears were realized. Fabbri was St. Louis' third leading scorer and his absence is a huge blow to their playoff hopes. If you own Fabbri, look for a replacement immediately. The Blues have recalled Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from AHL Chicago to compensate for Fabbri's loss.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron racked up a trio of points in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. With a goal and two assists, it was Perron's most productive outing since Nov. 12 when he had three helpers against Columbus. Through 78 games this season, Perron has posted 17 goals and 44 points.

5 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford has three points in four games with the Blues. He notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado. Sanford had three points in 26 appearances with the Capitals prior to being traded to St. Louis.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has played well for the Blues down the stretch. He has accounted for four goals and seven points in the last 10 contests. "It's definitely my best push so far with the Blues," Paajarvi said. "I don't know if I can put my finger on a single thing, but my confidence is high. I got a goal the first game I came up, and that gave me a boost right away. Been riding since, I feel like. Trying to keep pushing it and attacking the net." He has been skating on the second line with Patrik Berglund and David Perron.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Given the goal-scoring streak he's on, Vladimir Tarasenko is definitely surging towards his second straight 40-goal campaign. Tarasenko scored his 37th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. He has goals in three of his last four games and he has added two assists during that span.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin will return to action in place of Nail Yakupov on Sunday against the Predators. This will be Jaskin's first game since March 13. He sat out seven games with an upper-body injury and missed another two as a healthy scratch. Jaskin has posted a goal and 10 points with 94 hits in 47 games so far this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. This will be his second straight game in the press box. The former first overall pick has been a huge disappointment this season. He has just three goals and nine points in 40 games. Dmitrij Jaskin will also serve as a healthy scratch.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall has been credited with the Blues' second goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over Colorado. The NHL changed the scoring play as it originally belonged to Kyle Brodziak. Upshall now has seven goals on the season and Brodziak has seven as well.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves scored the only goal for the Blues in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Reaves was standing in front and managed to tip Scottie Upshall's shot from the boards passed Pickard 12:29 into the first period. It's Reaves' 5th goal of the year, one shy of his career high of six set during the 2014-15 season. He is nothing more than a 4th liner and has no business being on any fantasy teams.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Pietrangelo opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game, but it was all downhill for his team after that. The Blues defenseman finished the game with a minus-2 rating in 23:34 of ice time. Pietrangelo has 13 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season. Jori Lehtera also scored for St. Louis.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko expects to play in Monday's match with the Kings. Parayko has been everything and more for the Blues this season. He's scored four goals and 30 points with 68 hits and 99 blocks in 66 games thus far.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his first point since Feb. 11 on Friday. Bouwmeester has a goal and 11 points in 65 games this season. There was a time when he was a significant offensive defenseman, but his contributions are primarily defensive at this stage of his career and that's unlikely to stage.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson picked up his third goal of the campaign during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. In 67 games last season, he posted one goal and nine points and over 65 games during his sophomore season he has registered 15 points.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) will return to the Blues' lineup on Thursday. Gunnarsson was out for four straight games. He has no goals and six assists in 53 games this season.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Sidelined

Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) is projected to miss the next two games. He will not travel with the team, so he isn't expected to play on Thursday and Saturday. Bortuzzo sustained an upper-body injury last Friday.

7 Petteri Lindbohm Active

Petteri Lindbohm and Zach Sanford are projected to be scratched against the Panthers. Lindbohm is still searching for his first points of the season through seven games. Sanford has posted a goal and four points in 11 games since joining the club.

8 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz picked up his first NHL point in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado. It took Schmaltz four games to pick up his first NHL point. He helped set up Ryan Reaves' goal in the opening period. The former-first round pick won't have any fantasy value this season, but he could develop some over the next couple of years as he becomes a regular on the blue line.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen will be in net against Florida on Thursday. Allen has not fared as well against Eastern foes this season. In 21 games he's gone 10-8-1 along with a .908 save percentage, a shutout, and 2.67 GAA.