C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele contributed three assists in a 5-2 win over Dallas on Tuesday night. He picked up a helper on all three of Patrik Laine's goals in the contest. Schiefele went into the match with no points in four games. He currently has 25 goals and 56 points in 56 outings this season.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Little's goal at the 1:43 mark of the second period tied the game at one. Unfortunately for the Jets, that's as close as they'd come to winning tonight's game. Little finished the game with a minus-2 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 17:22 of ice time. Little has 16 goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season. Adam Lowry scored Winnipeg's other goal.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry has found the back of the net three times in his last three games. Lowry snapped a 21-game goalless drought last Saturday and he's just kept rolling ever since. The Jets forward has 10 goals and seven assists in 57 games this season. Despite the recent burst of production, he isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

5 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano sustained a "tweak" recently while rehabbing his lower-body injury. However, it is not expected to result in a setback as coach Paul Maurice is encouraged by Dano's progress. His return is not imminent though and he still could be sidelined until March.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers pitched in a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Dallas. He has two goals and two assists over a three-game point streak. Ehlers has reached another gear during his sophomore season with 19 goals and 47 points in 54 matches.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault will indeed return to the Jets' lineup on Thursday against the Stars. Through 36 games thus far the veteran forward has posted four goals and 16 points along with 22 PIMs and 48 hits. Make sure to put him back in your lineup as well.

3 Andrew Copp Sidelined

Andrew Copp won't travel with the team on their upcoming road trip due an upper-body injury. Winnipeg begins a four-game road swing at Pittsburgh on Thursday and wraps up the trip in Toronto on Tuesday. Copp had an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Dallas. He has 14 points in 46 games this season. Consider him day-to-day for now.

4 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will play in his 500th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The 28-year-old has been a well-traveled forward, playing for Florida, Vancouver, Toronto, Colorado and now Winnipeg after being drafted 47th overall by Detroit in 2006. He's posted 87 goals and 166 points, including six goals and seven points this season for the Jets. He may never be a top-line player, but every team wants a player like Shawn Matthias.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler is projected to play with Bryan Little and Nikolaj Ehlers on Tuesday night. He has swapped lines with Patrik Laine, who is slated to skate alongside Mark Scheifele and Andrew Copp. Wheeler has cooled down a bit from his January hot streak with one assist in the last three games.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine scored a hat trick in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars. Coming into tonight's game, Laine hadn't scored a goal in five games. The rookie scored the game's first goal at the 15:04 mark of the opening period. His second goal of the contest gave the Jets a 3-2 lead and his final goal was scored into an empty net and gave Winnipeg a 5-2 lead. Laine has 26 goals and 47 points in 51 games this season. He's on pace to score the same amount of goals as Auston Matthews, but in less games. He's a must-own in all fantasy formats.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford (lower body) will return to the lineup on Tuesday night. He will start on the fourth line with Nic Petan and Mathieu Perreault. "I'm just grateful and thankful to be back somewhat healthy here to try and contribute. We're in the mix for the playoff push here and that's all you can ask for," said Stafford. "It's definitely been a challenging year with the health stuff and everything, but I'm looking forward now." He has four goals and 12 points in 34 games this year.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Armia did all of his damage in the middle period, as he helped set up Bryan Little's goal to cut the deficit to 3-1 and he really made things interesting when he scored to make it 3-2. Unfortunately for the Jets, that's as close as they would come to tying the game. Armia has four goals and five assists in 31 games this season. He isn't worth owning in any fantasy format.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. He has three goals, one assist and 72 penalty minuets in 42 games. Thorburn has been scratched in four straight games. Julian Melchiori will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien added a helper to his ledger in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Through 55 games this season Big Buff now has 27 assists and 34 points. Not too shabby for the Jets' top blue liner.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba scored his fifth goal of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Defenseman Trouba scored at the 11:15 mark of the third to give the Jets their only goal of the night. His goal was assisted by fellow defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and forward Blake Wheeler. Trouba has had a point in his last three games, scoring an assist in the two previous matchups.

3 Toby Enstrom Sidelined

Toby Enstrom (lower body) will miss at least two-to-three weeks after undergoing surgery. Enstrom had the procedure on Thursday morning. He hasn't played since Feb. 11 because of a lower-body injury.

4 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers underwent surgery Monday to repair his lower-body injury and he is projected to need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time. Coach Paul Maurice didn't disclose the issue, but said the procedure was not to Myers' hip or knee. He also stated that the team expects to get Myers back at some point this season. The defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 11.

5 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey had two assists in a 4-3 loss to San Jose on Tuesday night. He posted a plus-3 rating and logged a season-high 23:14 of ice time in the defeat. Morrissey has posted 11 points in 51 games this season.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot will return to the Jets' blue line on Friday against Chicago. He has been out of action since Jan. 11th because of an upper body injury. Through 46 games this season he's posted six assists with 54 hits and 62 blocks.

7 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

8 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He will join Paul Postma on the third pair because of a lower-body injury to Toby Enstrom. Stuart hasn't played since Feb. 7 and he has one goal in 22 appearances this year.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck will take on the Penguins on Thursday. Through 11 games and eight starts since the turn of the calendar, the young netminder has gone 5-3 with 26 goals against and a .912 save percentage. Seven of those games have seen at least three goals against.

2 Michael Hutchinson Active

Michael Hutchinson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Blues. The Jets will roll with Ondrej Pavelec as their starter and Connor Hellebuyck as the backup. Julian Melchiori will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player will be a fantasy asset going forward.