All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and registered two assists in a 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Monday. Crosby went through a stretch where he had no goals and three assists in 11 games from Oct. 21 through Nov. 11, but that's well behind him now. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven contests and he's gotten multiple points in each of his last three games. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 26 games this season.

2 Evgeni Malkin Sidelined

Evgeni Malkin (upper body) didn't take part in Monday's morning skate with his teammates. Malkin was on the ice before the session. He has already missed the last three games with an upper-body injury and he could be out again on Monday night versus Philadelphia.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg scored his second goal of the season Saturday. The goal tied the game up at 2 with the Canucks but that was it for Pittsburgh as the Canucks scored twice to pull away for the win. McKegg's first goal three weeks ago was a shorthanded effort. He has no fantasy value.

4 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney (hand) will rejoin the Penguins Friday afternoon. Rowney had been regarded as a game-time decision. He's projected to play alongside Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust.

5 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan had an assist Saturday giving him five points in his last six games. Considering Sheahan had only one point in his first 18 games, this streak is Gretzky-like for him. Sheahan was highly regarded as the 21st overall pick in 2010 but he had only two goals in 80 games last season (both coming in the final game) and the Red Wings got tired of him a month ago and dealt him to Pittsburgh where he has been rejuvenated.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel chipped in with two goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Guentzel's second goal of the game tied it with 1:04 remaining in regulation. The 23-year-old forward has now picked up 10 points in his last 11 games, and has 17 points in 26 games overall. His slow start to the year has made him available in 27% of Yahoo leagues. If that is the case in yours, don't think twice about picking up the talented goal scorer.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust recorded an assist in a 3-1 win against Ottawa Thursday night. Rust has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has two goals and 12 points in 21 games in 2017-18. That puts him well on his way to establishing a new career-high after he recorded 28 points in 57 contests last season. It wouldn't be shocking to see him get about 40 points this time around.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins are not getting scoring from their bottom-six forwards. Last season the Penguins were second in the NHL in even strength scoring at 2.26 goals per game but this season they are 30th overall at 1.32. The reason has mostly been the bottom-six as they have four goals between them with Carl Hagelin, Riley Sheahan, Greg McKegg and Ryan Reaves having one goal each while Bryan Rust and Tom Kuhnhackl have none.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) won't be available for Game 6 against Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Kuhnhackl is making progress, while rehabbing his injury back in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been in the lineup since May 8.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel scored two goals and two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kessel’s first goal (scored on the power play) gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead, while his second tally of the night made it 4-0 for his team in the second frame. The Pens winger also helped set up both of Sidney Crosby’s goals. He now has 16 points in his last 10 contests. Kessel is up to 11 goals and 20 assists in 25 games.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist scored a goal in the Penguins' 3-2 win over Edmonton Wednesday night. Hornqvist had gone six straight games without a point. He has four goals and two assists in 11 contests this season.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary scored two goals, including the winner 16 seconds into overtime, in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday evening. Sheary had his first two-goal game this season, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Pittsburgh. The Pens came back from a 3-1 and a 4-3 deficit in their 5-4 win over Buffalo. Sheary got the comeback started in the second before scoring the OT winner. The forward now has eight goals and 10 points in 20 games this season.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves managed a goal and 24 penalty minutes on Saturday. It was a huge game for poolies who may have expected plenty of penalty minutes but the goal was a surprise. Look for Reaves to get eight-10 goals and a similar amount of assists but also go well over the 100 minute mark in penalty minutes this season. He should be on someone's roster if you play the penalty minutes category.

5 Josh Archibald Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have decided to scratch Josh Archibald tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joining Archibald in the press box will be Ian Cole. Archibald has zero points in two games this season.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang is starting to turn his season around. Letang started the season as one of the worst defensemen in the NHL as he had the worst plus-minus in the league. He was on for only seven goals in five-on-five situations while the Penguins allowed 25 when he was on the ice. But that was then and he has shown a marked improvement in his game. The Penguins have outshot their opposition 70-38 when Letang has been on the ice in five-on-five situations of late and that is a big improvement. He has a goal and 15 points in 22 games and a minus-12 rating but look for his stats to only get better in the last three quarters of the season.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz is getting as much power play time as Kris Letang of late. Coach Mike Sullivan started using Schultz more when he returned from a concussion earlier this week. "Both of those guys are real good power-play guys," Sullivan said. "They both give our power play a chance to be successful. A lot of times, (assistant coach) Jacques (Martin) goes with the guy who happens to be fresh at the time, but really, it's more about just managing minutes so that the defense corps as a whole can be effective. Schultzy's a guy that excels there, and that's an area where we can help to get Kris' minutes down a little bit." Schultz had an assist Saturday and has two goals and five points in 13 games this season. He should be in someone's lineup at this time.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Keep an eye on whether Brian Duoulin will suit up Saturday night against Nashville. He left the ice a little woozy Friday night against the Capitals but returned to the game. Not sure if the Penguins' defenseman is injured but it would be prudent to monitor the situation if you rely on Dumoulin.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta (illness) participated in Wednesday's practice. Maatta will be available for Wednesday's contest against Vancouver. That's not surprising given that Maatta had been playing through the sickness, but it is worth confirming because he had recently missed some practices.

5 Ian Cole Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly trying to trade Ian Cole. Cole had a decent role with the Penguins last season and recorded a career-high 26 points as a result, but his position has declined in 2017-18. He's averaging just 16:50 minutes per game and has spent the last three contests in the press box. From a fantasy perspective he's been a non-factor in standard leagues with a goal and three points in 20 contests. A trade would probably be in Cole's best interests as he might enjoy a bigger role with a different squad.

6 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. He has just one assist in 18 games with the Penguins this season. It'll be his second straight game in the press box.

7 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick will return to the Pittsburgh lineup Saturday night against Chicago. He has missed the last month due to post concussion symptoms. If for some reason you rely on Hunwick, get ready to activate him.

G 1 Matt Murray Sidelined

Matt Murray suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's game against the Flyers. Murray was forced to leave the game after Flyers forward Jakub Voracek collided with him. Tristan Jarry entered the game in relief of Murray late in the second period. The Penguins will likely provide an update on their goaltender's injury status in the coming hours or days.