Karl Alzner | Defenseman | #27

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 219
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Karl Alzner (upper body) won't suit up in Game 3 against Toronto on Monday night.
Alzner was supposed to be a game-time decision, but the Caps made the announcement on their Twitter account right before the pre-game warmup started. Nate Schmidt will take Alzner's spot in the lineup. Apr 17 - 6:37 PM
Source: Washington Capitals PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
823101323280000081.037
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008WAS30145-120000031.032
2009WAS21055-280000016.000
2010WAS822101214240000064.031
2011WAS821161712290100056.018
2012WAS48145-6140000039.026
2013WAS8221618-7260102195.021
2014WAS825162114200000072.069
2015WAS824172114260000175.053
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9FLA100000000001.000
Apr 8@ BOS100020000001.000
Apr 5NYR100002000000.000
Apr 4@ TOR100032000002.000
Apr 2@ CLM1000-10000001.000
Mar 31@ ARI1000-20000001.000
Mar 29@ COL100000000002.000
Mar 28@ MIN100000000000.000
Mar 25ARI100000000001.000
Mar 23CLM100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Matt Niskanen
4Karl Alzner
5Brooks Orpik
6Dmitry Orlov
7Nate Schmidt
8Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 