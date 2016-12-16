Player Page

Logan Couture | Center | #39

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/28/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (9) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Logan Couture won't play Wednesday due to an illness.
"Just came down with a little bit of a bug. Played through it last game," coach Peter DeBoer said. "Just didn't feel like, one, he'd be able to play, and two, that we'd travel and expose him to the rest of the group. So he's at home, and we've called up [Ryan] Carpenter and he'll play." Consider Couture as day-to-day for the time being. Jan 18 - 2:53 PM
Source: CSN Bay Area
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4414132701071001119.118
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009SJ 25549461000142.119
2010SJ 793224561841104008253.126
2011SJ 803134652161115205245.127
2012SJ 482116377475015151.139
2013SJ 65233154212049226233.099
2014SJ 82274067-612618204263.103
2015SJ 52152136220510004137.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 16WPG100000000004.000
Jan 14STL1000-10000002.000
Jan 11@ CAL110100100002.500
Jan 10@ EDM110110000002.500
Jan 7DET100000000001.000
Jan 5MIN1011-10000002.000
Jan 3LA110100000002.500
Dec 31@ LA100010000005.000
Dec 30PHI100000000001.000
Dec 27@ ANA101100000001.000
Dec 23EDM102210000001.000
Dec 20CAL100000000003.000
Dec 18@ CHI1000-30000006.000
Dec 16@ MON100002000002.000
Dec 14@ OTT101120000001.000
Dec 13@ TOR100000000002.000
Dec 10CAR110100000002.500
Dec 9@ ANA101100000000.000
Dec 7OTT1101-101000011.000
Dec 2MON100006000002.000
Nov 30@ LA121330000014.500
Nov 29ARI101100010003.000
Nov 26ANA110100100002.500
Nov 25NYI1000-10000001.000
Nov 23CHI110100100003.333
Nov 21NJ110110100004.250
Nov 19@ ARI100000000004.000
Nov 17@ STL110110000005.200
Nov 15@ CAR100000000002.000
Nov 12@ TB100000000003.000
Nov 10@ FLA110110000004.250
Nov 8@ WAS101110000004.000
Nov 5PIT1000-20000003.000
Nov 3CAL1000-10000004.000
Nov 1@ ARI1000-10000006.000
Oct 29NAS101100000003.000
Oct 27CLM100000000004.000
Oct 25ANA1000-10000004.000
Oct 22@ DET100000000002.000
Oct 20@ PIT101100000001.000
Oct 18@ NYI1000-10000003.000
Oct 17@ NYR1101-10100003.333
Oct 15@ CLM101110000003.000
Oct 12LA111212100002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Ryan Carpenter
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Kevin Labanc
3Mikkel Boedker
4Tomas Hertl
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Barclay Goodrow
6Timo Meier
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 