All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom (illness) is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Backstrom missed Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Expect head coach Barry Trotz to mix up the lines tonight after a terrible showing in Vancouver.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals, including the game-winner in a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. The Capitals fell behind 2-0 late into the first period but Smith-Pelly's first of the season just before the end of the period brought the Capitals back to life. With under five minutes remaining in the third period, Kuznetsov turned into a magician, working his way through two defensemen before somehow sliding the puck passed Talbot for his second of the game. It's Kuznetsov's fifth career two goal game. He has three goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller picked up two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Eller came down on a two-on-one and opted to fire the game-winning goal passed Jaroslav Halak with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Acting as the third line center, Eller is now up to three goals and five assists in 12 games this season. He's someone to keep an eye on but wouldn't pick up in any fantasy formats just yet. Taylor Chorney and Alex Chiasson also scored in the win.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle recorded an assist in the Capitals' 6-2 loss to Vancouver on Thursday. He has a goal and three points in 10 games this season. He had 30 points last season and it wouldn't be shocking to see him finish below that mark in 2017-18.

5 Liam O'Brien Active

Liam O'Brien will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New York Islanders. O'Brien was just recalled from the minors earlier today, but he won't be suiting up. He hasn't played a game in the NHL this season. O'Brien had no points in one game with the Caps last year. Aaron Ness will also watch the game from the press box, while Brett Connolly is out with an injury.

6 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson has been recalled by Washington. Stephenson has busted out of the gate five goals and six points in six games with Hershey of the AHL this season. He appeared in four games with the Capitals last year and could make his season debut on Thursday.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin had a three assist night on Saturday. Ovechkin is usually the one who has the goals and it has been over three years since Ovie has had three helpers in one night but he did it again in Edmonton. Ovechkin has 10 goals and 15 points in 11 games this season. He has only three goals in his last nine games as he started the season with a record seven in his first two contests.

2 Brett Connolly Sidelined

Brett Connolly (upper body) is uncertain for Thursday's game versus the New York Islanders. "He's still sort of day-to-day, and we'll see where he is," said coach Barry Trotz after Tuesday's practice. "He didn't skate today, so we'll see where he is tomorrow. I don't know if he'll be able to skate or not. I'll wait for my trainers to give me all of the info." He was put in concussion protocol after he was injured on Oct. 26.

3 Tyler Graovac I.L.

Tyler Graovac (upper body) hasn't resumed practicing with the Capitals. Graovac hasn't played since Oct. 17. He is still regarded as week-to-week. It's worth noting that he's now on the injured reserve list, though it's presumably a retroactive move so he can be activated whenever he's healthy.

4 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Vrana forced a turnover before taking a feed from Oshie and firing a shot that just barely got through Mike Smith for his third goal of the season. Vrana continues to play on a line with TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom and is definitely a name worth monitoring closely. Vrana is up to six points in 12 games this season.

5 Nathan Walker Active

Nathan Walker (healthy scratch) will sit out Saturday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers. With just one goal in four games, Walker will sit out Saturday night's game against Edmonton. He'll be in the press box along with Aaron Ness as a healthy scratch.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie scored two goals and registered an assist in Washington's 4-3 overtime loss against Tampa Bay Monday night. Oshie already has three goals in his first three games. Nicklas Backstrom netted a goal and recorded two assists. Andre Burakovsky, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and John Carlson each recorded an assist for the Capitals.

2 Andre Burakovsky I.L.

Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks because of a broken thumb. Burakovsky underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair the damage. The 22-year-old forward has one goal and three assists in nine games this season.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson has completed his four-game suspension. Wilson was being punished for boarding St. Louis' Sammy Blais. That was the second suspension that Wilson was handed during the preseason. Hopefully he'll manage to avoid getting into any further trouble with the NHL's Player Safety Department this season.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson skated with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov at Monday's practice. The Capitals may do some more line shuffling before they play at Vancouver Thursday night, but if he stays on the top line then it would present him with a good opportunity to get back on the scoresheet. Chiasson only has one assist and eight shots in eight outings this year.

5 Anthony Peluso Active

Anthony Peluso has been summoned by the Washington Capitals. Peluso has no points in three AHL games this season. The 28-year-old has appeared in 142 career NHL games, but none since the 2015-16 campaign. He has 14 points and 209 penalty minutes in his 142-contest NHL career.

6 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly scored once on Saturday. Smith-Pelly was boosted to the top line in Washington, alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin and he did not disappoint with a goal and some tough play. It was Smith-Pelly's first of the season and he has four points in 11 games. He is a must-start in DFS Sunday.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will indeed return to action in Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday. He'll pair back with Karl Alzner as well. Carlson posted nine goals and 37 points in 72 games this season.

2 Matt Niskanen I.L.

Matt Niskanen (hand) has been skating with the team's strength and conditioning coach before practices. Niskanen isn't eligible to come off long-term injured reserve until Nov. 7, but he may not be available to play at that time. He still hasn't been able to join the Capitals for practice.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov has inked a six-year, $30.6 million contract extension with the Washington Capitals. Orlov was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. He had six goals and 33 points in 82 games while averaging 19:32 minutes last season. He'll celebrate his 26th birthday in July so he might not have much upside left, but if all he does is maintain his current level then he'll look pretty reasonable with his $5.1 million annual cap hit.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik has been averaging 22:16 minutes this season, up from 17:47 in 2016-17. Orpik is 37-years-old so it wasn't surprising to see his role gradually decline in recent years. However, the Capitals lost defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk, Nate Schmidt, and Karl Alzner over the summer. On top of that, Matt Niskanen (hand) is on the long-term injured reserve list. Orpik doesn't do much offensively, so even with his increased role he's not worth owning in standard leagues. However, he is noteworthy when it comes to hits (36) and blocked shots (31).

5 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney is expected to be a healthy scratch on Wednesday. That will allow Christian Djoos to draw into the lineup. Chorney has no points and a plus-two rating in three games this season.

6 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Capitals were down 3-0 in the second period when Djoos scored their only goal of the game. Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller picked up the assists on Djoos' second goal of the season. Djoos has three points in six points this season. Tonight's goal put an end to his four-game point-less drought. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

7 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey's NHL debut was one he wants to forget. The Capitals were thoroughly whipped by Philadelphia as they dropped an 8-2 decision. Bowey, who was recalled due to the injury suffered by Matt Niskanen, was a minus-three in the game and was on the ice for five Philly goals. All-in-all, although he was happy to finally suit up in an NHL game, the game summary should not be going into his scrapbook. He is a solid blueliner with not a lot of fantasy value.

8 Aaron Ness Active

Aaron Ness will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Canucks. This will be Ness' fourth consecutive game in the press box. He has no goals and one assist in six games this season. Nicklas Backstrom (illness) will also miss tonight's game.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Holtby made some huge saves in this one. First denying Casey Cizikas on a shorthanded breakaway early in the second period, then robbing Andrew Ladd in front after Orlov turned the puck over. Holtby has now won back-to-back games and he see's his record bump to 9-3-0 with a 2.79 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.