Player Page

Roster

Kevin Shattenkirk | Defenseman | #22

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (14) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kevin Shattenkirk scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Shattenkirk cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 late in the second period and he also helped set up Alexander Steen's power play goal early in the third period to make it 3-3. The Blues defenseman has four points in his last three contests. He has nine goals and 30 points in 45 games. It'll be interesting to see what the Blues will do with the pending unrestricted free agent. If they're unable to re-sign him, they could trade him before the deadline. Jan 17 - 11:08 PM
More Kevin Shattenkirk Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4482028-103361000086.093
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010STL7293443-436312002108.083
2011STL81934432060513012178.051
2012STL48518232202700084.060
2013STL81103545138719015188.053
2014STL56836441952421001135.059
2015STL72143044-1451620011180.078
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 15@ ANA1000-10000003.000
Jan 14@ SJ102212010001.000
Jan 12@ LA100000000001.000
Jan 10BOS1000-20000001.000
Jan 7DAL102202010002.000
Jan 5CAR1000-30000001.000
Jan 2CHI100020000003.000
Dec 30NAS100002000003.000
Dec 28PHI1101-10100005.200
Dec 22@ TB1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 