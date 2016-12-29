Player Page

Roster

Kyle Okposo | Winger | #21

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/16/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 218
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kyle Okposo picked up a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Okposo's power play goal in the second period gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at the time, while his assist on Jack Eichel's power play marker helped make it 3-2 for Buffalo. Unfortunately for the Sabres, Artem Anisimov was able to tie the game with just over two minutes remaining before Patrick Kane added the game-winner in overtime. Okposo has 12 goals and 15 assists in 37 games. He's now picked up at least one point in four straight games. Jan 5 - 11:47 PM
More Kyle Okposo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
36111425-2105800095.116
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007NYI9235321001115.133
2008NYI65182139-63694013165.109
2009NYI80193352-2334418014249.076
2010NYI38515203400500272.069
2011NYI79242145-154633002152.158
2012NYI4842024-23803000101.040
2013NYI71274269-951510004195.138
2014NYI60183351-812612002195.092
2015NYI79224264-451716004202.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3@ NYR101100000002.000
Dec 31@ BOS110110000004.250
Dec 29BOS1101-10100008.125
Dec 27@ DET1000-10000000.000
Dec 23@ NYI100000000002.000
Dec 22CAR1000-22000001.000
Dec 20@ FLA1000-10000001.000
Dec 17@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Dec 16NYI101100000002.000
Dec 13LA103330000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Justin Bailey
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 