Sam Gagner | Winger | #89

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (6) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Sam Gagner set a new career high in points during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Gagner reached the 50-point mark for the first time today by notching his 32nd helper of the season. Pretty good for a player just looking to stick around in the NHL this season. Apr 8 - 4:47 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
791831491020810001175.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007EDM79133649-2123412001135.096
2008EDM76162541-15165001156.103
2009EDM68152641-833611001170.088
2010EDM68152742-173736102138.109
2011EDM7518294753666000149.121
2012EDM48142438-623411021113.124
2013EDM67102737-294116011143.070
2014PHO81152641-282866001183.082
2015PHI5388164252100286.093
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 6WPG100000000005.000
Apr 4@ PIT100000000004.000
Apr 2WAS102210000001.000
Mar 31@ CHI101100000003.000
Mar 30@ CAR101110000001.000
Mar 28BUF100000000002.000
Mar 25PHI100000000002.000
Mar 23@ WAS100000000002.000
Mar 22TOR101100000001.000
Mar 19@ NJ100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Alexander Wennberg
3William Karlsson
4Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Sam Gagner
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Josh Anderson
6Oliver Bjorkstrand
7David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Zach Werenski
3Jack Johnson
4Ryan Murray
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Kyle Quincey
8Gabriel Carlsson
9Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 