Kyle Turris | Center | #7

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Turris will miss Wednesday's game due to a finger injury.
Turris wanted to play through the injury, but the Senators feel he needs time to heal. To that end, Ottawa is also considering keeping him on the sideline for the other two games on its current road trip on Thursday and Saturday. For Wednesday's game, the Senators might dress seven defensemen with Turris out. Mar 8 - 2:15 PM
Source: Dean Brown on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
64222244-44148005140.157
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007ARI3011-520100011.000
2008ARI6381220-15213800391.088
2010ARI6511142501601001116.095
2011OTT55121729103114002142.085
2012OTT4812172962436002118.102
2013OTT82263258223968215215.121
2014OTT82244064536412106215.112
2015OTT57131730-153235012122.107
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 6BOS100000000000.000
Mar 4CLM1000-10000001.000
Mar 2COL100002000003.000
Feb 27@ TB1101-10100004.250
Feb 26@ FLA110112000016.167
Feb 24@ CAR1000-20000003.000
Feb 21@ NJ110110000002.500
Feb 19WPG100000000002.000
Feb 18@ TOR103322000003.000
Feb 16@ NJ110110000002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Chris Neil
5Viktor Stalberg
6Tommy Wingels
7Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Chris Wideman
8Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 