Ryan McDonagh | Defenseman | #27

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 216
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Ryan McDonagh snapped his 21-game goal drought during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.
The Captain picked up a dozen helpers in that span, so it's not as though he's been unable to contribute to the Rangers' success. He also blocked five shots in the game. For the season McDonagh has three goals and 33 points. Feb 19 - 3:31 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
56230321331111000102.020
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010NYR4018916140002127.037
2011NYR8272532254402001123.057
2012NYR474151913220101183.048
2013NYR771429431136211314177.079
2014NYR7182533232639032148.054
2015NYR7392534262227010113.080
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 16@ NYI1000-20000001.000
Feb 13@ CLM100000000002.000
Feb 11COL101100000003.000
Feb 9NAS101122000002.000
Feb 7ANA100030000000.000
Feb 5CAL101100010002.000
Feb 2@ BUF101100010004.000
Jan 31CLM100000000004.000
Jan 25PHI100002000002.000
Jan 23LA100002000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 