C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Don't be surprised if coach Barry Trotz switches his first two centers on Monday. Trotz may want to give the Maple Leafs a different look and kick-start his Capitals who are not scoring so Evgeny Kuznetsov could center Alex Ovechkin with Nicklas Backstrom, the club's leading scorer in the regular season, moving down to the second unit. Stay tuned.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov notched one goal and one assist in 12 postseason matches last year. He has generated just nine points in 26 career playoff appearances. Kuznetsov also struggled down the stretch this campaign with six points in the last 13 contests. The Capitals will be a much tougher team to handle if Kuznetsov heats up on the second line in the playoffs.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller is slated to play in his 500th NHL game Wednesday night. Eller has been productive lately with 17 points in the last 23 matches. He has generated 177 career points in his previous 499 appearances.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle reached a new personal milestone during Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He scored his 11th goal which gave him 21 points for the season, both are new personal bests.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin's point streak has reached three games, as the Capitals beat the Bruins 3-1 on Saturday. He recorded has recorded an assist in each of those three games, but he's also on a six-game goal scoring drought. He has 33 goals and 69 points in 81 games this season.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored his 24th goal of the season as the Capitals beat the Bruins 3-1 on Saturday. Johansson has 58 points in 81 games in 2016-17. He's topped his previous career-high of 20 goals set in 2014-15 and has shattered his old personal best of 47 points.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 win over Columbus on Sunday. Burakovsky has 12 goals and 34 points in 60 contests this season. T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen also found the back of the net for the Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller, and Kevin Shattenkirk each registered an assist.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored two goals, including the game winner, in a 4-1 victory by the Capitals over the Coyotes. Winnik was coming off a seven-game streak without a single point. This was only the fourth time this season that he had a multi-point game and the second time he scored two goals.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

The Capitals will rest TJ Oshie on Sunday against Florida. His regular season ends with a career-high of 33 goals plus 56 points in 68 games.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 3-2 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Williams has a reputation for being a big-game player and he definitely came through tonight. The Capitals got off to a shaky start, as they found themselves down 2-0 in the first period. But thanks to two goals from Williams, the Caps were able to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra frame, Tom Wilson was able to net the game-winning goal for the Capitals. Williams finished the game with a plus-1 rating and six shots on goal in 19:42 of ice time. The Caps will host Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday night.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson scored the game-winning goal in the Capitals' 3-2 overtime win against Toronto on Thursday. Wilson was certainly the unlikely hero after he recorded seven goals and 19 points in 82 regular season contests. That was his first career playoff goal in 29 postseason games.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly is projected to return to action in Game 1 on Thursday against Toronto. Connolly is slated to skate to the left of Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky on the team's third line. He posted a career-best 15 goals along with 23 points in 66 games this season.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will indeed return to action in Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday. He'll pair back with Karl Alzner as well. Carlson posted nine goals and 37 points in 72 games this season.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk had one assist and nine shots on goal in Game 1 versus Toronto. The Capitals won the match by a 3-2 score in overtime. Shattenkirk logged 22:00 of ice time in the contest. His arrival from St. Louis has given Washington a game-breaker on the back end as well as some much-needed defensive depth.

3 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen will be rested on Sunday against Florida. Through 78 games this season he posted five goals and 39 points along with 93 blocks and 147 hits.

4 Karl Alzner Sidelined

Karl Alzner (upper body) won't suit up in Game 3 against Toronto on Monday night. Alzner was supposed to be a game-time decision, but the Caps made the announcement on their Twitter account right before the pre-game warmup started. Nate Schmidt will take Alzner's spot in the lineup.

5 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik is probable for Tuesday's match versus Calgary. He received some maintenance Monday and didn't skate on Monday after he was banged up on Saturday against Tampa Bay.

6 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored in Washington's 2-1 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams failed to score in the first two periods, but they each managed to find the back of the net early in the third. Seth Jones opened the scoring for Columbus, while Orlov tied the game at one with his sixth goal of the 2016-17 season. In the shootout, it was T.J. Oshie who scored the game-winning goal for the Capitals. Orlov finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 19:52 of ice time. He has 31 points in 73 games this season.

7 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt is a possibility to play in Game 3 at Toronto on Monday night. He was paired with John Carlson during the morning skate and will get the nod to make his series debut if Karl Alzner isn't available. The iron-man defender is listed as a game-time decision after he missed the morning skate for maintenance.

8 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will serve as a healthy scratch in Game 3 against Toronto on Monday night. Karl Alzner (upper body) is out of the lineup, but the Capitals have opted to replace him with Nate Schmidt. Chorney had one goal and four assists in 18 games during the regular season. He still hasn't suited up in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Paul Carey will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby is expected to be between the pipes for Game 3 against Toronto on Monday night. The two teams are playing in Toronto after splitting the first two games of the series in Washington. Holtby gave up four goals in Saturday's double overtime loss to Leafs in Game 2. He has a 2.29 goals-against-average and a .932 save percentage this postseason.