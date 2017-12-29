Brandon Sutter | Center | #20

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin extended his point streak to three games on Tuesday. Sedin recorded an assist in the Canucks' 3-1 loss to Washington. He has two goals and 29 points in 43 contests this season. That's pretty solid given that his playing time has declined this season to about 15:30 minutes per game.

2 Bo Horvat Sidelined

Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations Trevor Linden said Bo Horvat is getting x-rays done today and a return around the All-Star Game is likely. The All-Star game will take place on January 29th this season, giving Horvat about a four-week timeline. He has 20 points in 28 games this season and the Canucks must be itching to get back their talented center. Get ready to scoop him up in fantasy leagues by the end of the month.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd will make his Vancouver debut on Saturday night. Dowd was acquired from Los Angeles recently for Jordan Subban. He might center the third line of the Canucks, which would put him alongside Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored Vancouver's lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Calgary on Sunday night. Alexander Edler and Henrik Sedin had the helpers on his power-play marker. Granlund has found the back of the net three times in the last two games. He has seven goals and nine points in 33 games.

5 Brandon Sutter I.L.

Brandon Sutter (groin) is hoping to make his return on Sunday. It would be Sutter's first game since Nov. 24. Apparently he had been told that it would likely take him six-to-eight weeks to recover, which would mean that he's returning roughly when he expected.

6 Michael Chaput Active

The Canucks have recalled Michael Chaput from the Utica Comets of the AHL. With injuries to Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Sven Baertschi, the Canucks have been a little thin up front. Chaput has registered 16 points in 23 games with the Comets and has scored five goals on the power play.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored the Vancouver Canucks' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Sedin's now scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Alas, the Canucks only got one goal in the game. Sedin now has 10 goals and 28 points in 43 games this season.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson seems to have turned the corner from a disastrous 2016-17 season with 11 points in his first 15 games this season. We pushed him to go after the puck harder — which he has done," said Canucks head coach Travis Green. "He has put himself in positions and in good spots a lot of time and is playing good hockey right now." Eriksson’s 24 points last year were the lowest since his rookie season, but is currently well on pace to break the 50-point plateau again.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi (broken jaw) will return to the lineup on Sunday night versus Montreal. Baertschi will play alongside Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin in the contest. He has been sidelined since Dec. 9 because of fractured jaw. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 18 points in 30 games this year.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

The Vancouver Canucks have decided to scratch Brendan Gaunce tonight vs. the Washington Capitals. Gaunce, a former first round pick has only two points in 26 games this season. He's developed a defensive game but likely won't live up to his first round draft status. Derrick Pouliot will also be scratched.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser will represent the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 All-Star Game. Boeser is the only member of the rookie class to earn an All-Star nod. It helps that he's a member of the Canucks, who didn't have a lot of great options for their representative, but Boeser is still deserving of the honor. He has 22 goals and 40 points in 40 games, which is an impressive statsline at any age.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek had a hand in all five goals scored by the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Vanek scored two goals and assisted on three others, one from Brock Boeser and two from Sam Gagner in the 5-2 win. Vanek now has 12 goals and 28 points in 38 games this season.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner opened the scoring in Tuesday's game at Calgary with a power-play goal in the first period. Gagner has two goals on the season, but coming on the man advantage. He also chipped in with five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 17:30 of ice time. Gagner is off to a bit of a slow start, but he sees plenty of time on the power play for the Canucks and he has the scoring touch to pick up points in bunches. For now, however, his fantasy appeal is limited to deeper pools.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen (illness) is back at practice after missing yesterday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Virtanen has nine points in 35 games this season and should be fully recovered in time for Saturday's all-Canadian matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

6 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin scored a goal in the Canucks' 4-3 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. It was Goldobin's second goal and fourth point in 10 games this season. Nic Dowd and Troy Stecher netted Vancouver's other two goals. Ben Hutton registered two assists in the losing effort.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler seems to be rounding into form. Elder had missed the first month of the season with an MCL sprain and took a while to get going. However, in his last nine games Edler has registered five points, which is very acceptable for a defenseman. If Edler is a free agent in your fantasy league, consider picking him up.

2 Chris Tanev Sidelined

Chris Tanev (mouth) won't be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Tanev might be available to return on Friday versus Columbus. He was hit in the mouth by a puck on Saturday against Toronto.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto recorded two assists in the Canucks' 5-2 win over Pittsburgh Wednesday night. Del Zotto hadn't recorded a point in his prior six contests. He now has a goal and nine points in 22 games in 2017-18. He's been getting plenty of playing time with Vancouver, including some power-play minutes, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up with around 30 points.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. He worked out on the fourth pairing Saturday morning, which is not a good sign. Hutton, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, has not played very good hockey this season. Make sure bench him if you have not already done so.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (undisclosed) returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks, and he finished scoreless with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit across 16:33 of ice time. Stecher had been dealing with a knee injury for most of December, but he was able to return on New Year's Eve only to suffer an undisclosed injury after a hard hit against the Kings. He didn't appear to show any ill effects of his injuries in this one, finishing the game. If you normally depend upon him in deeper fantasy leagues, it appears safe to plug him back into the active lineup.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks visit the New York Islanders. Biega has just two assists in 15 games so far this season with the Canucks. He has just one goal at the NHL level, scored back in his rookie campaign in 2014-2015. Sitting alongside him in the press box will be forward Nikolay Goldobin and injured defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot was scoreless with a minus-5 rating in Wednesday's 7-1 loss against the visiting Predators. Pouliot is scoreless with a minus-8 rating in four games since his career-high three-point night back on Dec. 5 against the Hurricanes. He is scoreless in nine of his past 10 games and is best left to the waiver wire in all but the very deepest fantasy pools.

8 Erik Gudbranson Active

Erik Gudbranson will indeed play Tuesday night. Gudbranson is ready to play for first time since Nov. 22 after recovering from an upper-body injury. Ben Hutton will head to the press box to make room for Gudbranson.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Markstrom has now just one win in his last seven starts for the struggling Canucks. The goaltender's record falls to 10-14-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

2 Anders Nilsson Active

Anders Nilsson made 40 saves on 44 shots, but his teammates were unable to provide much offense in a 5-2 loss on Sunday. On the second half of a back-to-back, Montreal's mediocre offense feasted on a tired Canucks squad, despite Nilsson's best efforts to give his team a chance. Nilsson falls to 6-7-1 this season with a 3.57 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.