Jakub Voracek | Winger | #93

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/15/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (7) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Jakub Voracek netted a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
Voracek scored both of his goals in the third period, as one was scored at even-strength and the other came on the power play. He finished the game with a minus-2 rating, seven shots on goal and one hit in 20:06 of ice time. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 24 assists in 40 games. Jan 4 - 10:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39112435-939211002129.085
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008CLM8092938114404001101.089
2009CLM81163450-72649001154.104
2010CLM80143246-32626002183.077
2011PHI781831491132011002190.095
2012PHI48222446-73589003129.171
2013PHI822339621122815002235.098
2014PHI822259811781122003221.100
2015PHI73114455-538122002213.052
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 1@ ANA1000-20000002.000
Dec 30@ SJ1000-10000001.000
Dec 28@ STL1000-10000003.000
Dec 22@ NJ1000-10000000.000
Dec 21WAS101110000003.000
Dec 19NAS101100000006.000
Dec 17@ DAL1000-20000002.000
Dec 14@ COL1011-17000002.000
Dec 11@ DET100000000003.000
Dec 10DAL113410030002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Boyd Gordon
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 