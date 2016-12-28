Jakub Voracek | Winger | #93

All Positions

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals. Giroux tied the game at two with his late second period-goal. He finished the game with a game-high eight shots on goal and two hits in 21:30 of ice time. Giroux failed to convert on his shootout attempt, but teammate Wayne Simmonds eventually scored the winner in the fourth round. Giroux has 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier scored his sixth goal of the season in the Flyers 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim Sunday. Couturier returned to action three games ago after a 16 game absence due to a sprained MCL. He has nine points this season in 23 games. Couturier could have tied things up in the shootout but he missed in the fifth round while Corey Perry scored to give the Ducks the win. Couturier is a better hockey player than fantasy one and really should not be on a team unless it is a very deep league.

3 Boyd Gordon Active

Boyd Gordon will tag in for Travis Konecny against the Sharks on Friday. This will be Gordon's second game over the last eight, including tonight. The veteran pivot has a goal and not much else to his credit in 10 games so far this season.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins, Boyd Gordon and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Ducks on Sunday. Of the three only Cousins has picked up much playing time, and fantasy value. Through 34 games he's posted 10 points with 21 PIMs and 34 hits. Well more than Gordon and Schultz combined in every respect.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov was a late scratch on Wednesday for the Flyers. Boyd Gordon dressed instead as the Flyers scratched the 6-foot-2 Russian winger. He's scored three goals and four points in the 28 games he's played.

LW 1 Matt Read Active

Matt Read was pointless in his first game back from an oblique muscle pull. Read had been out of action since December 4 and may have been able to return earlier but back spasms set him back a bit. He has six goals and 10 points in 28 games thus far and is a fringe fantasy player in deep leagues at this time.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Schenn's power play goal in the third period ended Philadelphia's 0-for-17 slump on the man-advantage. He also helped set up Wayne Simmonds' goal in the first period. Schenn has 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 games this season.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny scored his first goal in 22 games on Sunday versus the Ducks. The Flyers fell 5-4 in a shootout, but Konecny's goal was a boost after spending the last game as a healthy scratch watching from the press box. The 19-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance this season, with five goals and 19 points through the first 38 games of his career.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl (lower body) is available Friday. Raffl didn't play in Wednesday's contest due to the ailment. Look for him to play alongside Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek netted a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Voracek scored both of his goals in the third period, as one was scored at even-strength and the other came on the power play. He finished the game with a minus-2 rating, seven shots on goal and one hit in 20:06 of ice time. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 24 assists in 40 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Simmonds scored the game's first goal to give the Flyers the lead just 3:25 into the game. His assist on Brayden Schenn's third-period goal restored Philadelphia's one-goal lead (3-2), but the Flyers fell apart after that. Simmonds finished the game with a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal and four hits in 21:12 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 14 assists in 2016-17.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had an assist and a team-leading 4:07 shorthanded minutes during Europe's 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic on Monday. Team Europe has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the early part of the World Cup and Bellemare has played a meaningful role in that. He also found the back of the net in Europe's 3-0 victory over Team USA on Saturday. Bellemare, who was born in France, had seven goals and 14 points in 74 contests with Philadelphia last season.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Mark Streit I.L.

Mark Streit (shoulder) has been moved to the long-term injured reserve list. The Flyers put Streit on the LTIR to stay cap compliant while activating Michal Neuvirth from a knee injury. Streit hasn't played since Dec. 11.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday. He missed Sunday's win over Detroit because of a swollen right hand. Gostisbehere had an assist in four straight games before he was forced out of the lineup. The offensive defender has four goals and 16 points in 29 contests.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will actually get to play Wednesday night. He has been a healthy scratch for the past 21 games and 27 of the past 30, but he will get to suit up against St. Louis. Brandon Manning will head to the press box instead.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Watch out Anaheim, Radko Gudas is back on Philadelphia's blue line. Through 28 games for the Flyers this season the physical defender has posted 10 points with 43 PIMs, 70 blocks, and 113 hits. Pretty elite stuff if you're in the right pool.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Monday. Provorov has three goals and 15 points in 34 games this season. He's tied for second place among defensemen in the rookie scoring race.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning will tag in for Radko Gudas against the Sharks on Friday. In 32 games this season the 26-year-old Manning has posted three goals and nine points along with 27 PIMs, 30 blocks, and 64 hits.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason allowed four goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Mason allowed just one goal through two periods, but the Rangers exploded for four goals, including an empty netter, in the third frame. Mason has dropped five in a row (0-4-1) and his record now falls to 14-13-5 in 2016-17. He'll enter his next appearance with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage.