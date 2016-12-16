Logan Couture | Center | #39

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton netted his third goal of the season on Monday and it was another empty netter. All of Thornton's goals have been scored on an empty net so far this season. He's also in a four-way tie for the league lead in empty-net markers. The last time he scored against a goaltender was on April 7, 2016 in a contest versus Winnipeg. On a more positive note, Thornton does have 24 assists in 44 games this season.

2 Logan Couture Sidelined

Logan Couture won't play Wednesday due to an illness. "Just came down with a little bit of a bug. Played through it last game," coach Peter DeBoer said. "Just didn't feel like, one, he'd be able to play, and two, that we'd travel and expose him to the rest of the group. So he's at home, and we've called up [Ryan] Carpenter and he'll play." Consider Couture as day-to-day for the time being.

3 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter has rejoined the San Jose Sharks. According to the AHL Transaction page, Carpenter has been recalled to the NHL after he was sent down on Monday. He has one goal in three contests with the Sharks.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Michael Haley and Tim Heed will be scratched against the Red Wings on Saturday. Through 26 games this season the veteran enforcer has posted 47 PIMs and 63 hits while averaging 8:08 of ice time per match. Heed meanwhile will have to wait a bit longer to make his NHL debut.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored and assisted on another but it wasn't enough as the Sharks blew two leads in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. That's four points in his last four games for the 37-year-old who can still be effective at the NHL level. He added four shots on goal in just over 16 and a half minutes of ice-time. That's 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points 39 games. Joel Ward also scored and picked up an assist while Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi scored the other goals.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has netted four goals in the last eight games. He potted two goals, including the overtime winner, against Edmonton on Friday before the holiday break. Labanc skated on a line with Logan Couture, who assisted on both markers, and Mikkel Boedker in the contest. If he can build some chemistry with Couture then it could make him an attractive waiver option.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker saw second line time with Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc Saturday. The Sharks were shutout so Boedker did not hit the scoresheet but he has looked very good this past week with four goals and an assist in his previous three games. He has only six goals and 13 points this season but certainly appears to be coming out of his season long funk.

4 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Tomas Hertl (knee) partook in an optional skate Sunday and hopes to be able to participate in full contact drills shortly. Hertl was injured on November 17 and has not played since as he underwent knee surgery just before Thanksgiving. The talented winger had four goals and nine points in 17 games before his injury. "Every day its better and stronger. Now it’s almost full practices. Next week hopefully, full practices with contact," Hertl said. "We’ll see next week if I can start more pushing, more battles. It’s mostly coming back pretty fast now. I feel pretty good. I don’t want to skate anymore. I’m over it. I want to just play. It’s more fun than just skating (alone) on the ice and with no pucks and no goalie on the ice."

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson was on the top line during Wednesday's morning skate. He is projected to play with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton against Los Angeles. Patrick Marleau moved to center the second line between Mikkel Boedker and Kevin Labanc because of an illness to Logan Couture.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski registered assist in the Sharks' 3-2 loss to Calgary. Pavelski extended his point streak to four games. He has 15 goals and 39 points in 42 contests this season.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward picked up a goal and assisted on another in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. It's just his second multi-point game of the season for Ward who saw time on the top power-play unit in an obvious attempt to get him going offensively. That's just 12 points in 37 games for Ward. Brent Burns added two assists while Patrick Marleau also had a multi-point night.

3 Joonas Donskoi I.L.

Joonas Donskoi (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. He hasn't played since Jan. 11 because of an upper-body injury and there was talk about him not coming back before the All-Star break.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels will tag in for Joonas Donskoi against the Blues on Saturday night. The veteran winger Wingels has picked up seven points along with 53 hits in 31 games so far this season. Meanwhile the talented youngster Donskoi has posted just 14 points along in 41 games.

5 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow has been recalled by the Sharks. He picked up three assists in 14 NHL games last season. Goodrow has 12 goals and 19 points in 31 matches with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL in 2016-17.

6 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored a goal and registered an assist in the Sharks' 5-2 victory against Winnipeg. That doubled Meier's career points total. Joel Ward and Chris Tierney also finished the contest with a goal and an assist each. Joe Thornton and Brent Burns accounted for the Sharks' other two markers.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns scored one goal and had an assist in a 3-2 losing effort by the San Jose Sharks to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. This was the fourth straight game in which the defenseman scored multiple points in a game and the 13th time this season. The Sharks have lost two of the four games when he had multiple points. With 166 shots on goal for the season and 44 points, he has been extremely productive in both victory and defeat.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic earned two assists in his return to the lineup Tuesday night. Vlasic had a plus-3 rating in 25:44 of ice time after missing four games due to facial fractures. He is ready to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin doesn't want to hear about this game-time decision stuff. If the veteran blue liner has it his way, he'll be in Saturday's match with the Blues. Which, if we know anything about athletes, means he's overwhelmingly likely to play tonight. So, expect him to. Martin has picked up three goals and 15 points along with 21 blocks and 65 hits in 41 games this season.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo I.L.

Dylan DeMelo will be sidelined for eight weeks with a broken wrist. DeMelo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. He underwent successful surgery on Thursday. He has a goal and four points in 14 contests this season.

7 David Schlemko Active

After taking part in the morning skate, David Schlemko is set to play in Saturday's match with the Blues. The veteran defender has yet to suit up since the calendar turned to 2017. However through 30 game this season he has eight points along with 22 hits and 44 blocks.

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed has been called up by the San Jose Sharks. He is back in the NHL after he was sent down Monday. Heed has suited up in one game with the Sharks this year.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 victory against Winnipeg on Monday. Jones was just 2:36 minutes away from a shutout, but the Jets scored a pair of late goals to spoil that. Nevertheless, this ends Jones' run of four straight games where he allowed at least three goals.