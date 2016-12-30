Player Page

James van Riemsdyk | Winger | #25

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
College: New Hampshire
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
James van Riemsdyk had a piece of all three goals Saturday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a 5-3 game to the Montreal Canadiens.
Van Riemsdyk earned his 18th and 19th assists for the season on Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri’s second period goals respectively. He earned his 14th goal of the season at the 18:15 minute mark of the second to momentarily close the Leafs to within one of the Habs. He is now on a five-game streak in which he scored a point; his last three games have each produced multiple points. With 33, he closed to within two of Auston Matthews for the top of the team leaderboard. Matthews failed to score a point Saturday night. Jan 8 - 12:35 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
38131730-31626001106.123
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009PHI78152035-13043006173.087
2010PHI75211940153531004173.121
2011PHI43111324-12423001121.091
2012TOR48181432-72651003140.129
2013TOR80303161-95096223279.108
2014TOR82272956-3343910104248.109
2015TOR401415293654000129.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 6@ NJ102200020002.000
Jan 3@ WAS1022-20010006.000
Jan 1DET101100000000.000
Dec 29@ TB101100000002.000
Dec 28@ FLA100002000003.000
Dec 23@ ARI100000000002.000
Dec 22@ COL111222000002.500
Dec 19ANA1000-10000003.000
Dec 17PIT101110000002.000
Dec 15ARI100010000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
5Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Antoine Bibeau
 

 