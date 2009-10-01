Milan Lucic | Winger | #27

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid became the first player to reach 70-points this season during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Predators. He picked up both a goal and an assist to give him 21 goals and 50 assists, so he's also the first to 71 points through just 63 games. Bonkers for this era of NHL hockey.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Edmonton's 4-3 victory on Wednesday. That was Nugent-Hopkins' 30th game of the season. He's on pace to get 45 points this season after recording 34 points in 55 contests in 2015-16. That's not bad, but it's less than you would expect from a former first overall pick.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula is pointless in his last 11 games. The rookie is struggling offensively and a big reason why is his lack of shots on goal as he has only 61 in 44 games. "He’s getting scoring chances that have to be finished, a number every night, but I look back to what he did in college, from the first to his fourth year. By year four, everything he shot went into the net," coach Todd McLellan said. Caggiula had only eight goals as a freshman in college but had 25 in his senior year. The Oilers will take that kind of improvement.

4 David Desharnais Active

The Montreal Canadiens have traded David Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers for Brandon Davidson. Desharnais started playing for the Canadiens in 2009-10. He accumulated 79 goals and 171 points in 435 games. His best season came in 2011-12 when he scored 60 points in 81 contests. Desharnais is in the final year of his contract and he had fallen out of favor with Montreal. He had been a healthy scratch in seven of his last nine contests. He has four goals and six assists in 31 games. The Canadiens will be retaining 20 percent of Desharnais' salary.

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu inched ever-closer to a few career high marks with his goal during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Predators. He's now up to 12 goals and 29 points through 60 games thus far. He needs just two goals and five points to match his career highs in those categories, and will reach the 30-point plateau for just the second time in eight seasons with one more.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic found the back of the net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Lucic's goal at the 11:51 mark of the first period tied the game at one. He also dropped the gloves with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo tonight. The big power forward finished the contest with a plus-1 rating, five penalty minutes and one shot on goal in 14:35 of ice time. Lucic has 14 goals and 35 points in his first 64 games with Edmonton. Mark Letestu scored the game-winner for the Oilers.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon recorded two assists in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Maroon also got into a fight with Brandon Manning. That gives Maroon 30 points and 73 penalty minutes in 58 games.

3 Benoit Pouliot I.L.

Benoit Pouliot (undisclosed) might be able to return on Tuesday. If Pouliot does play, he will probably serve on the fourth line. He has five goals and 10 points in 51 contests this season.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks got back in the lineup Friday and scored his second goal of the season. He was a healthy scratch for Edmonton's previous two matches. Hendricks also had four penalty minutes and two hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. He has four points in 20 outings this year.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will be scratched against the Predators on Sunday. He's posted eight points in 32 games with the Oilers this season. The 22-year-old has also picked up three goals and 10 points in nine games down on the farm.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will get back into the lineup on Wednesday against Florida. Matt Hendricks could be the odd-man out to make room for Khaira, who will play in his first game since Jan. 18. He was out with a wrist injury for most of that time.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl notched a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Draisaitl tied the game at one just 35 seconds into the second period. Andrej Sekera and Connor McDavid picked up the assists on Edmonton's only goal. The 21-year-old has 23 goals and 54 points in 62 games. He's already surpassed his career-highs in both categories.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle notched his second goal of the month during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Predators. He has five points in February, each coming over his last six games as well. Which hopefully is a sign of things to come as the Oilers charge towards their first playoff berth in 10 years.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Anaheim. Kassian is on a four-game point streak. He has four goals and 15 points in 47 contests this season.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen scored Edmonton's only goal in their 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was his first goal of the season. Pakarinen cut Tampa's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but that's as close as the Oilers would come to tying the game. Pakarinen has three points in four games in 2016-17. Oscar Klefbom and Adam Larsson picked up the assists on Edmonton's only goal.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

In case there was any confusion, Andrej Sekera will indeed play Friday against Washington. He has seven goals and 25 points in 59 games this season, along with 111 blocks to boot. Make sure he's in your lineup as well.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Predators. He's now up to 17 assists and 28 points through 63 games thus far, leaving him just one helper shy of matching his career high in that category.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will play on Sunday against the Predators. Through 59 games this season the defender has posted three goals and 15 points along with 106 blocks and 182 hits this season. Pretty good if you're in the right pool.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Russell picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, as he was able to break the 3-3 tie with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. He finished the game with one shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in 19:55 of ice time. Russell has seven points in 49 games this season. Oscar Klefbom, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse is set to make his long-awaited return to the ice on Sunday against the Predators after missing the last 35 games. Coach Todd McLellan has noted that he plans to ease the talented defender into the lineup, which means his minutes and matchups will be highly selected for. Be that as it may, you've got to start somewhere and this is as fine a place as any. Through 25 games this season he has three goals and five points along with 17 PIMs, 25 blocks and 60 blocks.

6 Matthew Benning Active

The Oilers activated Matthew Benning from I/R on Saturday in time for their match with Chicago. Expect him to play as well. In 41 games this season the rookie defender has posted two goals and 10 points in addition to 19 PIMs, 45 blocks and 74 hits.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will suit up on Wednesday night against Florida. He may skate alongside Brandon Davidson with Adam Larsson out with an undisclosed injury. Gryba has four points and 47 penalty minutes in 29 appearances this campaign.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Talbot turned in another strong performance tonight, as he helped guide his team to another victory. St. Louis scored their only goal in the first period and it came on the power play. The win improves Talbot's record to 32-18-7 on the season. He'll go into his next start with a 2.38 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage.