Toby Enstrom | Defenseman | #39

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/5/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 8 (239) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Toby Enstrom (lower body) will miss at least two-to-three weeks after undergoing surgery.
Enstrom had the procedure on Thursday morning. He hasn't played since Feb. 11 because of a lower-body injury. Feb 16 - 1:29 PM
Source: Ted Wyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5511314-3360610044.023
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007WPG8253338-542422000105.048
2008WPG8252732145221212186.058
2009WPG8264450-530217010109.055
2010WPG72104151-1054622010113.088
2011WPG62627336382900194.064
2012WPG2241115-881601221.190
2013WPG82102030-95649003106.094
2014WPG604192313361600058.069
2015WPG72214168440100050.040
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 14DAL000000000000.000
Feb 11TB100000000000.000
Feb 10CHI1011-22000001.000
Feb 7MIN1000-10000000.000
Feb 4@ COL1000-10000000.000
Feb 2@ DAL100000000000.000
Jan 31@ STL101130000001.000
Jan 26@ CHI100022000001.000
Jan 24SJ100000000001.000
Jan 23ANA101120000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Nic Petan
5Marko Dano
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Andrew Copp
4Shawn Matthias
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Toby Enstrom
4Tyler Myers
5Josh Morrissey
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Mark Stuart
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 