Milan Lucic | Winger | #27

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 233
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (50) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Milan Lucic found the back of the net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Lucic's goal at the 11:51 mark of the first period tied the game at one. He also dropped the gloves with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo tonight. The big power forward finished the contest with a plus-1 rating, five penalty minutes and one shot on goal in 14:35 of ice time. Lucic has 14 goals and 35 points in his first 64 games with Edmonton. Mark Letestu scored the game-winner for the Oilers. Mar 1 - 12:12 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
63132134-636611002127.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007BOS7781927-2891200488.091
2008BOS72172542171362600397.175
2009BOS5091120-7440100272.125
2010BOS793032622812159007173.173
2011BOS81263561713574001149.174
2012BOS46720278750200079.089
2013BOS80243559309139005153.157
2014BOS81182644138126004141.128
2015LA 81203555267926005124.161
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 26@ NAS110102100002.500
Feb 24@ WAS100000000003.000
Feb 22@ FLA101100000002.000
Feb 21@ TB1000-12000000.000
Feb 18@ CHI110110000013.333
Feb 16PHI1000-12000001.000
Feb 14ARI101110010001.000
Feb 11CHI1000-10000000.000
Feb 5@ MON100000000001.000
Feb 3@ CAR1000-10000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 