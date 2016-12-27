Player Page

Michal Neuvirth | Goalie | #30

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (34) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Michal Neuvirth (knee) has been activated by the Flyers.
He has been out of action since Nov. 12 due to a knee injury. Steve Mason's four-game winless streak could give Neuvirth a start in the very near future. Jan 3 - 1:30 PM
Source: Tim Panaccio on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
9424420253.54177152.8590
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008WAS522021000113.0010291.8920
2009WAS1787294000402.75464424.9140
2010WAS48268927120401102.4512831173.9144
2011WAS3820201313054952.82976881.9033
2012WAS1372345020332.74367334.9100
2013BUF1588448021412.78517476.9210
2014NYI321850720043922.981067975.9140
2015PHI321825188042692.27908839.9243
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 1@ ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 30@ SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 28@ STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 21WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 19NAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ DAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14@ COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11@ DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10DAL0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Boyd Gordon
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 