Brandon Sutter | Center | #20

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 191
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (11) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Sutter (groin) is hoping to make his return on Sunday.
It would be Sutter's first game since Nov. 24. Apparently he had been told that it would likely take him six-to-eight weeks to recover, which would mean that he's returning roughly when he expected. Jan 11 - 3:38 PM
Source: Canucks.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
23246040002043.047
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008CAR50156-1160000057.018
2009CAR72211940-1255003168.125
2010CAR82141529132512013145.097
2011CAR82171532-32121300171.099
2012PIT4811819343100582.134
2013PIT81131326-91223301144.090
2014PIT8021123361432404180.117
2015VAN20549321010245.111
2016VAN81171734-201244001160.106
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 9@ WAS000000000000.000
Jan 7@ MON000000000000.000
Jan 6@ TOR000000000000.000
Jan 2ANA000000000000.000
Dec 30LA000000000000.000
Dec 28CHI000000000000.000
Dec 23STL000000000000.000
Dec 21@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 19MON000000000000.000
Dec 17CAL000000000000.000

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
6Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
6Nikolay Goldobin
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
3Thatcher Demko
 

 