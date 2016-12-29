Kyle Okposo | Winger | #21

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) will return to the Sabres' lineup on Thursday. In the end, O'Reilly only missed four games after undergoing surgery, which is very impressive. That being said, the plan is to limit his minutes and faceoff duties Thursday night, so keep that in mind should you decide to use him.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel is on a four-game point streak. Eichel scored a goal in the Sabres' 4-1 win over the Rangers Tuesday night. He has seven goals and 13 points in 16 contests in 2016-17.

3 Johan Larsson Sidelined

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Girgensons got the Sabres on the board with just 1:03 remaining in the game. Zach Bogosian and Sam Reinhart picked up the only assists on Buffalo's only goal. Girgensons has three goals and three assists in 33 games.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant is still looking for his first NHL goal. He has skated in 32 games with the Sabres this year to give him 72 total appearances. Grant has contributed six assists during that time, including three in 2016-17. Only two forwards have played more games without scoring; Gord Dwyer had no goals in 108 games and Tim Sestito went goalless in 101 matches.

6 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier is still battling the flu. With that in mind, Carrier isn't likely to play on Thursday. He has a goal and three points in 25 games in 2016-17.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. Kane's goal gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at the 19:21 mark of the first period. He's picked up three goals in his last four contests. The 25-year-old has nine goals and five assists in 26 games this season. Zemgus Girgensons, Jack Eichel and Justin Bailey also scored for the Sabres.

2 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Tyler Ennis is one of many players that will miss Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers due to injury. Joining Ennis (groin) are Dmitry Kulikov (lower back), Johan Larsson (wrist, elbow), Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy), and Cody McCormick (blood clots). Ennis has played in only 12 games this season, picking up two points. He has no fantasy value at this time. The Sabres do not have any 'healthy' scratches for their game tonight.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno ticked off all the boxes during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. Foligno picked up his fifth goal of the season, which gives him three points over his last four games to boot. He also notched two hits and three blocks as well in the effort. For the season Foligno has 12 points in 35 games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday nigiht. Franson is out with an undisclosed, though non-serious, injury. Through the first dozen games of the season for Deslauriers, who started the season on I/R, he has no points with 31 hits and an average of 8:19 of ice time.

5 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo picked up a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Okposo's power play goal in the second period gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at the time, while his assist on Jack Eichel's power play marker helped make it 3-2 for Buffalo. Unfortunately for the Sabres, Artem Anisimov was able to tie the game with just over two minutes remaining before Patrick Kane added the game-winner in overtime. Okposo has 12 goals and 15 assists in 37 games. He's now picked up at least one point in four straight games.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart stretched his point streak to five games with a helper during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. During the streak he has two goals and six points. Not too shabby at all for the 21-year-old who now has eight goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson picked up a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. He didn't have a point in his previous five outings. Unfortunately, he hasn't quite been able to rediscover his scoring touch in Buffalo, as he's up to just seven assists and 15 points in 35 games.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta netted his second goal of the week during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime over the Oilers. The Captain is now up to six goals and 11 points through 26 games this season. Not too shabby for the 37-year-old, all things considered.

5 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey got his first NHL goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. "It was pretty blown up. I don't think it's been like that since I got drafted and since the day I got called up last year for the first time," Bailey said of his cell phone. "A lot of texts, real positive tweets and I appreciate all the support from everybody." He skated with Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane in the match and remained on that combination during Wednesday's practice. Bailey has one point in 12 career NHL appearances.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen added another assist to his impressive total during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The marker gives him 22 assists and 25 points this season, and 90 points for his career. That 42-point plateau he hit last season seems sure to fall some time in February.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian got through his first game back from injury Saturday night without incident. Bogosian, who had missed 20 games with a knee injury, was on the ice for 21:17 and 22 shifts against the Islanders, most with Dmitry Kulikov. The veteran rearguard was minus one for the evening and took one shot on goal. If you have Bogosian on your fantasy team, he is now safe to activate.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov is apparently making progress in his recovery from a lingering back issue. "Seeing some improvement, seeing some good things and hopefully moving forward I'll get a better read on that situation when we get back," coach Dan Bylsma said. "But he's improving, which is a good sign for possibly getting back out on the ice." Kulikov has had a lower back injury since the preseason.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe is expected to play Thursday night. He skipped Wednesday's practice to receive some maintenance. McCabe had a plus-2 rating in nearly 21 minutes of ice time against the Rangers on Tuesday. He has contributed seven assists in 37 games this year.

5 Josh Gorges Sidelined

Josh Gorges (hip) won't play against Chicago on Thursday night. Not that the Sabres have a ton of depth behind the veteran defender, but they're not about to risk his health either.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson (lower body) will be back on Thursday. Franson missed three straight games due to the injury. He has a goal and eight points in 31 games in 2016-17.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk has been called up by the Buffalo Sabres. Falk had been sent down to the minors on Sunday. He has no points in two games with the Sabres this season.

8 Taylor Fedun Active

Taylor Fedun has been recalled by Buffalo. He could play Tuesday night if Josh Gorges isn't able to go. Gorges is probable to dress and if that turns out to be the case then Fedun will probably be scratched against the New York Rangers.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner got chewed up by the Bruins for the fourth time this season. He turned away 25 of 28 shots, including five of six on the kill as the Sabres fell 3-1 on Saturday. Lehner falls to 0-4 with 15 goals served up to the Bruins this season. He's 8-11-5 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.