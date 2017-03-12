Sam Gagner | Winger | #89

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky picked up a goal shorthanded in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Dubinsky picked up the loose puck and fired the puck passed Murray for his 12th career shorthanded goal. Dubinsky has picked up three goals and six points in his last four games against the Penguins and the Blue Jackets will be hoping he can continue his strong player against Pittsburgh for their likely first round playoff matchup. Dubinsky has 12 goals and 41 points in 77 games this season.

2 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg picked up his third helper over his last four games during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Mark it now 46 assists and 59 points during the youngster's breakout campaign. He had 40 points all of last year.

3 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson moved up the depth chart on Sunday as he took over for the injured Alexander Wennberg. Wennberg suffered what may be a concussion on Saturday and was unable to play on Sunday so Karlsson played alongside Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno. The line was held off the scoresheet but it should give Karlsson, who has six goals and 24 points in 70 games, a bit of a boost in fantasy value.

4 Lukas Sedlak Sidelined

Lukas Sedlak (upper body) is considered week-to-week. He was injured last Friday against Chicago. Based on that, Sedlak likely won't be back before the start of the playoffs.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner scored his 18th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Now through 81 games this season the youngster has 33 points.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Saad scored both of his goals in the second period (just over five minutes apart). The Blue Jackets forward finished the game with a game-high six shots on goal in 19:40 of ice time. Saad has 24 goals and 53 points in 80 games this season. Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner also found the back of the net for Columbus.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell collected an assist during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Mark it now 24-helpers and 37-points for the veteran winger. It's his second straight season of diminishing returns.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. Calvert has missed some time because of an oblique injury, but he still hasn't found the back of the net since Feb. 15. He has just nine goals and four assists in 62 games. Lauri Korpikoski will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson has been quiet lately with a goal and no assists in his last nine games. Atkinson's slump is made more noticeable by the fact that Columbus as a team has been struggling offensively lately. "It is pretty frustrating we can’t score more than one goal, but I really don’t know what it is," said Atkinson. "I really don’t have an answer." The Blue Jackets are on a four-game losing streak with three games remaining in their regular season schedule. It would be helpful for morale if they finish strong, but the big thing is for them to find their scoring touch in the first round of the playoffs.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno picked up a helper in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Mark it now 25 assists and 51 points for the Captain. Though not quite the 31-goal and 73-point campaign from two seasons ago, it's quite the turnaround from the 12-goal and 37-point season he had in 2015-16.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner set a new career high in points during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Gagner reached the 50-point mark for the first time today by notching his 32nd helper of the season. Pretty good for a player just looking to stick around in the NHL this season.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski is projected to be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Unfortunately, Korpikoski has seen just eight games of action with the Blue Jackets, and he's yet to pick up his any points. Suffice it to say, he has no fantasy value.

5 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson scored his 16th goal of the season during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The rookie is now up to 27 points this season through 66 games this season. Which won't win him the Calder Trophy, but certainly amounts to a quality first campaign.

6 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand will get back in the lineup Tuesday. He missed six games after he was hurt against Toronto on Mar. 22. Bjorkstrand has six goals and 11 points in 22 games this season.

7 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been selected as Upper Arlington High School's hockey coach. Clarkson is on a seven-year, $36,750,000 contract that runs through the 2019-20 campaign, but he hasn't been able to play since March 11, 2016 and the chances of him being able to resume his NHL career are low. He wasn't able to pass his physical in September and hasn't skated with the Blue Jackets at all in 2016-17. He is still seeing a back specialist though.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones posted his 12th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Now through 75 games this season the young stud defender has 42 points.

2 Zach Werenski Sidelined

Zach Werenski (upper body) is expected to miss Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. Werenski sustained what's believed to be a shoulder injury during Sunday's game. He's been termed as day-to-day, but he's reportedly unlikely to return before the end of the regular season.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Johnson let a perfect wrister go from the top of the circle and beat Cam Ward for his 4th goal of the year. Johnson is now up to 21 points in 76 games with a plus-20 rating. With the season winding down, he appears to have clinched his first career season with a positive rating in the plus- category. He's only worth owning in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Ryan Murray Sidelined

Ryan Murray remains sidelined with a broken hand and his return isn't believed to be imminent. The Blue Jackets took Murray off the IR list in late March, but he didn't resume playing despite the paper move. Murray's last game was on March 11. At this point it's looking like Murray might not be ready for the start of the playoffs, but we'll have to wait and see.

5 David Savard Active

David Savard picked up the 21st point of his campaign during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils. It was the 16th helper of the season for him. He needs just four more for his third straight season with at least 20 assists.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington and Lauri Korpikoski will be scratched against Chicago on Friday. Harrington has picked up just three points with 17 hits and 20 blocks in 18 games this season. While Korpikoski has been relegated to the bench with just seven games of action and no points since joining Columbus.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey skated alongside Ryan Murray during Thursday's practice. Quincey is projected to make his Blue Jackets' debut on Thursday after being acquired at the trade deadline. Markus Nutivaara might be a healthy scratch as a result of Quincey's inclusion.

8 Gabriel Carlsson Active

Gabriel Carlsson will make his NHL debut on Saturday against Philadelphia. The 20-year-old Carlsson has one assist in three games with AHL Cleveland, after posting four points in 40 games for Linkopings HC of the Swedish League. He's expected to pair with Seth Jones.

9 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara will likely see some power-play ice time on the Blue Jackets' second unit on Tuesday. Nutivaara is getting the opportunity because Zach Werenski has sustained an upper-body injury. Nutivaara has two goals and seven points in 62 games this season, but he's only been averaging 12:59 minutes per contest so those minimal offensive numbers are understandable.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky dropped his fourth straight on Saturday, 4-2 to the Flyers. He stopped just 20 of 24 shots, and just three of four on the kill The loss drops his record to 41-17-5 with a 2.06 GAA and a .931 save percentage.