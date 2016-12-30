Player Page

Max Pacioretty | Winger | #67

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (22) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision Tuesday night after he was hurt during Montreal's morning skate.
He had to be helped off the ice after took a shot from Shea Weber off his right foot. Jan 3 - 1:51 PM
Source: Arpon Basu on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3715153062643114107.140
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008MON343811-3271200057.053
2009MON5231114-5200300074.041
2010MON37141024-13971002112.125
2011MON7933326525649005286.115
2012MON4415243982848000163.092
2013MON733921608351071011270.144
2014MON803730673832743210302.123
2015MON82303464-103489106303.099
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31@ PIT1000-10000003.000
Dec 29@ FLA111210100007.143
Dec 28@ TB1011-20010001.000
Dec 23@ CLM100002000002.000
Dec 22MIN1101-220010011.000
Dec 20ANA1101-12100003.333
Dec 17@ WAS101110000000.000
Dec 16SJ100000000001.000
Dec 12BOS100000000003.000
Dec 10COL141542000018.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Bobby Farnham
5Artturi Lehkonen
6Daniel Carr
7Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 