C 1 Kyle Turris Sidelined

Kyle Turris will miss Wednesday's game due to a finger injury. Turris wanted to play through the injury, but the Senators feel he needs time to heal. To that end, Ottawa is also considering keeping him on the sideline for the other two games on its current road trip on Thursday and Saturday. For Wednesday's game, the Senators might dress seven defensemen with Turris out.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard tallied his 12th goal of 2016-17 in Monday's 4-2 win against Boston. He opened the scoring just 1:21 into the first period. Brassard didn't have a point in his previous five outings. Prior to that, he had a four-game point streak.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his first goal since Feb. 11 on Monday night. He ended his 10-game goalless drought when he tipped in a point shot by Dion Phaneuf. Pageau has contributed seven goals and 23 points in 64 matches this year.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly's scored a first period empty net goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. As the Stars controlled the puck on a delayed penalty, Jiri Hudler let a drop pass go by all of his teammates and into the empty net. Kelly got credited with his 5th goal as he was the last Senator to touch the puck before the Stars gained possession. Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone also scored for the Sens in the win.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman reached the 20-goal mark for a third straight year on Monday night. He also led all Senators forwards with 18:33 of ice time in the contest, while playing alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tom Pyatt in a checking role. "Hitting the 20 plateau feels nice," Hoffman said. "But there's a lot more too it, too. It shows the confidence the coach has in you. I have to change the way I play a little bit, chipping pucks in more than I usually would, but, if that's what gives the team the best chance to win, I'm happy to take that role." His goal came during a third-period power play opportunity.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith scored the game winning goal Saturday night as the Senators beat the Blue Jackets 3-2. Smith’s goal came at the 16:58 mark of the third and gave the Senators a 3-1 lead. This was his 16th goal of the season and it came as the Senators skated shorthanded. Sam Gagner responded 40 seconds later to keep the contest alive.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers. Dzingel's goals were both scored in the first period, and they were important ones too, as he tied the game 1-1 and 2-2. The Sens forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:34 of ice time. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 48 games this season.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Senators GM Pierre Dorion has spoken with Tom Pyatt's agent about a contract extension. Ottawa wants to re-sign pending UFAs Pyatt and Mike Condon rather than look to move them at the trade deadline. Pyatt has six goals and 17 points in 53 games this season and he has become a favorite of coach Guy Boucher because of his work ethic.

5 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) skated before practice on Wednesday. It was his first time back around the team since was ruled out for the rest of the season by doctors on Jan. 20. "It's great," coach Guy Boucher said. "He has had time to sit back and reflect. He looks good, feels good. To see him back, smiling and healthy, it's great to see." Unfortunately, his remains unclear because of post-concussion syndrome.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone is a go and will play Sunday against the Panthers. Adjust your lineup accordingly. He has 22 goals and 47 points in 56 games this season.

2 Bobby Ryan I.L.

Bobby Ryan is projected to miss a month's worth of action because of a broken finger. He was injured on a blocked a shot against Toronto on Saturday. Ryan didn't play on Sunday and he isn't expected to return until April.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows scored a goal and added an assist to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Boston Bruins 4-2 Monday night. Burrows scored two goals in his Ottawa debut in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday. Against Boston, he made it 4-2 for Ottawa and cemented the victory at 19:10 of the third period. It was his 12th goal of the season. He also collected his 12th assist of the season on the game-opening goal by Derick Brassard at 1:21 of the first period. Brassard also has 12 goals on the season. Jean-Gabriel Pageau increased Ottawa's lead to 2-0 with his seventh goal of the season at 3:25 of the first period. Mike Hoffman picked up his 20th goal of the campaign to give the Sens a 3-1 lead at 7:50 of the third. Two Ottawa defensemen - Dion Phaneuf and Erik Karlsson -- each had two assists. Phaneuf now has 18 assists; Karlsson, 47.

4 Chris Neil I.L.

Chris Neil's broken finger is expected to take "weeks" to heel. He was injured in a fight with Florida's Shawn Thornton last weekend. Neil has three points and 63 penalty minutes in 52 games this season.

5 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg says he's happy to be playing in a traditional hockey market. Stalberg, who was acquired by Ottawa before Wednesday's trade deadline, had been playing in Carolina since the start of the year. "It’s fun to be in a hockey town," Stalberg said. "It is different in Carolina. Just looking around the locker room with the media here, I think there’s probably more here than we had total there all year. It’s an exciting time and it’s fun to join a team that’s hunting for the playoffs." Expect him to continue playing a bottom-six role with the Senators down the stretch.

6 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels is good to go for Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. He left Sunday's match versus Winnipeg after a hit by Dustin Byfuglien. Wingels went through concussion protocol, but he is fine to play.

7 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico and Fredrick Claesson will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Thursday. DiDomenico was a sixth round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2007 had 10 goals and 38 points in 48 games with the SCL Tigers this season. Claesson has five points along with 21 blocks in 19 games.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson picked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 victory versus Boston. The Senators captain has been held off the scoresheet just two times over the last 12 games. Karlsson has three goals and 11 helpers during that span.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf may not have been 100 percent on Monday after battling the flu in the morning, but he made an impact in Ottawa's win over Boston. He logged nearly 20 minutes of playing time and registered two assists in a 4-2 victory. Phaneuf also posted three hits, one block and one shot. He has nine goals and 28 points in 64 games this campaign.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot will return to Ottawa's blue line against Toronto on Saturday night. With 50 games under his belt, Methot has posted eight helpers, 61 blocks and 114 hits.

4 Cody Ceci Active

The Ottawa Senators are one of the teams linked to Matt Duchene, but according to the Ottawa Citizen, they aren't willing to trade Cody Ceci to get it done. Ceci hasn't put up great offensive numbers this year, but he's a young and valuable piece of his team's defense. The 23-year-old is averaging over 23 minutes of ice time per game for the Sens this season. The fact that they don't want to trade him shows just how valuable he is to the organization.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

With his 17 penalty minutes Saturday night against the Blue Jackets, Mark Borowiecki now leads the NHL with 122. He passed Antoine Roussel, who will miss the next 6-8 weeks with an injury. The advantage of rostering Borowiecki in pools that value PIMs is that he is a defenseman, so the point differential between him and an average defenseman may not be as great as one between an enforcer forward and the average forward.

6 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Bruins. Jokipakka was acquired from the Flames on Wednesday, but he still hasn't suited up for his new team. He has one goal and five assists in 38 games this season. Chris DiDomenico will also watch the game from the press box, while Dion Phaneuf is a game-time decision because of an illness.

7 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

8 Fredrik Claesson Active

Frederik Claesson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against New Jersey. Claesson has five assists in 19 games this season. The young defenseman has sat in two of Ottawa's last three contests.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson will play between the pipes on Wednesday. Anderson will be going for his fifth straight start. He has a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage in 28 games this season.