All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan collected his 42nd point of the season during Sunday 2-1 win over the Capitals. It was his 30th assist of the campaign giving him four straight with at least as many helpers.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad picked up a helper in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. It was a beauty too, as he won an offensive zone draw forward in a set play between he, Chris Kreider and the eventual goal scorer Mats Zuccarello. Zibanejad now has 15 assists and 22 points in 33 games this season.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored once and assisted on another in the Rangers 3-2 win Monday. The 24-year-old potted his 15th of the season and now has 42 points, six more than last seasons. He is only three behind his career mark set in the 2014-15 season and has been particularly hot of late with two goals and seven points in his last four games. He is a nice pickup in most leagues if available, at this time.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri continues to ride the pine as he is scratched against the Capitals on Sunday. Pirri has yet to suit up this month, a span of seven games. Normally a fixture on the power play, it would seem as though coach Alain Vigneault is more interested in giving others a chance. He has eight goals and 16 points through 48 games.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will tag in for Brandon Pirri against the Sabres on Thursday. It'll be the first game for the 25-year-old Lindberg since Jan. 25th, and he's seen just 33 all season long. In that time he's a goal and seven points with 48 hits.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash is picking his pace back up. He tallied his 13th helper of the season, giving him 29 points in 46 games this season. He now has points in three of his last four games, with a goal and two helpers.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider cracked the 40-point plateau for the third straight season during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. It was his 18th assist of the campaign, in what is turning into quite the career-year for him.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner has feasted on the Blue Jackets this season. He has produced five of the Rangers' 11 goals in three games against Columbus this season. Grabner also has four goals and two assists over a four-game point streak.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will tag in for Pavel Buchnevich against the Islanders on Thursday. Per coach Alain Vigneault, "I just feel it's time to get him [Puempel] in a game." After Buchnevich put forth a "so-so game" by AV's account, this is a logical conclusion. Puempel has six goals and seven points in 18 games with the Rangers.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored a power play goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Vesey's now found the back of the net in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 30-Nov. 1. His marker in the third period cut the Islanders' lead to 3-2, but that's as close as the Rangers would come to tying it up. Vesey has scored 14 goals and eight assists in 2016-17.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello scored his third goal of the month in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. The veteran winger now has five months in eight games in February, which is about as good a rate as one can hope for from a non-elite. He's now up to 12 goals and 43 points in 58 games this season.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller's point streak is up to seven games. Miller registered an assist in the Rangers' 3-2 win over Columbus. He has 18 goals and 46 points in 56 contests in 2016-17.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored his first game-winner of the season as the Rangers took out the Flames 4-3 on Sunday. Fast put the Rangers up 4-2 with just under eight minutes to go in the third period, and held up as the winner after the Flames got one back shortly later. The tally gives him four goals and 16 points 48 games this season.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich will tag in for Matt Puempel against the Capitals on Sunday. Through the first 24 games of his rookie campaign, Buchnevich has posted six goals and 15 points along with 10 hits and 33 shots on net.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh snapped his 21-game goal drought during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. The Captain picked up a dozen helpers in that span, so it's not as though he's been unable to contribute to the Rangers' success. He also blocked five shots in the game. For the season McDonagh has three goals and 33 points.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi returned from an ankle injury and scored his fourth of the season Monday. The defenseman had been out of action since Tuesday and scored shorthanded to tie the game at 1. He has 11 points this season with a plus-seven rating and while he is a solid defender, he does not have a lot of fantasy value in traditional pools.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein will take back over for Adam Clendening in Sunday's match with the Capitals. Through 52 games this season the veteran defender has posted 14 points with 112 blocks and 122 hits.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (flu) will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Staal feels ready to play after recovering from the flu. Staal has six points and a plus-11 rating in 43 matches this season.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening will tag in for Kevin Klein against the Islanders on Thursday. Klein is too sick to play. Through 20 games this season Clendening has a goal and eight points along with 10 PIMs and hits with 22 blocks.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei has recorded 25 assists this season. He has produced 21 of them at even-strength, which is the fourth-most among NHL defensemen. The rookie defender has compiled one goal and nine helpers in the past 12 contests.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist out-dueled Philipp Grubauer in Sunday's matinee. The King stopped 31 of 32 shots, felled only on the power play by Alex Ovechkin in the 2-1 victory over the Capitals. He's now 27-14-1 on the season with the victory.