Player Page

Roster

Lars Eller | Center | #20

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (13) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lars Eller picked up two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders.
Eller came down on a two-on-one and opted to fire the game-winning goal passed Jaroslav Halak with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Acting as the third line center, Eller is now up to three goals and five assists in 12 games this season. He's someone to keep an eye on but wouldn't pick up in any fantasy formats just yet. Taylor Chorney and Alex Chiasson also scored in the win. Nov 2 - 9:50 PM
More Lars Eller Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11145-2160000020.050
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009STL720224100008.250
2010MON7771017-4480000279.089
2011MON79161228-56621212129.124
2012MON46822308451400184.095
2013MON77121426-156821113137.088
2014MON77151227-64211027150.100
2015MON79131326-132810102149.087
2016WAS81121325153601102115.104
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 29@ CAL1000-12000002.000
Oct 28@ EDM111226000006.167
Oct 26@ VAN1000-10000003.000
Oct 21FLA101104000002.000
Oct 20@ DET100000000000.000
Oct 17TOR000000000000.000
Oct 14@ PHI1000-20000000.000
Oct 13@ NJ100002000002.000
Oct 11PIT101110000002.000
Oct 9@ TB100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Liam O'Brien
6Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Tyler Graovac
4Jakub Vrana
5Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Taylor Chorney
6Christian Djoos
7Madison Bowey
8Aaron Ness
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 