Patric Hornqvist | Winger | #72

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/1/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 189
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (230) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Patric Hornqvist is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
He may not play Thursday versus Boston as a result of the injury. Pittsburgh doesn't play again until next Tuesday because of the All-Star break, so he could get some valuable rest if he sits versus the Bruins. Jan 25 - 1:28 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
41111627131674001143.077
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008NAS28257-3160100054.037
2009NAS803021511840102008275.109
2010NAS79212748114768005265.079
2011NAS7627164392882003230.117
2012NAS2441014-1144300187.046
2013NAS76223153128710006248.089
2014PIT64252651123869004220.114
2015PIT82222951153696003257.086
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 24STL100000000005.000
Jan 22BOS110110000005.200
Jan 20@ CAR100020000000.000
Jan 18@ MON102220000002.000
Jan 16WAS101102010004.000
Jan 14@ DET100010000001.000
Jan 12@ OTT1000-10000002.000
Jan 11@ WAS1101-20100005.200
Jan 8TB1000-10000002.000
Dec 31MON110102000005.200

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Eric Fehr
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Justin Schultz
4Trevor Daley
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Brian Dumoulin
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 