Ian Cole | Defenseman | #28

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 219
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (18) / STL
Contract: view contract details
The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly trying to trade Ian Cole.
Cole had a decent role with the Penguins last season and recorded a career-high 26 points as a result, but his position has declined in 2017-18. He's averaging just 16:50 minutes per game and has spent the last three contests in the press box. From a fantasy perspective he's been a non-factor in standard leagues with a goal and three points in 20 contests. A trade would probably be in Cole's best interests as he might enjoy a bigger role with a different squad. Nov 28 - 9:16 AM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
20123-5160000025.040
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010STL261346350000022.045
2011STL261567220000018.056
2012STL15011-4100000010.000
2013STL46381115310200045.067
2014PIT745121714510100083.060
2015PIT7001212-3590100072.000
2016PIT815212626720100189.056
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 27PHI000000000000.000
Nov 25TB000000000000.000
Nov 24@ BOS000000000000.000
Nov 22VAN1000-12000002.000
Nov 18CHI100000000003.000
Nov 16@ OTT100004000002.000
Nov 14BUF101102000000.000
Nov 11@ NAS100010000001.000
Nov 10@ WAS100000000000.000
Nov 7ARI100000000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Greg McKegg
4Carter Rowney
5Riley Sheahan
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Ryan Reaves
5Josh Archibald
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Matt Hunwick
G1Matt Murray
2Tristan Jarry
 

 